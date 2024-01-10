So with West Ham and Spurs splashing out on a couple of new players, is there anywhere in the Women's squad that we may need to improve?
Anyone know if tomorrow's Women's FA Cup match is on TV anywhere?
Crap. I was really looking forward to watching this today.
FA Cup Fifth Round:London City Lionesses v LiverpoolArsenal v Man CityLeicester v Birmingham CityWolves v BrightonTottenham v CharltonNottingham Forest v EvertonSouthampton v Man UtdChelsea v Crystal PalaceNot bad. Would have liked a few more WSL vs WSL ties. All should be played on the weekend of 10-11 February. For us, that slots between Spurs (H) and Brighton (A)
Not really sure what to think of the report itself, honestly.
Laws, Fisk, Bonner, Fahey, Matthews, Nagano, Holland, Lundgaard, Daniels, van de Sanden, Lawleysubs: Micah, Koivisto, Clark, Hobinger, Kearns, Enderby, Roman H, ParryAbsolutely baffled.
Not as up on the women as I should be, several strange changes?
Micah, Koivisto, Clark, Hobinger, Roman H are all starters. Kearns herself, often enough.This line up reads like one of his cup rotation b teams. I cannot understand the thinking. Unless some kind of illness has stuck, I can only presume he is making a statement to the players after the 5-1 loss to City last weekend. If so, I don't believe it's warranted or necessary.
Emma Sanders on BBC Ali: Why did Liverpool loan out Natasha Flint? She only arrived in the summer and has played well. We don't have many striking options as it is.Emma: With the return of Leanne Kiernan, Liverpool feel they have enough options in attack. Flint was keen for game time elsewhere and I believe there was a mutual feeling she would not have a key role for the club going forward.It was a deal which suited all parties at the time with six months remaining on her contract. She will see out her time at Celtic where she enjoyed success prior to her Liverpool move.Liverpool have no plans to bring in anyone else as it stands.
Bold gamble to part with a player on the basis of having an alternative when that alternative is struggling to return from major injury to the extent that Kiernan is. As much as I hope her issues are behind her now and she will hit the ground running on returning to the squad this time, there really isn't very much from within the last 9 months to indicate the chances of that actually happening are favourable. But I guess we just have to wait and see if the bold gamble pays off.Just as we must also now wait and see if the bold gamble to play a full season with only two recognised, senior age F/WB's might also bite us on the arse: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/taylor-hinds-injury-update
