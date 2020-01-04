« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2055180 times)

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22800 on: January 4, 2020, 09:08:31 AM »
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on January  3, 2020, 11:49:52 AM
Really enjoyed the EPL show, first 15 mins of Johnno derailing the show just mischievously sniggering away at Neil's expense plus the Moyes chat :lmao
Moyes chat is always entertaining.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,603
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22801 on: January 4, 2020, 03:12:44 PM »
Interesting review show. Ive still no idea what the derby line up will be. Not sure I go with the 11 changes shout.
Logged

Offline NotTooXabi12

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22802 on: January 4, 2020, 05:45:29 PM »
Although the responses will be the same as usual to my post regarding Sean but has been coming out with even more bizarre things than usual on the review of late.

Dan hosting with the two Neil's would make a far better show
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22803 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 AM »
That was a great discussion on the weekender with Neil, Gibbo and Rory Smith.
Smith in his article is asking for rule changes but I think Neil's point was a great one - that is don't use VAR for offside and put up with the odd shocking decision (for example Sterling at the Etihad when he was playing for us).

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/29/sports/soccer/liverpool-wolves-VAR-premier-league.html
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,955
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22804 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 AM »
Is there an Overview show coming soon (if that is the name of the show when you look ahead to the next block of games)?

Seems like ages ago since there was one.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,603
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22805 on: Yesterday at 12:17:36 PM »
Rory Smiths point that fans just complain about everything is valid. The noise around VAR is just like the noise around refs last season. While certain gripes are legitimate, VAR is just another avenue to moan.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,603
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22806 on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 PM »
TAW App isnt working. Had trouble over past couple of days with it. A bit in and out. Works then doesnt. Is it this virus thing?
Logged

Online courty61

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,181
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22807 on: Yesterday at 09:43:16 PM »
Think servers may be down? Cant get on anything
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Golden_Child

  • I...I...I...Iwanttheknife......oh, serious mode? Okay. Ommmm. Give me the kniiiiiife. Ommmm. Pleeeaaaase!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
  • Credulity is not a virtue
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22808 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 PM »
Same for me again as well. Listened to the pink on the website but wanted to catch the post match pint vid  :(
Logged

Offline Byrnee

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,522
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22809 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 PM »
Same for me, restarted it but no joy on Android 

Edit - all sorted now, cheers!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:45:21 AM by Byrnee »
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,444
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22810 on: Yesterday at 11:06:54 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:17:36 PM
Rory Smiths point that fans just complain about everything is valid. The noise around VAR is just like the noise around refs last season. While certain gripes are legitimate, VAR is just another avenue to moan.

Thought the EFL and weekender chat about VAR was pretty spot on. Its weird no one is moaning that much anymore in cricket if there's 51% of the ball hitting leg stump for one situation and 49% for another situation that could occur the very next ball.
 
Looking forward to tonight's pink
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22811 on: Today at 01:08:47 AM »
Pink's up :D
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesligas shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Everyone loves a Luis
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22812 on: Today at 11:32:24 AM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:17:36 PM
Rory Smiths point that fans just complain about everything is valid. The noise around VAR is just like the noise around refs last season. While certain gripes are legitimate, VAR is just another avenue to moan.

Sure, but then he panders to the moans by suggesting radical law changes to the offside rule, which feels somewhat less valid.

As did comparing moans about VAR to Brexit voters. He's a good writer, Smith, but doesn't half talk a load of waffle. His prediction that Spurs would finish above us this season case in point.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:48:45 AM by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles.
Better than Mourinho's Chelsea.
Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team.

I'm alright with that.

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22813 on: Today at 11:34:37 AM »
The laughing at the start of the pink pretty much summed up my reaction to the game as well  ;D
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,603
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22814 on: Today at 03:13:03 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:32:24 AM
Sure, but then he panders to the moans by suggesting radical law changes to the offside rule, which feels somewhat less valid.

As did comparing moans about VAR to Brexit voters. He's a good writer, Smith, but doesn't half talk a load of waffle. His prediction that Spurs would finish above us this season case in point.
I think if you're paid to talk loads then you're going to come out with some whoppers at times. I think he has interesting insights and articulates them with real clarity most of the time. His general verdict of the current Liverpool side has been a tad underwhelming for a while - certainly not fulsome enough given the reality of the side's predominance. I think he's a Liverpool fan so might be over-compensating a tad.

The Brexit shout is just a bit of TAW-like humour. Like calling things 'Tory' that you think are a bit posh or rarefied. In essence, angry men that get angry about VAR are the same kind of angry men that get angry about foreigners...is what the joke is.
Logged

Offline Mactavish

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22815 on: Today at 04:39:12 PM »
Quote from: NotTooXabi12 on January  4, 2020, 05:45:29 PM
Although the responses will be the same as usual to my post regarding Sean but has been coming out with even more bizarre things than usual on the review of late.

Dan hosting with the two Neil's would make a far better show

Yeah his Review career is surely on the ropes now?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22816 on: Today at 06:14:38 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:06:54 PM
Thought the EFL and weekender chat about VAR was pretty spot on. Its weird no one is moaning that much anymore in cricket if there's 51% of the ball hitting leg stump for one situation and 49% for another situation that could occur the very next ball.
 
Looking forward to tonight's pink

What's caused the moans with VAR is all the disallowed goals for goals that look fine in real time due to the strictness of the law regarding offsides and handball in review. Fans are celebrating and then have the goal taken off them 3 minutes later for the flimsiest of offsides that even on the replay look onside. It kills the feel and flow of a game, we saw that against Wolves, even though it went in our favour.

I think Neil makes a good point regarding the dangers of changing the offside law but they can't keep VAR as it is with offsides because it's killing games. Either they have a higher burden of proof for overturning goals via VAR for offside (i.e. the whole of the player has to be ahead of the last defender which then makes it clear and obvious) or they just don't use it for offside. That saves a law change. I think with handball players are more used to now knowing they can't handle it, as most of these disallowed goals were early in the season.

VAR was sold to us as being for clear and obvious errors, not to re-ref the game and spend minutes analysing fractions. The fractions of goalline tech works in seconds.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:19:10 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,735
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #22817 on: Today at 09:30:29 PM »
Great main show today, superb reflection off the performances and the giggles of a memorable afternoon at Anfield.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Up
« previous next »
 