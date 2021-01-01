I know this is hugely unfair to the coaches but it is their responsibility to set the team to win games or at least make it harder for the opposition to beat us. Some of the decisions that Beard makes are a little baffling.



Who is in charge of the women and youth teams? Do we even have a history of firing underperforming coaches?



The women's team has its own board. I haven't seen anything to suggest things aren't still headed up by Susan Black (women's team exec director & the club's director of comms) and Billy Hogan. The team's managing director is Russ Fraser, an outside appointment made several years back on the recommendation of Beard himself (they worked together at West Ham). It wasn't made clear whether the club's restructuring post-Klopp shuffled anything for the women's team and if the likes of Edwards/the player recruitment set-up have any oversight or direct involvement.To answer your question about managerial hiring and firings simply is a bit tricky, since some of our moves predate the board structure we're currently operating under.In the time between Beard leaving us in 2015 and coming back in 2021, we had five managers - two of which were caretakers, and only one of which was an outside appointment. Beard was succeeded by Scott Rogers, his assistant at the time. Rogers got three(?) seasons of steadily declining fortunes before being replaced with Neil Redfearn (that sole outside appointment). Redfearn lasted all of five minutes before walking out on seeing the scale of the disaster that we were. Chris Kirkland was on the coaching staff at the time and took over on a caretaker basis. The job was ultimately given to Vicky Jepson, who was promoted from the youth team. She got a few seasons of more steadily declining fortune and was in charge at the time of our relegation. In her place we put Amber Whiteley, who was herself promoted into the role. Then Beard came back.Do we let managers go? Yep. But usually reactively rather than proactively, and we tend to only pass the baton to someone already on the payroll. Whiteley is still here. Rogers came back along with Beard. Both are his assistant managers. If the pattern continues, the club would only go and install one of them in place of Beard. If it is felt that Beard isn't the right man, there would need to be a real shift in intent before we go out and replace him with someone sourced elsewhere, let alone someone of note.