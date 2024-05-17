« previous next »
Really surprise at Koivisto going, she always gives her all and is a very good player. The others I'm not so surprise about.

Would love us to be ambitious in the Summer and try and go for a big name who is in the free market as a few are floating about especially in attack.
Quote from: jediwarrior on May 17, 2024, 12:00:19 pm
Would love us to be ambitious in the Summer and try and go for a big name who is in the free market as a few are floating about especially in attack.
The issue here will be wages. The high-profile freebies have almost certainly already moved themselves too far up the pay scale to fit our wage structure. To be able to sign any of these players, we'd be talking about the kind of ambition that entails radically overhauling the business model copied over from the men's team. I don't see it happening. But neither do I think WSL squad development has reached the point of it being a game of high-profile signings or bust.
Quote from: kellan on May 17, 2024, 12:22:03 pm
The issue here will be wages. The high-profile freebies have almost certainly already moved themselves too far up the pay scale to fit our wage structure. To be able to sign any of these players, we'd be talking about the kind of ambition that entails radically overhauling the business model copied over from the men's team. I don't see it happening. But neither do I think WSL squad development has reached the point of it being a game of high-profile signings or bust.

agree its unlikely but would love to go for miedema - we are desperate for a goal scorer
Quote from: cissesbeard on May 17, 2024, 12:43:54 pm
agree its unlikely but would love to go for miedema - we are desperate for a goal scorer
You mean this Miedema? Barca semi attending, Arne Slot column writing Miedema? Her big Red heart is already here, it's just her legs that aren't.

Quote from: jediwarrior on May 17, 2024, 12:00:19 pm
Really surprise at Koivisto going, she always gives her all and is a very good player. The others I'm not so surprise about.

Would love us to be ambitious in the Summer and try and go for a big name who is in the free market as a few are floating about especially in attack.

I've followed the team closely for the last three seasons and I think she has been the best player across that period. A big loss.
Quote from: kellan on May 10, 2024, 08:22:38 pm
This article is the first one I've seen compiling a list of all the WSL players who are free agents this summer https://sport.optus.com.au/news/womens/os74321/mary-earps-mackenzie-arnold-every-wsl-player-coming-off-contract

Not as exciting as previous years but there are still some interesting names in there. I'd be at least considering Terland even if she wasn't on a free.

Are there any on this list that would fill the void of (or improve upon) the players who are leaving?

All I can think of is Elisabeth Terland or maybe Katie Robinson, though there are a few on the list that I don't know as well as I should.
My cup is barely even half empty

Quote from: LeoT on May 17, 2024, 02:14:33 pm
Are there any on this list that would fill the void of (or improve upon) the players who are leaving?

All I can think of is Elisabeth Terland or maybe Katie Robinson, though there are a few on the list that I don't know as well as I should.
Terland, yes.

Robinson would also be a yes if it wasn't for our preferred system. Brighton play her as a wide forward and we don't use those, that's why Lawley is off.

Mace would be an interesting one. Was far too young to be getting into the Arsenal team so she goes out on loan. Signs for City, only to again end up out on loan. Now she will be looking for her next club. I've just seen the latest report that Chelsea wants her, with the intention of loaning her out themselves. She is still only 20, so it's not awful awful. But at what point does it become more sensible for her to stop trying to start her career at the very top? All that said, I have no idea what is happening with Fahey. I expected her name to be in today's announcement. And we do still have Silcock returning from loan, who is only a year younger than Mace herself. So if Mace did come, it might be that we use her at DM, which is a position I expect us to add depth in.

If United are considering letting Clinton go permanently, we should throw our hat into the ring for no reason other than winding up their fans and making Spurs spend more than necessary.

As for the rest, I don't see them being likely transfers for one reason or another. I think our free signings will mostly be coming from elsewhere.
Beard's comments on Koivisto:

Absolutely tough decision because Emma is a fantastic person. She leaves nothing on the pitch or the training pitch, so it was a real tough one, especially when we were discussing it as a staff group. I think Emma is at a stage where she wants to play week in, week out. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/well-miss-them-all-matt-beards-tribute-four-departing-lfc-women-players

I'd made peace with her departure in the way you do when you're thinking it's a player's choice. But I'm not getting her 'her choice' vibes from the above at all, I've gone right back to thinking it really is the case that we didn't see a place for her, at least not in the starting XI.

