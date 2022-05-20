« previous next »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #680 on: May 20, 2022, 02:22:10 pm »
Can someone suggest a few of these websites please?, because am I fuck paying £70 for a Jersey I'll wear about 10 times in total, thanks.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #681 on: May 20, 2022, 02:49:04 pm »
DHGate and search something like "Salah shirt/jersey" rather than Liverpool FC. They appear in pics without any badges or logos to get around the copyright.
Offline LiamG

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #682 on: May 20, 2022, 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 20, 2022, 11:29:30 am
Is that your usual size, seen a lot of reports they are bigger than usual this time but then again I usually size up for blags.

Yeah thats my usual size
Offline lfc_col

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #683 on: May 20, 2022, 07:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 20, 2022, 02:22:10 pm
Can someone suggest a few of these websites please?, because am I fuck paying £70 for a Jersey I'll wear about 10 times in total, thanks.

sandycn soccer000 jjsport24
Offline forrest1980

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #684 on: May 21, 2022, 03:18:33 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 20, 2022, 02:22:10 pm
Can someone suggest a few of these websites please?, because am I fuck paying £70 for a Jersey I'll wear about 10 times in total, thanks.

soccerlord
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #685 on: October 15, 2022, 07:53:03 am »
Which is the best moody site to get kids kits?
Offline LOKKO

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #686 on: March 3, 2023, 06:44:23 pm »
I have next year's home top on the way will post pictures/link when it arrives, always bit of a gamble getting it this early but last year it was spot on months before the official release
Offline LOKKO

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #687 on: March 7, 2023, 06:23:53 pm »
Just arrived today very nice can't remember how to embed images...

https://twitter.com/L0KKO/status/1633170776974143488?t=xLsMXLgVMVuNx5Ljt2fUQw&s=19
Offline oojason

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #688 on: March 7, 2023, 06:28:21 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on March  7, 2023, 06:23:53 pm
Just arrived today very nice can't remember how to embed images...




Very nice, mate.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #689 on: March 7, 2023, 07:15:20 pm »
Looks nice, is the neck quite loose or is it just a deceptive photo?
Offline LOKKO

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #690 on: March 7, 2023, 07:18:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  7, 2023, 07:15:20 pm
Looks nice, is the neck quite loose or is it just a deceptive photo?

 I've not tried it on yet, will report back


Yeah the neck is sound
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #691 on: March 8, 2023, 10:08:36 pm »
Nice one :thumbup
Offline paulrazor

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #692 on: May 22, 2023, 10:05:10 am »
couple of friends ordered off this site for cheap kits

https://soccer02.com/

they are happy with what they got. £14 incl delivery
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #693 on: May 22, 2023, 03:55:31 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 22, 2023, 10:05:10 am
couple of friends ordered off this site for cheap kits

https://soccer02.com/

they are happy with what they got. £14 incl delivery

How long did they take to arrive?
Offline paulrazor

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #694 on: May 22, 2023, 06:33:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 22, 2023, 03:55:31 pm
How long did they take to arrive?
ten days I think
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #695 on: May 22, 2023, 10:13:41 pm »
Offline Caligula?

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #696 on: May 22, 2023, 10:49:54 pm »
Meh I don't trust sites like that. They seem to always disappear within a few months and I wouldn't be caught dead giving them my credit card information as well. I'd much rather order from DH Gate where at least you know your info is safe.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #697 on: May 23, 2023, 08:29:08 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on May 22, 2023, 10:49:54 pm
Meh I don't trust sites like that. They seem to always disappear within a few months and I wouldn't be caught dead giving them my credit card information as well. I'd much rather order from DH Gate where at least you know your info is safe.
well a few mates said their gear showed up but each to their own

if in doubt and all that
Offline stewy17

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #698 on: May 23, 2023, 11:21:03 am »
Anyone used jjsport and had issues with tracking orders on Royal Mail? They've told me they dispatched 10 days ago but it's been stuck on "we're expecting it" since then.

Presumed it'd update once it landed in the UK but now not so sure...
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #699 on: May 23, 2023, 04:23:56 pm »
This place is like a graveyard for websites
Offline paulrazor

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #700 on: May 23, 2023, 08:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on May 23, 2023, 04:23:56 pm
This place is like a graveyard for websites

hopefully someone orders a champions 23 shirt from city's site so
Offline lfc_col

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #701 on: May 23, 2023, 09:06:10 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on May 23, 2023, 11:21:03 am
Anyone used jjsport and had issues with tracking orders on Royal Mail? They've told me they dispatched 10 days ago but it's been stuck on "we're expecting it" since then.

