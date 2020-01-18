« previous next »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on January 18, 2020, 03:16:48 AM
A slip of the tongue?  As in it's something she's used to saying in private but doesn't usually in public?  Not sure that's much of an excuse.

So you've never accidentally said anything, ever.

Sure mate.
At The End Of The Storm I

I thought she used the word retarded in the correct sense of the word..?

Maybe my memory fails me
Jesus lads. I'd hazard a guess we've all said far worse and I'm sure she didn't mean to use the word publicly.
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on January 18, 2020, 03:16:48 AM
A slip of the tongue?  As in it's something she's used to saying in private but doesn't usually in public?  Not sure that's much of an excuse.

I can imagine you licked your lips when you heard that phrase. Little silent limp fist pump and your mind whirring on what sentences of outrage you could muster.

Cant imagine how you get through a pint with a group of people.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on January 17, 2020, 01:38:52 PM
Did Mel really use the word 'retarded' to describe the December football period?
There is every possibility that Mel uses English as her second language, so no need to hang her out to dry. There's probably plenty of us that visit other countries and never get past a handful of phrases in their language.
 Neil Docking resplendent in his biblical glorification of the mighty reds.
Great to hear Andy Gargett :)
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:07:42 PM
Neil Docking resplendent in his biblical glorification of the mighty reds.

Neil's love of wrestling means learning how to cut a promo like a king. Fast becoming TAW's very own Dusty Rhodes.
Anyone else having problems with the app ?
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 10:07:33 PM
Anyone else having problems with the app ?

Just come on to ask this. Seems like after every game it just fails for me. So much for the immediate post match reaction.
None of the content is loading for me either
Atko-esque from John in the closing monologue. Ace!
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 10:07:33 PM
Anyone else having problems with the app ?

The app is dire, sadly. Looks nice, just doesn't..work very well.
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 10:12:30 PM
Just come on to ask this. Seems like after every game it just fails for me. So much for the immediate post match reaction.
The only time I ever have issues with the app is whenever there is a post-match reaction show. The rest of the week works just fine. Hopefully, this is an issue that is addressed when the site gets its update at some point this year.
Saw Robbo did a post match write up on the FB page.

Is that the first one this season? I haven't seen them popping up until today.

Always loved them!
App not working for me either. Not ideal when wanting the immediate post match reaction 🙄
^ It's working on the website, if that's any help - for those Jonesing for Gibbo (like me :D)
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 11:23:40 PM
The app is dire, sadly. Looks nice, just doesn't..work very well.
Not an app issue apparently - it's a server issue. Presume that's why the app doesn't work when there's an increase in downloads following a big win.
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:22:45 AM
^ It's working on the website, if that's any help - for those Jonesing for Gibbo (like me :D)

And on other podcast providers.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:39:13 AM
And on other podcast providers.
Apart from video content which is best accessed on the app.
Brilliant post match show and Neil Docking was ace  ;D
Docking in prime Docking form.

Can we have 'Favourite breakaway goal' on the next AFQ? No idea where these get asked! ;D

Babel against Arsenal
Salah against the Mancs
Salag against Southamption
Gini against Arsenal

Probably loads more like.
Quote from: Iska on January 14, 2020, 03:59:47 PM
I love all of these.  Neils segues:were cracking me up for years.  I never mentioned it in case it stopped, but they seem to have reached a natural expiry so thanks Neil, you gave me a lot of laughs there.

Yeah theres a great bingo-card of these on the Facebook page. Im glad to see the outbreak of absolutely fine and  lovely time that afflicted multiple contributors has finally cleared up!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:18:16 AM
Docking in prime Docking form.

Can we have 'Favourite breakaway goal' on the next AFQ? No idea where these get asked! ;D

Babel against Arsenal
Salah against the Mancs
Salag against Southamption
Gini against Arsenal

Probably loads more like.

Always loved the Markus Babbel one against Everton
https://youtu.be/MaWnAnqmqP0

The tunnel view of Salahs against Arsenal.
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 11:23:40 PM
The app is dire, sadly. Looks nice, just doesn't..work very well.

This is the case for me unfortunately, too buggy and slow.

Still use twitter for post match writing and apple pods for their shows.
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on January 18, 2020, 03:16:48 AM
A slip of the tongue?  As in it's something she's used to saying in private but doesn't usually in public?  Not sure that's much of an excuse.

Isn't it one of those phrases that doesn't travel well? In some countries it is not seen as such a loaded word.
Robbo got a nice shiner there!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:18:16 AM
Docking in prime Docking form.

Can we have 'Favourite breakaway goal' on the next AFQ? No idea where these get asked! ;D

Babel against Arsenal
Salah against the Mancs
Salag against Southamption
Gini against Arsenal

Probably loads more like.

Salah against Arsenal and Suarez against Everton as well. :lickin
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:18:16 AM
Docking in prime Docking form.

