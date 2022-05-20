Is that your usual size, seen a lot of reports they are bigger than usual this time but then again I usually size up for blags.
Can someone suggest a few of these websites please?, because am I fuck paying £70 for a Jersey I'll wear about 10 times in total, thanks.
Just arrived today very nice can't remember how to embed images...
Looks nice, is the neck quite loose or is it just a deceptive photo?
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
couple of friends ordered off this site for cheap kitshttps://soccer02.com/they are happy with what they got. £14 incl delivery
How long did they take to arrive?
ten days I think
Meh I don't trust sites like that. They seem to always disappear within a few months and I wouldn't be caught dead giving them my credit card information as well. I'd much rather order from DH Gate where at least you know your info is safe.
This place is like a graveyard for websites
Anyone used jjsport and had issues with tracking orders on Royal Mail? They've told me they dispatched 10 days ago but it's been stuck on "we're expecting it" since then.Presumed it'd update once it landed in the UK but now not so sure...
Anyone got the new kit from DH Gate yet, specifically juniors and if so, how is it?
This is where I buy all football tops and quality is top notch. I've bought over +15 tops from it.https://www.soccerlord.se/product-category/premier-league/liverpool/
Expensive compared to DHgate shops on the subject of dhgate, the seller/shop i usually use is no longer on there, anybody got a reliable one for me to buy from? (Can inbox me if you want)
Am I doing something wrong, when I search for tomato_2022 I cant seem to find any Liverpool shirts just other clubs?
