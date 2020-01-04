Thought the EFL and weekender chat about VAR was pretty spot on. Its weird no one is moaning that much anymore in cricket if there's 51% of the ball hitting leg stump for one situation and 49% for another situation that could occur the very next ball.



What's caused the moans with VAR is all the disallowed goals for goals that look fine in real time due to the strictness of the law regarding offsides and handball in review. Fans are celebrating and then have the goal taken off them 3 minutes later for the flimsiest of offsides that even on the replay look onside. It kills the feel and flow of a game, we saw that against Wolves, even though it went in our favour.I think Neil makes a good point regarding the dangers of changing the offside law but they can't keep VAR as it is with offsides because it's killing games. Either they have a higher burden of proof for overturning goals via VAR for offside (i.e. the whole of the player has to be ahead of the last defender which then makes it clear and obvious) or they just don't use it for offside. That saves a law change. I think with handball players are more used to now knowing they can't handle it, as most of these disallowed goals were early in the season.VAR was sold to us as being for clear and obvious errors, not to re-ref the game and spend minutes analysing fractions. The fractions of goalline tech works in seconds.