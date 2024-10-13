Parry did seem to spend a lot of time playing left back for some reason.

I thought maybe the full backs had switched themselves after a corner or something like that, but I watched the game again, Hinds can clearly be seen starting the game on the right side of defense, with parry starting on the left.



...Maybe Matt had a bet to see how many players he could start out of position???



I can no longer tell if we're aiming for fluidity or if players are just winding up here there and everywhere. I can excuse a CB gone wandering because a lot of the time there is no need for us to have so many around our own box. But I do have these huh? moments several times in a match when I watch the ball be passed and it ends up at the feet of a player I wasn't expecting to be there.A lot of the time, when these moments happen in relation to the defence, it seems to be stemming from our odd corner routine that sees Hinds go to the corner along with the taker, as if we're playing it short. We never play it short. I noticed the routine straight away in the Leicester match and figured it must be to do with us identifying something about Leicester's clearances that we could exploit. But we've been doing it in every match since. I've been watching with a new fan and even they pull their hair out every time we get a corner because they cannot understand the point of Hinds being at the flag. It almost always results in her being out of position when we lose possession after taking the corner, especially if the corner is on the opposite side to the one she is playing on, and it jumbles the entire backline for a good few minutes.