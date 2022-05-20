« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc  (Read 107373 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #680 on: May 20, 2022, 02:22:10 pm »
Can someone suggest a few of these websites please?, because am I fuck paying £70 for a Jersey I'll wear about 10 times in total, thanks.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,216
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #681 on: May 20, 2022, 02:49:04 pm »
DHGate and search something like "Salah shirt/jersey" rather than Liverpool FC. They appear in pics without any badges or logos to get around the copyright.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,004
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #682 on: May 20, 2022, 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 20, 2022, 11:29:30 am
Is that your usual size, seen a lot of reports they are bigger than usual this time but then again I usually size up for blags.

Yeah thats my usual size
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,827
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #683 on: May 20, 2022, 07:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 20, 2022, 02:22:10 pm
Can someone suggest a few of these websites please?, because am I fuck paying £70 for a Jersey I'll wear about 10 times in total, thanks.

sandycn soccer000 jjsport24
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline forrest1980

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • YNWA
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #684 on: May 21, 2022, 03:18:33 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 20, 2022, 02:22:10 pm
Can someone suggest a few of these websites please?, because am I fuck paying £70 for a Jersey I'll wear about 10 times in total, thanks.

soccerlord
Logged
"If you can't support us when we lose or draw , don't support us when we win" - Bill Shankly.......the best quote the great man ever said.

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #685 on: October 15, 2022, 07:53:03 am »
Which is the best moody site to get kids kits?
Logged

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #686 on: March 3, 2023, 06:44:23 pm »
I have next year's home top on the way will post pictures/link when it arrives, always bit of a gamble getting it this early but last year it was spot on months before the official release
Logged

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #687 on: March 7, 2023, 06:23:53 pm »
Just arrived today very nice can't remember how to embed images...

https://twitter.com/L0KKO/status/1633170776974143488?t=xLsMXLgVMVuNx5Ljt2fUQw&s=19
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,247
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #688 on: March 7, 2023, 06:28:21 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on March  7, 2023, 06:23:53 pm
Just arrived today very nice can't remember how to embed images...




Very nice, mate.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,216
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #689 on: March 7, 2023, 07:15:20 pm »
Looks nice, is the neck quite loose or is it just a deceptive photo?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #690 on: March 7, 2023, 07:18:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  7, 2023, 07:15:20 pm
Looks nice, is the neck quite loose or is it just a deceptive photo?

 I've not tried it on yet, will report back


Yeah the neck is sound
« Last Edit: March 7, 2023, 09:09:24 pm by LOKKO »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,216
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #691 on: March 8, 2023, 10:08:36 pm »
Nice one :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,706
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 10:05:10 am »
couple of friends ordered off this site for cheap kits

https://soccer02.com/

they are happy with what they got. £14 incl delivery
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,216
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 03:55:31 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:05:10 am
couple of friends ordered off this site for cheap kits

https://soccer02.com/

they are happy with what they got. £14 incl delivery

How long did they take to arrive?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,706
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 06:33:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:55:31 pm
How long did they take to arrive?
ten days I think
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,216
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,555
  • SPQR
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm »
Meh I don't trust sites like that. They seem to always disappear within a few months and I wouldn't be caught dead giving them my credit card information as well. I'd much rather order from DH Gate where at least you know your info is safe.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,706
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #697 on: Today at 08:29:08 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm
Meh I don't trust sites like that. They seem to always disappear within a few months and I wouldn't be caught dead giving them my credit card information as well. I'd much rather order from DH Gate where at least you know your info is safe.
well a few mates said their gear showed up but each to their own

if in doubt and all that
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,392
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
« Reply #698 on: Today at 11:21:03 am »
Anyone used jjsport and had issues with tracking orders on Royal Mail? They've told me they dispatched 10 days ago but it's been stuck on "we're expecting it" since then.

Presumed it'd update once it landed in the UK but now not so sure...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 