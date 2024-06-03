Emma Sanders finally coming through with the Olivia Smith link (I'll let her off, she's busy doing Euros coverage for the BBC) https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cjjj8pz7lgjo
I've been watching this one ever since Portuguese sources reported on it a few weeks back, and though I had no doubts about the legitimacy of said report at the time, and then had even less doubt after Smith herself was posting on her socials about being in town, I still wanted to wait for the Sanders corroboration.
£210,000 release clause - pay the entirety of that and her fee could well be near double what we paid for SRH, which is our record.
Other than Smith, we've not been linked with a single other player yet.
Transfer window is now open.
I'm not 100% sure our departures are over, because I was under the impression there were three others out of contract some Sunday - Laws, Fahey & Daniels. None were on the released list, none yet announced as renewed. I could be wrong about their contract status of course, but I do remember it was Sanders who said Daniels' extension last summer was only for 12 months.
Our first renewal announcement of last summer came mid-July. Our first signing announcement came first week of July.