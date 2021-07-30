« previous next »
Danny Singh

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
July 30, 2021, 11:15:42 am
Quote from: KJR71 on July  6, 2021, 03:41:20 pm
Here's a picture of the player shirt I got a few weeks ago.  It's spot on as far as I can see.

Can you PM me the link please mate?
KJR71

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
July 30, 2021, 02:23:56 pm
Quote from: Danny Singh on July 30, 2021, 11:15:42 am
Can you PM me the link please mate?

Can't PM you for some reason sorry mate cos it won't let me (maybe cos you haven't posted enough!?!? No idea!!).  Just look for the seller xctc5320 on DH Gate.
Danny Singh

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
July 30, 2021, 10:19:26 pm
Quote from: KJR71 on July 30, 2021, 02:23:56 pm
Can't PM you for some reason sorry mate cos it won't let me (maybe cos you haven't posted enough!?!? No idea!!).  Just look for the seller xctc5320 on DH Gate.

Yeah, your probably right! I've ordered the home player jersey as yours looked pretty good! I used topspeedjersey for last seasons kits and they are decent, but hopefully this will be even better. I'll post pics when it arrives.

Thanks again mate :)
Barneylfc∗

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
August 3, 2021, 11:59:22 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 15, 2021, 10:40:34 pm
Never ordered off DHgate before. Looking a reliable link for the away shirt please

Not too arsed about quick delivery, but the link a few posts above says 26th September to 12th October. Fuck that

Arrived today.

Can't complain for the price. A few minor issues. The flames either side of the 96 are marginally uneven. Threading issue on the edge of the collar.

I ordered XL, normally wear L on pretty much everything. Would've been a better idea ordering XXL. Can't see this being worn too much unless I lose a few lbs around the midriff  :D
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
August 3, 2021, 09:07:10 pm
Got mine from DH a few days back - anybody who's got the shirt able to give an opinion on quality?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
August 3, 2021, 09:30:50 pm
Could be just the light, but is the collar black on that?
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
August 4, 2021, 07:33:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  3, 2021, 09:30:50 pm
Could be just the light, but is the collar black on that?

I'd say it was black yes, couple of close ups of the collar below and I'd say it's black, ecru and salmon.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
August 4, 2021, 07:42:15 pm
Supposed to be green isn't it?
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
August 4, 2021, 08:16:20 pm
 Doesn't look green on the website - I may have slightly dodgy eyesight but the kit does seem to have a black band on the collar  :D
Macphisto80

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
August 4, 2021, 09:39:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 07:42:15 pm
Supposed to be green isn't it?
It is. It's a dark green. You can see the green where the light hits it at the edges. It's not black.
redgriffin73

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
August 4, 2021, 10:43:19 pm
That deffo looks green to me just by the Nike tick on the label.
LiamG

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
August 24, 2021, 11:22:12 pm
Word of warning putting shirts in the wash, i had a bit of lose threading on the away kit, my mum threw it in the wash on a fast spin with duvet covers and towel, the shirt thread became wrapped in the towels and covers and the shirt came out in 2 pieces near enough haha
gray19lfc

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
September 1, 2021, 09:59:08 am
Anybody interested in the keeper away top? Its the player version. Bought it from DHgate but it doesnt fit. Its a large but slim fitting. Will sell it for £20 including delivery. PM me.
DowntheLine1981

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
September 19, 2021, 10:00:36 am
Alright lads, looking for a decent current jersey link or store name on DH if anyone has one.
LOKKO

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
September 19, 2021, 12:24:45 pm
Quote from: DowntheLine1981 on September 19, 2021, 10:00:36 am
Alright lads, looking for a decent current jersey link or store name on DH if anyone has one.


Popjerseystore or topspeedjersey
exiledintheUSA

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
September 20, 2021, 10:12:23 pm
Quote from: DowntheLine1981 on September 19, 2021, 10:00:36 am
Alright lads, looking for a decent current jersey link or store name on DH if anyone has one.


Sandy CN is legit.

We'll not legit but you know what I mean :D
Barneylfc∗

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
September 21, 2021, 12:27:12 am
https://m.bestsoccerstore.cn/productdetail/Liverpool-Jersey-Soccer-Jersey-2021-22/138921

Ordered this a few weeks back. Was delivered within 2 weeks.
Quality is spot on. Can hardly tell its a knock off to be honest.

Just ordered this season's away and the 89/91 away shirt. Hopefully the quality is as good as the jacket.
lfc_col

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
September 21, 2021, 04:03:14 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 21, 2021, 12:27:12 am
https://m.bestsoccerstore.cn/productdetail/Liverpool-Jersey-Soccer-Jersey-2021-22/138921

Ordered this a few weeks back. Was delivered within 2 weeks.
Quality is spot on. Can hardly tell its a knock off to be honest.

Just ordered this season's away and the 89/91 away shirt. Hopefully the quality is as good as the jacket.

Do they accept Paypal on there ???
benitezexpletives

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 25, 2021, 12:23:25 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 21, 2021, 12:27:12 am
https://m.bestsoccerstore.cn/productdetail/Liverpool-Jersey-Soccer-Jersey-2021-22/138921

Ordered this a few weeks back. Was delivered within 2 weeks.
Quality is spot on. Can hardly tell its a knock off to be honest.

Just ordered this season's away and the 89/91 away shirt. Hopefully the quality is as good as the jacket.
how were the shirts?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 25, 2021, 01:46:57 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on September 21, 2021, 04:03:14 pm
Do they accept Paypal on there ???

Yeah, I paid with PayPal

Quote from: benitezexpletives on October 25, 2021, 12:23:25 pm
how were the shirts?

