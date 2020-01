I think Senior’s comments about Firmino’s form were reasonable but I do think he overstated a broader demise in Bobby’s game. From what I recall, Senior wasn’t simply suggesting he was out of form, it was that his whole game had declined over a significant period. Given the level of analytics used by the club I don’t think this would’ve have been acceptable if it were true. He wouldn’t be getting his game so often.



My point in a nutshell was that I felt his form had dropped off from a high, in 17/18, to a lower level and then I had concerns it had dropped again. I believed he was absolutely integral to everything we did then, and I don’t think such he holds such importance now.It was never a “I think he’s shit” point, just a we’re seeing a decline here and it needs to stop. Thankfully his last 120 mins of football has helped ease those concerns.