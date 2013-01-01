Just listened to the United We Stand Podcast, as I heard it was painful for them. Oh and it was the pain and bitterness in their voices was a joy to behold. But The Anfield Wrap should never have anyone from that podcast again. Bunch of absolute hypocritical bastards. When they have Andy Mitten or any other from their on of their shows, the seem alright but their true colours come out on their own podcasts. Slating the Wrap, walking around Anfield trying to belittle fans and daytrippers (United Dont have any of them 🤔) threatening to batter Liverpool fans and worst of all stopping talking so you can hear the always the victim song and openly joining in the justice for Heysel song. Absolute scum! Yes The Wrap lads will slate journos like Brennan and Castles. But what you never hear them do is slate other podcasts and fan media sites. Dont give them fuckers the time of day!



Why anyone would spend their free time listening to a load of Mancs at the match is beyond me. That said, what is equally astounding is that theyre not embarrassed by their own fans singing shite like that. Could you imagine the Anfield Wrap doing similar If there was Munich songs going on in the background? No? Me neither.Grown fucking men these are.