So who are we seeing a place for who justifies bumping Koivisto out? Anybody less than elite is going to be an anti-climatic head scratcher.
Last one  :wave

Leicester vs Liverpool - WSL - GW22 - 15:00 UK - King Power Stadium - [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures - 15:00 UK
Manchester United vs Chelsea - [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]
Aston Villa vs Manchester City - [BBC Two/Local Broadcaster]
Arsenal vs Brighton - [FA Player]
Tottenham vs West Ham - [FA Player]
Bristol City vs Everton - [FA Player]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

1 up already and United are 2 down already. 4th is currently doubly safe.
.
^ ;D


Leicester 0 - [1] Liverpool; Sophie Roman Haug goal on 7' - https://x.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1791834593043100030

« Last Edit: May 18, 2024, 03:14:22 pm by oojason »
1-0 HT

Chelsea are beating United 4-0, meaning City need to score six as things stand.
Leicester 0 - [2] Liverpool; Leanne Kiernan goal on 66' - https://x.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1791854817968611377

« Last Edit: May 18, 2024, 04:36:48 pm by oojason »
Leicester 0 - [3] Liverpool; Leanne Kiernan goal on 83' - https://x.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1791859014927519791 ;D



« Last Edit: May 18, 2024, 04:54:24 pm by oojason »
Welcome back, Leanne Kiernan.
Very good season by the girls. We can build on this.
.
Leicester 0 - [4] Liverpool; Leanne Kiernan goal on 90+4' (hat-trick) - https://x.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1791861041749455293


0-4; full-time ;D


Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/kiernan-hits-hat-trick-lfc-women-seal-fourth-win-leicester

10 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRdrTz6njbU



Full Match Replay (from Lesicester's own official youtube channel):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vpIT3z22ja0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vpIT3z22ja0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vpIT3z22ja0




'Highlights: Brilliant Leanne Kiernan hat-trick! Leicester City 0-4 LiverpooL FC Women' - 2 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XwwkXAdXMTs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XwwkXAdXMTs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XwwkXAdXMTs



2023/24 Final League Table...



2023/24 Final League Table...
Quote from: kellan on May 18, 2024, 04:45:05 pm
Welcome back, Leanne Kiernan.
Absolutely. Outstanding hattrick. 3 well taken goals. She will be a handful next season
Quote from: MNAA on May 18, 2024, 05:09:58 pm
Absolutely. Outstanding hattrick. 3 well taken goals. She will be a handful next season
She's winning us a treble. Someone wizz a duster round the trophy cabinet.
Well in Leanne.
Great game, really pleased I went.
Great to see Leanne back to her best.

Grabbing a Nandos, then train back to London. ;D
Laws looks like she only just remembered she was supposed to have a season ending finger injury while playing that match  ;D

Quote from: LeoT on September 29, 2023, 03:02:25 pm
Here's my prediction...

1. Liverpool will finish 7th (behind Arsenal, Chelsea, ManC, Villa, ManU & Spurs).
   (Spurs will have a better season than expected, ManU will struggle and not do as well as last season).

2. Arsenal will win the WSL this season.
   (Unbeaten in every match except the 1st of the season  ;)  )

3. Arsenal, Chelsea and ManC will get the European places.
   (Villa will push them all the way this season).

4. Bristol City
  (They will go straight back down to the Championship at a whimper).

That was my prediction for this season on (page 121 of this thread).
I'm so pleased to have been so wrong.
Matt Beard was named Barclays Women's Super League Manager of the Season at the League Managers Association Awards on Tuesday.

The Liverpool FC Women boss was recognised for guiding his squad to fourth in the 2023-24 WSL.

Having finished seventh upon their return to the top flight in 2022-23, Beard's side took further strides this term to secure the club's highest placing in the division since 2017.

A four-game winning run to end the campaign  including victories against Manchester United and eventual champions Chelsea  helped seal a spot in the top four.

Beard said: "We're delighted with the season. These awards are humbling and I'm very, very grateful to everyone that voted. It's not just about me, it's about the team too. They have to go out and perform and the staff work relentlessly behind the scenes to help support everything that we do as well.

"It's about the collective and that's the staff and the players. Everyone deserves recognition for that."

He added: "I think you can see from the team performances of late it's a lot of the work that we've done and the players have done. You can start to see the understanding of it on a more consistent basis. I think at the beginning of the season we had a fantastic start by winning at the Emirates [against Arsenal] and I think it gave us that platform to kick on.

"If you look at May as an example, it was a tough month, we played Bristol City, who at that point weren't relegated and were fighting for every point.

"We then play Chelsea and won 4-3 and then beat Manchester United 1-0 and finish off with a great win at Leicester. If I just look at the consistency of the performance levels and the character within the group in all those games, I think it speaks volumes for the work that has gone on this year.

"I've said this a few times this year, but it's exciting to see where this team can go."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/matt-beard-named-wsl-manager-season-lma-awards
Beard deserves the award, we were the most improved team in the WSL.
 :wellin Matt Beard (and all the LFCW staff, too).
Well done to everyone. Hopefully can kick on next season.
First little summer transfers tease, buried at the bottom of Beard's final column...

"There wont be as many incomings this summer compared to what we had last year."
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/matt-beards-review-2023-24-special-thank-yous-and-summer-plans

Not really sure how to interpret that when last summer had seven arrivals. Less could still be a decent number.
"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Has anyone got a shortlist/favorites for player of the year.Otherwise i'll just vote for the cutest! ;)
