No chance for a fat knacker like me then? - I usually buy an XL as I like them a little looser (just the belly on me at the moment lol).



Also which seller - Topspeedjersey?



Depends on your weight and your shape, really. For me, I usually wear a medium, and I got a large in this. I've a fairly well built out chest that sticks out more than my midriff, So the shirt itself on me looks like one of those tight fighting rugby shirts, with the shirt basically hugging me all the way down. Can get it on and off no problems despite it being so form fitting, and it doesn't feel restrictive at all. Its almost like its been tailored to fit me if that makes sense. Tried the XL (which I ordered for someone else) on and there is very little difference save for up around the chest, so I'm afraid no matter if you got the largest size in these, it'll still be form fitting, with the only real difference is the length and some slack in the sleeves and chest.The seller I got these off is called Poptown or 'soccer jersey 2019' shop name. As I said before, don't worry about the sellers because they all mostly get the same stuff from the same sources and its basically all down to QC. These shirts I got are flawless, with all the patches. About 130 one of these would set you back in a shop. Ridiculous, really.