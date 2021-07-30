Took a while but Sandy (Jersey Store) did eventually arrive. Good coms to, replied very quick when it was past 7 weeks and waiting!



Anyway, had obtained the away "off white" shirt, along with others. Despite everyone in my household hating it I did quite like the design. The quality was decent, slight fray on the collar but no biggie. Trouble was I had ordered XXL and is still as tight as a camels ass in a sandstorm. Is the official shirt ultra mega slim fit like this or is this a mis-label? All other Nike shirts fit just nice.



The black goalie jersey was perfect, like top top quality copy. The Candy home shirt was also quite good, though not a fan of how Candy is on a red sticker, unlike the original shirt but hey ho.