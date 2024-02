Yes, well it was paradise for greedy fuckers everywhere. Myself, I never had more than 4 plates of pizza, I knew my limits.



I could eat more plates of pizza back in the day too, but i struggle to eat one 12" pizza nowadays, so i often save what's left of the pizza & eat it the next day.I find the chain pizza takeaways a rip off, i live on my own so don't need the buy on get one free pizza, theirs a Pizza Hut around the corner from mine but it's quite pricey, theirs an independent opposite the Pizza Hut, but charges half of the price for a !2" pizza, & is better quality too.