Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 12, 2020, 08:26:07 pm
Quote from: LOKKO on October 12, 2020, 07:35:37 am
Can you order from yupoo or is it just what they use as a gallery?
You order by adding them to whatsapp and you talk to the seller directly. They all tend to get their stuff from the same sources, so what you see on there is representative of places like DHgate, and to a lesser extent, Aliexpress. The thing is, ordering through one of those is a bit safer, as they basically have you covered in case something goes wrong in the post. Just make an account on DHgate and search the ones that have the best feedback and sales. Don't do a direct search for brand or 'Liverpool' though. A players name and then "kids" will do.
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 14, 2020, 06:28:06 pm
The retro kit arrived today
JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,151
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 15, 2020, 07:36:57 pm
Hadn't seen this thread, but my dhgate shirt arrived today.

£15 for something that would have cost £135 on the official site (with the badges and name/number on the back).

It's very good. Fits well (went for a large, and I'm normally a medium), quality is spot on, and will be good for training and running in.

The sleeves are a little bit too roomy, so will be adjusting them (hopefully the missus will with her sewing machine and far superior skills in this area). But otherwise feel and look identical to the official players kit. Took 3 weeks to arrive, which isn't bad.
gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,440
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 16, 2020, 11:49:42 am
Quote from: LiamG on October 14, 2020, 06:28:06 pm
The retro kit arrived today

What's the fit like on that mate? I'm a medium in the genuine shirts but always order a large with DHgate.  When I've ordered the New Balance kits off DHgate, a large fits perfect but the ecru retro shirt I ordered off there in large is quite a bit bigger.  Just wondered if I got a mis-size or if it's part of the design, to give it that baggy 90s look?
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 17, 2020, 08:29:46 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on October 16, 2020, 11:49:42 am
What's the fit like on that mate? I'm a medium in the genuine shirts but always order a large with DHgate.  When I've ordered the New Balance kits off DHgate, a large fits perfect but the ecru retro shirt I ordered off there in large is quite a bit bigger.  Just wondered if I got a mis-size or if it's part of the design, to give it that baggy 90s look?
It's snug, im usually a small and i ordered a medium
RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 23, 2020, 01:45:43 pm
Anyone able to PM me a link to a decent seller on DHgate or similar for our current home kit?

Had a brief look but would ideally like to use a recommended seller from someone who's bought and received a good quality one
Milly B

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • JFT 96
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
October 28, 2020, 03:51:52 am
Quote from: Milly B on September 11, 2020, 01:45:49 am
Ordered our new home shirt with World Champions badge from DHGate, seller was soccershop1688 £11 all in, will let you know how long it takes to arrive and about the quality etc.
Alright lads, just a quick update.
Ordered 1 home shirt in Medium from DHGate on Sept 11th, it arrived in Ireland on October 22nd so basically 6weeks for delivery.
£11 all in.
I usually wear a size small here so I ordered Medium off them as i had seen lads saying go one size up, its a tiny bit loose on me so it was a very true to size medium, was blown away with the quality of the shirt, really impressed with it, got CL badges and the world champions badge aswell and all ironed on perfectly.
Seller was soccershop1688, highly recommended.
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 4, 2020, 05:00:32 pm
3rd kits arrived. Again, can't get over the quality of them. They're 1:1 and the vaporknit logo at the bottom of the front of the shirt is even 3m reflective. All the Champions League patches came on the kit, including the gold world champion one in the middle. Didn't specify that one, but got it anyway, and it actually compliments this shirt more than the home or away one, so I don't mind it. Sizing is the same, although if you are getting one of these ones, just be aware that the same rule applies regarding your body type. The fabric in these is slightly different to the stretchy home shirt, and as such, just slightly less forgiving around the chest and back. If you're a little bit on the "rotund" side of things, forget about it, and that includes the larger sizes. These will be tight, like almost compression shirt tightness.
wackojackouk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 4, 2020, 11:53:33 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November  4, 2020, 05:00:32 pm
If you're a little bit on the "rotund" side of things, forget about it, and that includes the larger sizes. These will be tight, like almost compression shirt tightness.

No chance for a fat knacker like me then? - I usually buy an XL as I like them a little looser (just the belly on me at the moment lol).

