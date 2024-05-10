Are there any on this list that would fill the void of (or improve upon) the players who are leaving?



All I can think of is Elisabeth Terland or maybe Katie Robinson, though there are a few on the list that I don't know as well as I should.



Terland, yes.Robinson would also be a yes if it wasn't for our preferred system. Brighton play her as a wide forward and we don't use those, that's why Lawley is off.Mace would be an interesting one. Was far too young to be getting into the Arsenal team so she goes out on loan. Signs for City, only to again end up out on loan. Now she will be looking for her next club. I've just seen the latest report that Chelsea wants her, with the intention of loaning her out themselves. She is still only 20, so it's not awful awful. But at what point does it become more sensible for her to stop trying to start her career at the very top? All that said, I have no idea what is happening with Fahey. I expected her name to be in today's announcement. And we do still have Silcock returning from loan, who is only a year younger than Mace herself.If United are considering letting Clinton go permanently, we should throw our hat into the ring for no reason other than winding up their fans and making Spurs spend more than necessary.As for the rest, I don't see them being likely transfers for one reason or another. I think our free signings will mostly be coming from elsewhere.