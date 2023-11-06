Chelsea were on the receiving end of some really quite bizarre officiating vs RM, and I don't get the sense they are the type to sulk. I expect they will be well up for taking out their frustrations on somebody.



That said, it won't hurt us that they've had to play mid-week and we haven't. But it's still going to be tough for us to score. Their defence hasn't let many goals in (equal to us, actually) and we haven't been scoring many. Hopefully now SRH is off the mark she will play a bit more freely and some of our returning forwards will contribute as well. I would have been more confident of scoring if Musovic hadn't been put back on the bench. Although it's not exactly unheard of for clanger goalkeepers to have worldies against us.



I'd love to get some points off them. We very nearly did last time (think it was the 86th minute they got their winner?). I don't think it will be end of the world if we don't take points, however. You have to go back two seasons to find the last time they dropped some at home.



Beard has said in latest column that Matthews is out for 6-8 weeks with a hamstring tear. But that Fahey is back. So one out, one in. Koivisto is also back. And Enderby might yet be fine.