Presumed it'd update once it landed in the UK but now not so sure...

Yeah it happens all the time that
Offline lfc_col

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #702 on: May 23, 2023, 09:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on May 22, 2023, 10:49:54 pm
Meh I don't trust sites like that. They seem to always disappear within a few months and I wouldn't be caught dead giving them my credit card information as well. I'd much rather order from DH Gate where at least you know your info is safe.

You can just use paypal never had a problem with it myself
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #703 on: May 23, 2023, 09:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on May 22, 2023, 10:49:54 pm
Meh I don't trust sites like that. They seem to always disappear within a few months and I wouldn't be caught dead giving them my credit card information as well. I'd much rather order from DH Gate where at least you know your info is safe.
I've not had any problems over the years (touchwood) but if you use a credit card, you can always inform your bank if you see any dodgy transactions on your bill. They're jointly liable for everything to do with your card purchases.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #704 on: May 25, 2023, 02:59:06 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 22, 2023, 10:05:10 am
couple of friends ordered off this site for cheap kits

https://soccer02.com/

they are happy with what they got. £14 incl delivery
went to have a look today

site gone

looks like its now soccer03 :lmao
Online Adeemo

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #705 on: June 4, 2023, 01:04:49 pm »
Anyone got the new kit from DH Gate yet, specifically juniors and if so, how is it?
Offline Ray K

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #706 on: June 6, 2023, 09:25:33 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on June  4, 2023, 01:04:49 pm
Anyone got the new kit from DH Gate yet, specifically juniors and if so, how is it?
Got two for my nephews last week - one home, one away. They look great to be fair, reasonable fit as well (the bigger 13 year old got the 12-14 shirt and it looks the part).

The shop I bought it from was tomato_2022 - I got one before from them and it took about 2 weeks to deliver.
Offline forrest1980

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #707 on: June 30, 2023, 03:00:38 pm »
This is where I buy all football tops and quality is top notch. I've bought over +15 tops from it.


https://www.soccerlord.se/product-category/premier-league/liverpool/
Offline LiamG

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #708 on: Yesterday at 08:34:52 pm »
Quote from: forrest1980 on June 30, 2023, 03:00:38 pm
This is where I buy all football tops and quality is top notch. I've bought over +15 tops from it.


https://www.soccerlord.se/product-category/premier-league/liverpool/

Expensive compared to DHgate shops

on the subject of dhgate, the seller/shop i usually use is no longer on there, anybody got a reliable one for me to buy from? (Can inbox me if you want)
Offline Ray K

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #709 on: Yesterday at 09:40:46 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:34:52 pm
Expensive compared to DHgate shops

on the subject of dhgate, the seller/shop i usually use is no longer on there, anybody got a reliable one for me to buy from? (Can inbox me if you want)
Tomato_2022 is very reliable for me.
Offline forrest1980

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #710 on: Today at 02:37:36 am »
Quote from: forrest1980 on June 30, 2023, 03:00:38 pm
This is where I buy all football tops and quality is top notch. I've bought over +15 tops from it.


https://www.soccerlord.se/product-category/premier-league/liverpool/

Yeah....quite expensive but they are quality (Even the player ones for that extra £6 are next level). Never bought anything off DHgate but might give it a go. Paying £30 - £40 from a dodgy site when 15 year ago you could get an orginal 🤣
Online Spanish Al

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #711 on: Today at 08:47:00 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:34:52 pm
Expensive compared to DHgate shops

on the subject of dhgate, the seller/shop i usually use is no longer on there, anybody got a reliable one for me to buy from? (Can inbox me if you want)

And the shirts are probably originally from dhgate or another similar site. There are some sellers that will deliver to someone else on your behalf so its very easy to become a reseller and make good money.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #712 on: Today at 08:58:35 am »
Quote from: forrest1980 on June 30, 2023, 03:00:38 pm
This is where I buy all football tops and quality is top notch. I've bought over +15 tops from it.


https://www.soccerlord.se/product-category/premier-league/liverpool/

Too expensive for a replica i think?
