Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Spurs 04/02 - 14:00 ko)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 10, 2024, 01:19:36 pm
Quote from: LeoT on January 10, 2024, 11:39:52 am
So with West Ham and Spurs splashing out on a couple of new players, is there anywhere in the Women's squad that we may need to improve?
I don't think anything is pressing to the point of it making or breaking our season if we do/don't address it. I'd be more comfortable if we added some depth at L/WB, but it would be an insurance move.

I'm not expecting us to sign anyone unless they're a player we are really liking for the summer but have to jump early for. I think our approach will be to stick with what we have and leave the business until the next window because it looks like it may be a busy one for us.

It's hard to be certain, since we don't like to disclose contract length, but going off who has signed what and when and the typical durations we see with our players, I think half the squad could be due for renewal and I think a fair few won't be staying. If nothing is a pressing concern, then it would make more sense to address it in the summer as part of the main squad work.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 12, 2024, 03:06:00 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 13, 2024, 01:37:31 pm
Anyone know if tomorrow's Women's FA Cup match is on TV anywhere?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 13, 2024, 03:26:41 pm
Quote from: LeoT on January 13, 2024, 01:37:31 pm
Anyone know if tomorrow's Women's FA Cup match is on TV anywhere?
Not seen anything to suggest to it's even being streamed, let alone on TV. It should really be Bristol's job to do it, as the home team. Seems they aren't bothering, unless they're keeping their intention hush to get a bigger gate or they decide to do it late in the day.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 14, 2024, 12:35:26 pm
Crap.   I was really looking forward to watching this today.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 14, 2024, 01:32:02 pm
Quote from: missis sumner on January 14, 2024, 12:35:26 pm
Crap.   I was really looking forward to watching this today.
Not fun, is it.

West Ham are somehow 1-0 up at Chelsea and it's on the FA Player if you're after a different fixture to whatever the PL has on offer this afternoon.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 14, 2024, 02:53:13 pm
I'm watching in "Ceefax". lol
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 14, 2024, 03:16:57 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 14, 2024, 06:44:07 pm
Nice swan.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 15, 2024, 01:02:01 pm

Gemma Bonner's winning goal on 85' - https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1746864821516267801

Fan's view of the goal from the stands - https://v.redd.it/frz0yw80ukcc1


Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/late-gemma-bonner-winner-sees-liverpool-beat-bristol-city-womens-fa-cup
Matt Beard post-match: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/matt-beard-lfc-womens-fa-cup-victory-match-winner-bonner-wembley-motivation-and-more
Gemma Bonner post-match: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/gemma-bonner-we-showed-our-spirit-reach-womens-fa-cup-fifth-round


Hopefully, the match highlights will be up soon... if you have LFC TV there is a 15 minute highlights program on at 6.15pm tonight (www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv)

Edit: 'Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool | FA Cup Highlights' - 2 minute video from Bristol City:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ym8NeR0Ds00" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ym8NeR0Ds00</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ym8NeR0Ds00


FA Cup links: https://twitter.com/AdobeWFACup & www.thefa.com/competitions/the-womens-fa-cup & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Women%27s_FA_Cup
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 15, 2024, 05:08:05 pm
Full match is on the FA Player: https://faplayer.thefa.com/video/MF9tNnp1ZG1mZSU3QyUyRnNlY3Rpb24lM0ZwYWdlJTNEYXJjaGl2ZS1wYWdlJTdDYXJjaGl2ZS0zLXZpdGFsaXR5LXdvbWVucy1mYS1jdXA%3D

Which makes it even more baffling that it wasn't streamed.

This is trigging my WSL olden days PTSD. It used to wind me up something rotten that cameras would be at every single game, recording in full... for the purpose of making a highlights package. They would never just give us the whole 90 minutes. We would get more like 90 seconds. AND we used to have to wait two or three days for it.

At least we've got the whole match here, and after less than a 24hr wait. But still. If the cameras were there, why weren't they showing it live?

Anyway... whatever...

Fifth Round draw is at 7.30pm, on 5 Live. We're ball #13  ::)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 15, 2024, 07:56:17 pm
FA Cup Fifth Round:

London City Lionesses v Liverpool
Arsenal v Man City
Leicester v Birmingham City
Wolves v Brighton
Tottenham v Charlton
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Not bad. Would have liked a few more WSL vs WSL ties.

All should be played on the weekend of 10-11 February. For us, that slots between Spurs (H) and Brighton (A)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol 14/01 - 13:00 ko)
January 17, 2024, 10:41:54 am
Nice draw, London City are currently 9th out of the 12 teams in the Championship so we'll hopefully beat them (if we play our best).

Should only take me about an hour and a half to get there.