Can we have 'Favourite breakaway goal' on the next AFQ? No idea where these get asked! ;D

Babel against Arsenal
Salah against the Mancs
Salag against Southamption
Gini against Arsenal

Probably loads more like.

Loved Ngog's vs the Mancs.
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on January 18, 2020, 03:16:48 AM
A slip of the tongue?  As in it's something she's used to saying in private but doesn't usually in public?  Not sure that's much of an excuse.

Using offensive words for people with disabilities doesn't have the same social negativity as, for example, racial slurs and to a lesser extent homophobic ones.
Its a word that she may well use privately without reproach and in those circumstances it can be hard to check yourself when speaking in a  professional but relaxed setting.
Just listened to the United We Stand Podcast, as I heard it was painful for them. Oh and it was the pain and bitterness in their voices was a joy to behold.  But The Anfield Wrap should never have anyone from that podcast again. Bunch of absolute hypocritical bastards. When they have Andy Mitten or any other from their on of their shows, the seem alright but their true colours come out on their own podcasts. Slating the Wrap, walking around Anfield trying to belittle fans and daytrippers (United Dont have any of them 🤔) threatening to batter Liverpool fans  and worst of all stopping talking so you can hear the always the victim song and openly joining in the justice for Heysel song. Absolute scum! Yes The Wrap lads will slate journos like Brennan and Castles. But what you never hear them do is slate other podcasts and fan media sites.  Dont give them fuckers the time of day!
The bit where he tried to bait someone, got had off after trying to argue they were more successful, and appearing to storm off after calling someone a fucking prick was fantastic.
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 06:52:58 PM
The bit where he tried to bait someone, got had off after trying to argue they were more successful, and appearing to storm off after calling someone a fucking prick was fantastic.
Yes! Its ok for him to say its 20 to 18 in Leagues, but then when it came to Champions Leagues it wasnt 6-3 its was 2-2.  Fucking Weapon! Any fan there shouldve just told him to fuck off.
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 06:43:59 PM
Just listened to the United We Stand Podcast, as I heard it was painful for them. Oh and it was the pain and bitterness in their voices was a joy to behold.  But The Anfield Wrap should never have anyone from that podcast again. Bunch of absolute hypocritical bastards. When they have Andy Mitten or any other from their on of their shows, the seem alright but their true colours come out on their own podcasts. Slating the Wrap, walking around Anfield trying to belittle fans and daytrippers (United Dont have any of them 🤔) threatening to batter Liverpool fans  and worst of all stopping talking so you can hear the always the victim song and openly joining in the justice for Heysel song. Absolute scum! Yes The Wrap lads will slate journos like Brennan and Castles. But what you never hear them do is slate other podcasts and fan media sites.  Dont give them fuckers the time of day!

Bang on it was awful. They mocked that the supposed best team in the world were hanging on against them and said City wouldn't be like that,. The same City that lost the same fixture. Manc idiots.



Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 07:05:08 PM
Yes! Its ok for him to say its 20 to 18 in Leagues, but then when it came to Champions Leagues it wasnt 6-3 its was 2-2.  Fucking Weapon! Any fan there shouldve just told him to fuck off.

I wish they would interview me.
I thought it was brilliant listening personally. Glad they had to all stay and watch the ending as well. Glorious.
Quote from: Hightown Phil on Today at 06:52:58 PM
The bit where he tried to bait someone, got had off after trying to argue they were more successful, and appearing to storm off after calling someone a fucking prick was fantastic.
He said 'fuck off you scouse prick' to someone who wasn't from Liverpool, having spent the previous 10 minutes rattling on about how there were no scousers around. It's a staggering podcast. Just embarrassing on so many levels.
I was listening to that on the way home, mainly because I thought it would be funny but also because the Wrap have pretty much recommended it, said it's a good listen and that there's good lads behind it.

What a load of shit. My favourite part was, as they were travelling towards Anfield, they started mocking the coach welcome (as one was rumoured) - "why can't they go to the fucking pub like anyone else?"), and then when they arrived, seemed really disappointed that there was no coach welcome! It's because nobody gives a shit about you, lads! Why would we do a coach welcome for a mid-table side?

Loved that they spent ages looking for a scouser to interview, and when they found one, he was just sound and answered the questions politely.

I'm all for getting other fans' points of view (I love the Coach Home on TAW), but these were just snide and, given how much publicity the Wrap has given them, massive hypocrites.
Ole has well and truly pulled the wool over their eyes and brought their expectations right down. Hearing one of them say they should sign Troy Deeney shows were they are at, as a club.  No mention of the disallowed goal, coz they know if thats given the game easily ends up at least 4-0.
Next time The Anfield Wrap has that prick on Neil wants to cut him dead half way through the interview and make the two face prick apologise. Proper shit house as he went for the easy target of out of towners but was as nice as pie to the scousers. Didnt like it when the Irish lad gave him a mouthful