Also which seller - Topspeedjersey?
AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 5, 2020, 12:36:48 am
Quote from: LiamG on October 14, 2020, 06:28:06 pm
The retro kit arrived today

Could you DM the link for where you got this one from please mate.
LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,773
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 5, 2020, 07:47:12 am
Quote from: AshbourneRed on November  5, 2020, 12:36:48 am
Could you DM the link for where you got this one from please mate.
And me if you could please
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 5, 2020, 08:00:05 pm
Quote from: wackojackouk on November  4, 2020, 11:53:33 pm
No chance for a fat knacker like me then? - I usually buy an XL as I like them a little looser (just the belly on me at the moment lol).

Also which seller - Topspeedjersey?
Depends on your weight and your shape, really. For me, I usually wear a medium, and I got a large in this. I've a fairly well built out chest that sticks out more than my midriff, So the shirt itself on me looks like one of those tight fighting rugby shirts, with the shirt basically hugging me all the way down. Can get it on and off no problems despite it being so form fitting, and it doesn't feel restrictive at all. Its almost like its been tailored to fit me if that makes sense. Tried the XL (which I ordered for someone else) on and there is very little difference save for up around the chest, so I'm afraid no matter if you got the largest size in these, it'll still be form fitting, with the only real difference is the length and some slack in the sleeves and chest.

The seller I got these off is called Poptown or 'soccer jersey 2019' shop name. As I said before, don't worry about the sellers because they all mostly get the same stuff from the same sources and its basically all down to QC. These shirts I got are flawless, with all the patches. About 130 one of these would set you back in a shop. Ridiculous, really.
Milly B

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • JFT 96
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 6, 2020, 01:19:04 am
There's a page on Facebook called Retro Jerseys Ireland and he's selling really good retro fakes but at 50 a pop, he's probably buying from one of these sellers on dhgate too but I can't find a lot of the shirts he has for sale. He was selling the Kiev and Madrid matchday writing on the shirts too from 2018 and 2019, anyone seen any of these on dhgate? Would love as a collectors item.
lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 6, 2020, 01:38:42 am
I used a site called sandycn never had any problems with the shirts from there
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
November 7, 2020, 01:57:09 am
Quote from: Milly B on November  6, 2020, 01:19:04 am
There's a page on Facebook called Retro Jerseys Ireland and he's selling really good retro fakes but at 50 a pop, he's probably buying from one of these sellers on dhgate too but I can't find a lot of the shirts he has for sale. He was selling the Kiev and Madrid matchday writing on the shirts too from 2018 and 2019, anyone seen any of these on dhgate? Would love as a collectors item.
You'll probably not find these on Dhgate, but there are sellers on a site called Yupoo that will have them. The difference is that you deal directly with the seller by talking to them over whatsapp and ordering via something like Western Union.
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
May 17, 2021, 06:50:53 pm
Can anyone find training gear/track suits and the new kits on Dhgate shops?
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,651
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
May 20, 2021, 08:21:04 am
Quote from: Milly B on November  6, 2020, 01:19:04 am
There's a page on Facebook called Retro Jerseys Ireland and he's selling really good retro fakes but at 50 a pop, he's probably buying from one of these sellers on dhgate too but I can't find a lot of the shirts he has for sale. He was selling the Kiev and Madrid matchday writing on the shirts too from 2018 and 2019, anyone seen any of these on dhgate? Would love as a collectors item.
ordered one off him

1994 ireland away

it is pretty good
RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
May 23, 2021, 10:46:33 am
Anyone know of any of sellers on dhgate (or any of the others) that sell basketball jerseys of good quality?
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
May 23, 2021, 10:49:40 am
Is it just me who thinks this tread title is about an Asian Champions League final between teams from India and South Korea?
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 2, 2021, 05:34:13 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 23, 2021, 10:46:33 am
Anyone know of any of sellers on dhgate (or any of the others) that sell basketball jerseys of good quality?

i usually go by feedback for footy shirts so same for basketball tops? and if you are struggling to find any just type like le bron jersey into search on there
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,219
  • SPQR
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 2, 2021, 06:12:38 pm
I love aliexpress or dhgate. They had the new kit on sale before it was even released. They were already selling the away top which ended up being a fake. I think it ended up being Roma's but they had it for a while and now of course they have the proper away shirt. The people that bought that are going to be getting something unique. ;D

I've ordered plenty of times. The quality is very good and you can't beat the price. The shirts are great to go to the gym with or just a night out and not care too much. I've ordered plenty of shirts from the LFC store but I'll be damned if I got something that costs £100+ dirty or stained so it's nice to not care too much when wearing the ones off dhgate or aliexpress.
RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 08:09:18 am
Quote from: LiamG on June  2, 2021, 05:34:13 pm
i usually go by feedback for footy shirts so same for basketball tops? and if you are struggling to find any just type like le bron jersey into search on there

Cheers mate, appreciate it.