Quote from: kellan on January 15, 2024, 07:56:17 pm
FA Cup Fifth Round:

London City Lionesses v Liverpool
Arsenal v Man City
Leicester v Birmingham City
Wolves v Brighton
Tottenham v Charlton
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Not bad. Would have liked a few more WSL vs WSL ties.

All should be played on the weekend of 10-11 February. For us, that slots between Spurs (H) and Brighton (A)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs City 21/01 - 14:30 ko)
January 21, 2024, 01:16:14 pm
Manchester City vs Liverpool - WSL - GW11 - 14:30 UK - Joie Stadium - [SKY SPORTS MAIN EVENT/Local Broadcaster] & [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
Leicester 0-1 Aston Villa
Arsenal 2-1 Everton
Chelsea vs Manchester United - 12:30 [BBC Two]
Brighton vs Bristol City - 14:00 [FA Player]
West Ham vs Tottenham - 18:45 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs City 21/01 - 14:30 ko)
January 21, 2024, 01:45:49 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs City 21/01 - 14:30 ko)
January 21, 2024, 03:56:41 pm
Yeah. Thats just how far the gap is between the top 3 and the rest. Micah doing her best to keep it respectable
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs City 21/01 - 14:30 ko)
January 21, 2024, 05:33:00 pm
Bit disappointed with the way we conceded some of the goals, but I guess it is what it  is.
We played against a team that were way better than us.

Incidentally, of the top 3 sides I'd rather ManC win the title.

Next up....   ...Arsenal :-(
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs City 21/01 - 14:30 ko)
January 22, 2024, 10:05:11 am
Does annoy me sometimes with our passing out the back. You can see that certain games its a accident waiting to happen and certainly was with the 2nd goal. Sometimes I wish they just go long and clear the lines.

Still shows how far a gap we have to go to close on the top 3. Think 4th or 5th should be our ambition for this season now. Really need to make sure we pick up the full 3 points against the lower sides in the 2nd half of the season.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs City 21/01 - 14:30 ko)
January 24, 2024, 07:09:06 am
@GrahamFalk | Understand Natasha Flint could potentially depart Liverpool during this window
https://twitter.com/GrahamFalk/status/1749874413082726528

January 24th and we finally have what I think is the first mention of us in relation to this window.

Not really sure what to think of the report itself, honestly.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 14:00 ko)
January 24, 2024, 08:20:55 am
Quote from: kellan on January 24, 2024, 07:09:06 am

Not really sure what to think of the report itself, honestly.

Depends on what the club actually wants to do with itself. They are a respectable WSL club now. More than safe from relegation and capable of taking points from the 'big 3' on their day. They have respectable training facilities and are more linked in to LFC than they used to be.

Is the ambition to break into that top 3 and challenge for the title again and make it into Europe? Or is the status quo good enough with the improved TV money?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 14:00 ko)
January 24, 2024, 06:22:47 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/natasha-flint-rejoins-celtic-fc-women

I wish her the best of luck, disappointed to see her leave to be honest.
Deep down I think she offered something different to the others, not raw pace but not slow, not totally physically domineering, but easily strong enough. (secretly I preferred her to SRH).

Maybe she wasn't getting quite enough game time with us only playing with 2 forwards and 5 players for those positions (SRH, van da Sanden, Lawley, Kiernan, Enderby)  ...????

...who knows but I wish her all the best anyway.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 14:00 ko)
January 24, 2024, 06:37:19 pm
I could kind of understand this if it were possible to say we are blessed with both depth and good form among our forwards, but I don't think we can say that.

All that summer theorising about Flint being an insurance signing in case we didn't get SRH has made a lot of sense as the season has gone on and Flint's minutes dwindled as SRH got up and running. But that said, I didn't think Flint's role completely evaporated upon SRH getting here. We were playing Flint a fair bit to begin with, and it felt more like she got pushed out as other forwards returned to fitness. I'm just not sure those forwards have proven to be reliable enough for Flint to now be leaving. Yes, we have far too many. But it seemed only one of the seven could actually play a full 90 minutes.

Hopefully there will be some clarification in the next couple of days. Maybe even an incoming, too, although probably not.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 14:00 ko)
January 25, 2024, 07:10:44 pm
The latest Deloitte money league women's edition (is still only ranking women's teams affiliated to those ranked in the men's league, so there is no OL Feminin for example)
https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league-women.html
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68081267





Last time around:
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
January 28, 2024, 01:51:33 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
January 28, 2024, 03:37:39 pm
Laws, Fisk, Bonner, Fahey, Matthews, Nagano, Holland, Lundgaard, Daniels, van de Sanden, Lawley
subs: Micah, Koivisto, Clark, Hobinger, Kearns, Enderby, Roman H, Parry

Absolutely baffled.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
January 28, 2024, 03:52:34 pm
Quote from: kellan on January 28, 2024, 03:37:39 pm
Laws, Fisk, Bonner, Fahey, Matthews, Nagano, Holland, Lundgaard, Daniels, van de Sanden, Lawley
subs: Micah, Koivisto, Clark, Hobinger, Kearns, Enderby, Roman H, Parry

Absolutely baffled.

