I was listening to that on the way home, mainly because I thought it would be funny but also because the Wrap have pretty much recommended it, said it's a good listen and that there's good lads behind it.



What a load of shit. My favourite part was, as they were travelling towards Anfield, they started mocking the coach welcome (as one was rumoured) - "why can't they go to the fucking pub like anyone else?"), and then when they arrived, seemed really disappointed that there was no coach welcome! It's because nobody gives a shit about you, lads! Why would we do a coach welcome for a mid-table side?



Loved that they spent ages looking for a scouser to interview, and when they found one, he was just sound and answered the questions politely.



I'm all for getting other fans' points of view (I love the Coach Home on TAW), but these were just snide and, given how much publicity the Wrap has given them, massive hypocrites.