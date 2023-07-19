Has anyone had any experience of sites that have a bit more obscure English club kits - my eldest is a Norwich City fan (where he was born and I'm proud of him for following his hometown club, plus he also uses 'we' when referring to Liverpool!). Problem is, Norwich being in the Championship and even more so with a random Joma kit deal, don't seem to appear on any of these sites. My youngest is a big Liverpool fan like myself and Alisson mad so will no doubt be getting a keeper shirt from one of these sources, but I'd love to also get a Norwich kit without splashing out £60! Any ideas....