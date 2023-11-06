Great win yesterday keeping us Top 4 which is a great start., shame we dropped those points against a poor West Ham especially after they lost to Bristol City yesterday.Two tough away games coming up against Spurs and Chelsea be great if we get a result against Spurs.
Womens match live on youtube.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=px_x7OQw3ik
Handy point in light of City losing to Brighton. Ourselves and Spurs now move above them 11pts to 10. Unfortunately the other lot from down the M56 won, so they've now leapfrogged the lot of us, but are themselves only on 12pts Arsenal are currently losing 2-0 to Leicester, but if they turn that around, they can finish the weekend on 13pts and move up to 2ndSome very, very odd results this season. The league doesn't feel itself. Chelsea have themselves a little bit of a gap up in 1st thanks to everyone else slipping a bit at times. Hopefully they will also start doing that. Next weekend would be nice We have traditionally been a bit of a banana skin for them.
Chelsea were on the receiving end of some really quite bizarre officiating vs RM, and I don't get the sense they are the type to sulk. I expect they will be well up for taking out their frustrations on somebody. That said, it won't hurt us that they've had to play mid-week and we haven't. But it's still going to be tough for us to score. Their defence hasn't let many goals in (equal to us, actually) and we haven't been scoring many. Hopefully now SRH is off the mark she will play a bit more freely and some of our returning forwards will contribute as well. I would have been more confident of scoring if Musovic hadn't been put back on the bench. Although it's not exactly unheard of for clanger goalkeepers to have worldies against us.I'd love to get some points off them. We very nearly did last time (think it was the 86th minute they got their winner?). I don't think it will be end of the world if we don't take points, however. You have to go back two seasons to find the last time they dropped some at home.Beard has said in latest column that Matthews is out for 6-8 weeks with a hamstring tear. But that Fahey is back. So one out, one in. Koivisto is also back. And Enderby might yet be fine.
That Lauren James is some player!
That Lauren James is some ANNOYING player!
See my subtle change.
Anyone know why Hobinger was subbed at half time?Seemed like a strange decision to take off our best player this season (unless she's injured???).A few of us in the crowd were kinda scratching our heads at the decision.
The match is also live in the UK on MUTV - if you have that particular channel
Disappointed our club channel isn't showing it.
