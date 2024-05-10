« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm »
Really surprise at Koivisto going, she always gives her all and is a very good player. The others I'm not so surprise about.

Would love us to be ambitious in the Summer and try and go for a big name who is in the free market as a few are floating about especially in attack.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 12:22:03 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm
Would love us to be ambitious in the Summer and try and go for a big name who is in the free market as a few are floating about especially in attack.
The issue here will be wages. The high-profile freebies have almost certainly already moved themselves too far up the pay scale to fit our wage structure. To be able to sign any of these players, we'd be talking about the kind of ambition that entails radically overhauling the business model copied over from the men's team. I don't see it happening. But neither do I think WSL squad development has reached the point of it being a game of high-profile signings or bust.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 12:43:54 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 12:22:03 pm
The issue here will be wages. The high-profile freebies have almost certainly already moved themselves too far up the pay scale to fit our wage structure. To be able to sign any of these players, we'd be talking about the kind of ambition that entails radically overhauling the business model copied over from the men's team. I don't see it happening. But neither do I think WSL squad development has reached the point of it being a game of high-profile signings or bust.

agree its unlikely but would love to go for miedema - we are desperate for a goal scorer
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 12:52:13 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 12:43:54 pm
agree its unlikely but would love to go for miedema - we are desperate for a goal scorer
You mean this Miedema? Barca semi attending, Arne Slot column writing Miedema? Her big Red heart is already here, it's just her legs that aren't.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 01:37:58 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm
Really surprise at Koivisto going, she always gives her all and is a very good player. The others I'm not so surprise about.

Would love us to be ambitious in the Summer and try and go for a big name who is in the free market as a few are floating about especially in attack.

I've followed the team closely for the last three seasons and I think she has been the best player across that period. A big loss.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 02:14:33 pm »
Quote from: kellan on May 10, 2024, 08:22:38 pm
This article is the first one I've seen compiling a list of all the WSL players who are free agents this summer https://sport.optus.com.au/news/womens/os74321/mary-earps-mackenzie-arnold-every-wsl-player-coming-off-contract

Not as exciting as previous years but there are still some interesting names in there. I'd be at least considering Terland even if she wasn't on a free.

Are there any on this list that would fill the void of (or improve upon) the players who are leaving?

All I can think of is Elisabeth Terland or maybe Katie Robinson, though there are a few on the list that I don't know as well as I should.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 03:50:40 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on Yesterday at 02:14:33 pm
Are there any on this list that would fill the void of (or improve upon) the players who are leaving?

All I can think of is Elisabeth Terland or maybe Katie Robinson, though there are a few on the list that I don't know as well as I should.
Terland, yes.

Robinson would also be a yes if it wasn't for our preferred system. Brighton play her as a wide forward and we don't use those, that's why Lawley is off.

Mace would be an interesting one. Was far too young to be getting into the Arsenal team so she goes out on loan. Signs for City, only to again end up out on loan. Now she will be looking for her next club. I've just seen the latest report that Chelsea wants her, with the intention of loaning her out themselves. She is still only 20, so it's not awful awful. But at what point does it become more sensible for her to stop trying to start her career at the very top? All that said, I have no idea what is happening with Fahey. I expected her name to be in today's announcement. And we do still have Silcock returning from loan, who is only a year younger than Mace herself.

If United are considering letting Clinton go permanently, we should throw our hat into the ring for no reason other than winding up their fans and making Spurs spend more than necessary.

As for the rest, I don't see them being likely transfers for one reason or another. I think our free signings will mostly be coming from elsewhere.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 04:23:24 pm »
Beard's comments on Koivisto:

Absolutely tough decision because Emma is a fantastic person. She leaves nothing on the pitch or the training pitch, so it was a real tough one, especially when we were discussing it as a staff group. I think Emma is at a stage where she wants to play week in, week out. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/well-miss-them-all-matt-beards-tribute-four-departing-lfc-women-players

I'd made peace with her departure in the way you do when you're thinking it's a player's choice. But I'm not getting her 'her choice' vibes from the above at all, I've gone right back to thinking it really is the case that we didn't see a place for her, at least not in the starting XI.

So who are we seeing a place for who justifies bumping Koivisto out? Anybody less than elite is going to be an anti-climatic head scratcher.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Leicester - 18/05 - 15:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 10:52:31 am »
Last one  :wave

Leicester vs Liverpool - WSL - GW22 - 15:00 UK - King Power Stadium - [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures - 15:00 UK
Manchester United vs Chelsea - [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]
Aston Villa vs Manchester City - [BBC Two/Local Broadcaster]
Arsenal vs Brighton - [FA Player]
Tottenham vs West Ham - [FA Player]
Bristol City vs Everton - [FA Player]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