Not as up on the women as I should be, several strange changes?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
January 28, 2024, 03:59:53 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 28, 2024, 03:52:34 pm
Not as up on the women as I should be, several strange changes?
Micah, Koivisto, Clark, Hobinger, Roman H are all starters. Kearns herself, often enough.

This line up reads like one of his cup rotation b teams. I cannot understand the thinking. Unless some kind of illness has stuck, I can only presume he is making a statement to the players after the 5-1 loss to City last weekend. If so, I don't believe it's warranted or necessary.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
January 29, 2024, 05:43:45 am
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
January 29, 2024, 12:38:11 pm
Decent enough performance yesterday.
The team with better players won, so no surprise there, no shame in being beaten by a top 3 team.

If I'm honest, concede less than 3 goals against a WSL top 3 team is an achievement, though I would have loved another miraculous win like the 1st game of the season.
A consolation goal for Endersby at the end would have been nice, but even that wasn't to be.

Next up Spurs at home. hopefully we'll improve on the Spurs away performance (though Spurs have strengthened during this window).
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
January 29, 2024, 12:42:16 pm
I think the plan was to soak up all of the pressure, get to 70 min with a clean sheet, and then play them at football for the last 20 min as Arsenal got more desperate for a goal.

Didn't really go to plan.

Quote from: kellan on January 28, 2024, 03:59:53 pm
Micah, Koivisto, Clark, Hobinger, Roman H are all starters. Kearns herself, often enough.

This line up reads like one of his cup rotation b teams. I cannot understand the thinking. Unless some kind of illness has stuck, I can only presume he is making a statement to the players after the 5-1 loss to City last weekend. If so, I don't believe it's warranted or necessary.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
Yesterday at 12:03:49 pm
Emma Sanders on BBC

Ali: Why did Liverpool loan out Natasha Flint? She only arrived in the summer and has played well. We don't have many striking options as it is.

Emma: With the return of Leanne Kiernan, Liverpool feel they have enough options in attack. Flint was keen for game time elsewhere and I believe there was a mutual feeling she would not have a key role for the club going forward.

It was a deal which suited all parties at the time with six months remaining on her contract. She will see out her time at Celtic where she enjoyed success prior to her Liverpool move.

Liverpool have no plans to bring in anyone else as it stands.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
Yesterday at 05:05:31 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:03:49 pm
Emma Sanders on BBC

Ali: Why did Liverpool loan out Natasha Flint? She only arrived in the summer and has played well. We don't have many striking options as it is.

Emma: With the return of Leanne Kiernan, Liverpool feel they have enough options in attack. Flint was keen for game time elsewhere and I believe there was a mutual feeling she would not have a key role for the club going forward.

It was a deal which suited all parties at the time with six months remaining on her contract. She will see out her time at Celtic where she enjoyed success prior to her Liverpool move.

Liverpool have no plans to bring in anyone else as it stands.
Bold gamble to part with a player on the basis of having an alternative when that alternative is struggling to return from major injury to the extent that Kiernan is. As much as I hope her issues are behind her now and she will hit the ground running on returning to the squad this time, there really isn't very much from within the last 9 months to indicate the chances of that actually happening are favourable. But I guess we just have to wait and see if the bold gamble pays off.

Just as we must also now wait and see if the bold gamble to play a full season with only two recognised, senior age F/WB's might also bite us on the arse: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/taylor-hinds-injury-update
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Prenton Park vs Arsenal 28/01 - 16:30 ko)
Today at 10:50:40 am
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 05:05:31 pm
Bold gamble to part with a player on the basis of having an alternative when that alternative is struggling to return from major injury to the extent that Kiernan is. As much as I hope her issues are behind her now and she will hit the ground running on returning to the squad this time, there really isn't very much from within the last 9 months to indicate the chances of that actually happening are favourable. But I guess we just have to wait and see if the bold gamble pays off.

Just as we must also now wait and see if the bold gamble to play a full season with only two recognised, senior age F/WB's might also bite us on the arse: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/taylor-hinds-injury-update

Ain't gonna lie,  the fullback situation kind of worries me.
We have Parry who is a young, inexperienced player, and Matthews who is a good full back, but she's not really a Wing back.
Then there's Yana Daniels who is a winger but not really a full back .
There are options there, but not really enough to stop me from being nervous about the situation.