Anyone got a good version of our new home yet?
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,085
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 09:14:28 am
Quote from: Caligula? on June  2, 2021, 06:12:38 pm
I love aliexpress or dhgate. They had the new kit on sale before it was even released. They were already selling the away top which ended up being a fake. I think it ended up being Roma's but they had it for a while and now of course they have the proper away shirt. The people that bought that are going to be getting something unique. ;D

I've ordered plenty of times. The quality is very good and you can't beat the price. The shirts are great to go to the gym with or just a night out and not care too much. I've ordered plenty of shirts from the LFC store but I'll be damned if I got something that costs £100+ dirty or stained so it's nice to not care too much when wearing the ones off dhgate or aliexpress.

Maybe showing my age but......you wear football shirts on a night out? :D

I remember going to a school disco in a full Liverpool kit when I was about 7.
Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 10:23:01 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on June  4, 2021, 09:14:28 am
Maybe showing my age but......you wear football shirts on a night out? :D

I remember going to a school disco in a full Liverpool kit when I was about 7.
Depends where you are. I have been to quite a few trendy hipster bars in the US and there are always plenty of people in European soccer shirts.
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 11:03:20 am
Is there anywhere that does sponsor-less shirts? Love the new black/gold Bayern shirt but don't fancy becoming a walking billboard for T-Mobile.
Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 12:47:57 pm
Has Liverpool taken action against DHGate?

Seems to be the only kit that isn't up there
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,627
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 02:35:48 pm
Quote from: Escorcio on June  4, 2021, 12:47:57 pm
Has Liverpool taken action against DHGate?

Seems to be the only kit that isn't up there

I ordered mine off there last week. Did take me a while to find one but then I found several after that, weird if they've all gone.
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 06:01:02 pm
Ordered a retro Wales 1996 home kit and our old 94-96 3rd strip from a shop on DHgate

impressed with the quality of both
gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,440
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 06:16:10 pm
Quote from: LiamG on June  4, 2021, 06:01:02 pm
Ordered a retro Wales 1996 home kit and our old 94-96 3rd strip from a shop on DHgate

impressed with the quality of both

Got photos mate? Did you order a size up?
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 06:37:22 pm
Ordered my normal size

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,219
  • SPQR
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 07:59:07 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on June  4, 2021, 09:14:28 am
Maybe showing my age but......you wear football shirts on a night out? :D

I remember going to a school disco in a full Liverpool kit when I was about 7.

Do you always have to be a total arse about everything? Sure you're not still 7 up there? :D

No, not a night out as in the pub or a restaurant or something like that. A simple stroll outside or similar.
lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 4, 2021, 08:46:29 pm
Quote from: LiamG on June  4, 2021, 06:37:22 pm
Ordered my normal size

Which seller ???
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 5, 2021, 02:06:04 pm
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,085
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 5, 2021, 02:30:03 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on June  4, 2021, 07:59:07 pm
Do you always have to be a total arse about everything? Sure you're not still 7 up there? :D

No, not a night out as in the pub or a restaurant or something like that. A simple stroll outside or similar.

It was a joke, dont be so tetchy :D (just cos you wear football shirts when you go clubbing)
L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 5, 2021, 06:16:17 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on May 20, 2021, 08:21:04 am
ordered one off him

1994 ireland away

it is pretty good

He must be making a fortune, shirts are between £13-15 delivered if you know where to look
bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,840
  • JFT96
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 7, 2021, 01:01:16 pm
Any idea how long I can expect to wait for a shirt off DH gate?
Logged

LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 7, 2021, 01:33:39 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on June  7, 2021, 01:01:16 pm
Any idea how long I can expect to wait for a shirt off DH gate?
4-8 weeks
bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,840
  • JFT96
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
June 7, 2021, 02:06:57 pm
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Yesterday at 06:39:01 pm
New home & Away arrive today, have to say i do like the Home now i've got it here, away is ok the pink/orange/whatever colour it is  on it is very bright? not sure how these would compare to genuine

will get some photos up tomorrow
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: Bornprosper / Jomzajung etc
Today at 12:27:04 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on June  7, 2021, 01:01:16 pm
Any idea how long I can expect to wait for a shirt off DH gate?
Usually around 2 weeks. 3 to 4 if you're unlucky with the shipping, but that's been seldom in my experience.