Again, very good quality.
I've ordered more which I'm expecting to be delivered this week.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 27, 2021, 05:28:41 pm
About to find out whether their customer service is any use.
Ordered 2 different sizes of the same shirt. Only 1 has been delivered.
Red Kennedys

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 30, 2021, 02:22:14 pm
Cant find any option to use PayPal on the bestsoccerstore site, DHgate or Aliexpress. Any other options for PayPal?   

Thanks
Barneylfc∗

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 30, 2021, 02:24:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 27, 2021, 05:28:41 pm
About to find out whether their customer service is any use.
Ordered 2 different sizes of the same shirt. Only 1 has been delivered.

Top notch. Delivered this morning 
L4Red

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 31, 2021, 07:46:31 am
Quote from: Red Kennedys on October 30, 2021, 02:22:14 pm
Cant find any option to use PayPal on the bestsoccerstore site, DHgate or Aliexpress. Any other options for PayPal?   

Thanks

Just use Alipay on aliexpress, it's completely legit. If you want to be double safe make a Virtual Credit Card on your account for a one time purchase.

Used DH and Ali and god know what else for years and they're all fine.
Red Kennedys

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 31, 2021, 10:07:53 am
Quote from: L4Red on October 31, 2021, 07:46:31 am
Just use Alipay on aliexpress, it's completely legit. If you want to be double safe make a Virtual Credit Card on your account for a one time purchase.

Used DH and Ali and god know what else for years and they're all fine.

Brilliant, thank you.
Red Kennedys

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 31, 2021, 11:31:50 am
aliexpress did have a PayPal option once I went through to make the payment.
benitezexpletives

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 15, 2021, 10:29:39 am
Received the away player version from Best Soccer Store. 23 quid and delivery took 10 days. It is spot on and indistinguishable from the one I've seen in Nike Town. Am planning to remove the Expedia and Standard Chartered logos using 100% acetone.

Also, they do offer PayPal payments, confusingly you just have to click on the credit card payment option at checkout.

*Update - Acetone doesn't get sponsor logos off, tried it with an old shirt and it just removes the colour but not the vinyl transfer itself.
stewil007

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 15, 2021, 02:37:15 pm
Does anybody order knock-off NBA jerseys?  My son is after a Lakers vest
paulrazor

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 15, 2021, 03:17:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 21, 2021, 12:27:12 am
https://m.bestsoccerstore.cn/productdetail/Liverpool-Jersey-Soccer-Jersey-2021-22/138921

Ordered this a few weeks back. Was delivered within 2 weeks.
Quality is spot on. Can hardly tell its a knock off to be honest.

Just ordered this season's away and the 89/91 away shirt. Hopefully the quality is as good as the jacket.
https://m.bestsoccerstore.cn/team/Liverpool/108

still says we have only won 18 leagues and 5 champions leagues

AMATEURS

https://m.bestsoccerstore.cn/productdetail/Liverpool-Jersey-Soccer-Jersey-2021-22/100972

oh dear :lmao
has gone odd

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 15, 2021, 03:19:49 pm
Took a while but Sandy (Jersey Store) did eventually arrive. Good coms to, replied very quick when it was past 7 weeks and waiting!

Anyway, had obtained the away "off white" shirt, along with others. Despite everyone in my household hating it I did quite like the design. The quality was decent, slight fray on the collar but no biggie. Trouble was I had ordered XXL and is still as tight as a camels ass in a sandstorm. Is the official shirt ultra mega slim fit like this or is this a mis-label? All other Nike shirts fit just nice.

The black goalie jersey was perfect, like top top quality copy. The Candy home shirt was also quite good, though not a fan of how Candy is on a red sticker, unlike the original shirt but hey ho.
lfc_col

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 15, 2021, 06:45:50 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on November 15, 2021, 03:19:49 pm
Took a while but Sandy (Jersey Store) did eventually arrive. Good coms to, replied very quick when it was past 7 weeks and waiting!

Anyway, had obtained the away "off white" shirt, along with others. Despite everyone in my household hating it I did quite like the design. The quality was decent, slight fray on the collar but no biggie. Trouble was I had ordered XXL and is still as tight as a camels ass in a sandstorm. Is the official shirt ultra mega slim fit like this or is this a mis-label? All other Nike shirts fit just nice.


I got mine from Soccer00 it only took 10 days they have a royal mail option for postage never seen that before Whether that made a difference i don't know
lfcfan123

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 22, 2021, 11:43:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 21, 2021, 12:27:12 am
https://m.bestsoccerstore.cn/productdetail/Liverpool-Jersey-Soccer-Jersey-2021-22/138921

Ordered this a few weeks back. Was delivered within 2 weeks.
Quality is spot on. Can hardly tell its a knock off to be honest.

Just ordered this season's away and the 89/91 away shirt. Hopefully the quality is as good as the jacket.

Not bad, might try jjsport24 and 5boundless as well
top quality and prices and customer service is one of the best.
How was the size on the one you got?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 22, 2021, 12:05:41 pm
Quote from: lfcfan123 on November 22, 2021, 11:43:10 am
Not bad, might try jjsport24 and 5boundless as well
top quality and prices and customer service is one of the best.
How was the size on the one you got?

I've went 2 sizes up. Normally wear L. When the first order arrived, it was like a sports bra on me  ;D
Gave it to my brother and ordered XXL on each shirt since and all fit nicely.
Endoe

Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Today at 03:29:07 am
Quote from: KJR71 on July  6, 2021, 03:41:20 pm
Here's a picture of the player shirt I got a few weeks ago.  It's spot on as far as I can see.
Can you PM me a link for this jersey, thanks. Looks great
