Is that your usual size, seen a lot of reports they are bigger than usual this time but then again I usually size up for blags.
Can someone suggest a few of these websites please?, because am I fuck paying £70 for a Jersey I'll wear about 10 times in total, thanks.
Just arrived today very nice can't remember how to embed images...
Looks nice, is the neck quite loose or is it just a deceptive photo?
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
couple of friends ordered off this site for cheap kitshttps://soccer02.com/they are happy with what they got. £14 incl delivery
How long did they take to arrive?
ten days I think
Meh I don't trust sites like that. They seem to always disappear within a few months and I wouldn't be caught dead giving them my credit card information as well. I'd much rather order from DH Gate where at least you know your info is safe.
