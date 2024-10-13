Was a game of 2 halves.
I though we were very good in the 1st half with all 3 of our 1st choice midfielders playing, and Villa looked a shambles.
We kinda fell to pieces 2nd half though, then got even worst after Fuka went off, was quite worrying to be honest.
Funny to think a couple of seasons ago we would probably have brought on Miri Taylor as a replacement for Fuka.
Up front, we looked way better this week with Kiernan rather then Enderby up front, though Kiernan visibly run out of steam after about 55 min and seemed unable to beat her defender for pace, or even press with any intensity.
Kapocs did ok, but Mia was very good when she came one and gave us some fresh legs and kept the Villa defenders nice and busy.
overall, three points is 3 points, and we didn't give op a lead, so on the whole I'm happy.