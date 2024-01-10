I could kind of understand this if it were possible to say we are blessed with both depth and good form among our forwards, but I don't think we can say that.



All that summer theorising about Flint being an insurance signing in case we didn't get SRH has made a lot of sense as the season has gone on and Flint's minutes dwindled as SRH got up and running. But that said, I didn't think Flint's role completely evaporated upon SRH getting here. We were playing Flint a fair bit to begin with, and it felt more like she got pushed out as other forwards returned to fitness. I'm just not sure those forwards have proven to be reliable enough for Flint to now be leaving. Yes, we have far too many. But it seemed only one of the seven could actually play a full 90 minutes.



Hopefully there will be some clarification in the next couple of days. Maybe even an incoming, too, although probably not.