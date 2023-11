It finished Liverpool 4:0 Brighton



A good win, and some good performances from our players too.



We looked solid at the back, and often looked threatening going forward.

The pace of Van de Sanden caused Brighton a lot of problems going forward, then Keirnan caused their backline just as many problems when she came on.

2 Assists for Roman Haug is a huge plus, I'm still a little unconvinced by her, however she's looking slightly better each game.