« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)  (Read 544099 times)

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Leicester 5/11 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4960 on: November 6, 2023, 09:50:14 am »
Great win yesterday keeping us Top 4 which is a great start., shame we dropped those points against a poor West Ham especially after they lost to Bristol City yesterday.

Two tough away games coming up against Spurs and Chelsea be great if we get a result against Spurs.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Leicester 5/11 - 14:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4961 on: November 6, 2023, 11:19:08 am »
Quote from: jediwarrior on November  6, 2023, 09:50:14 am
Great win yesterday keeping us Top 4 which is a great start., shame we dropped those points against a poor West Ham especially after they lost to Bristol City yesterday.

Two tough away games coming up against Spurs and Chelsea be great if we get a result against Spurs.
My thoughts exactly. I had a look at the table for the first time once this weekend's matches were all wrapped up and as much as I would like to say my reaction was a positive 'not bad at all', I couldn't help but think about how we were one last kick of the game away from getting ourselves into 2nd. Would have been nice to have 2pts on Spurs ahead of playing them.

But I shouldn't complain, really. We've had a perfectly fine start. Wins where it could be said there shouldn't have been, a GA that is matching those of the predicted title contenders, and now our GF should be getting boosted by the return of our forwards.

Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,127
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4962 on: November 6, 2023, 06:00:36 pm »

'HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool Women 2-1 Leicester City | SUPER Lawley goal & Hobinger winner in WSL!' - 2 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1UOqVG2uZL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1UOqVG2uZL0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/1UOqVG2uZL0

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4963 on: November 8, 2023, 11:34:05 am »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4964 on: November 8, 2023, 04:13:46 pm »
Liverpool vs Manchester City - League Cup - Group Stage -  19:00 UK - Prenton Park - LFCTV

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
9/11 - Manchester United vs Everton

Win 3pts | Draw 1pt + 1pt shoot-out bonus

Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4965 on: November 8, 2023, 04:26:54 pm »
Holland back tonight

KIERNAN back tonight  :scarf

Koivisto's hamstring issue is minor and could make Spurs at the weekend
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,006
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4966 on: November 8, 2023, 06:26:50 pm »
Liverpool: Laws, Parry, Bonner, Fisk, Matthews, Daniels, Taylor, Holland, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Flint.

Subs: Spencer, Clark, Höbinger, Hinds, Nagano, Kiernan, Roman H.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,006
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4967 on: November 8, 2023, 06:56:42 pm »
Womens match live on youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=px_x7OQw3ik
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4968 on: November 8, 2023, 07:00:41 pm »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,127
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4969 on: November 9, 2023, 12:16:32 pm »

'HIGHLIGHTS: SEVEN goals, Chloe Kelly double & Gemma Bonner record! | Liverpool Women 3-4 Man City' - 2 minute video, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZaMrkuwpGMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZaMrkuwpGMU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ZaMrkuwpGMU
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4970 on: November 9, 2023, 03:37:04 pm »
Just watched a brief highlights package of last nights game. Some poor defending and goalkeeping by both teams.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City 8/11 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #4971 on: November 9, 2023, 06:49:29 pm »
We played ok.
A couple of poor goals, and a couple good goals.

Mia Enderby's goal was class, Tash Flint was good too.
Hope Miri gets better soon, she always looks like a decent player in what ever position she plays.

Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Spurs 12/11 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4972 on: November 12, 2023, 11:29:43 am »
Tottenham vs Liverpool - WSL - GW6 - 12:30 UK - Brisbane Road - [BBC TWO/Local Broadcaster]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
Manchester United vs West Ham United - 12:00 [FA Player]
Everton vs Chelsea - 13:00 [FA Player]
Manchester City vs Brighton - 13:00 [FA Player]
Bristol vs Aston Villa - 14:00 [FA Player]
Leicester vs Arsenal - 18:45 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,127
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Spurs 12/11 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4973 on: November 12, 2023, 12:24:34 pm »
.
Spurs vs Liverpool is live on TV in the UK on... BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website - www.live-footballontv.com/live-womens-football-on-tv.html

Spurs vs Liverpool is live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool-women


Some additional streams:-

https://vipleague.im/football/tottenham-hotspur-w-vs-liverpool-w-streaming-link-1
https://soccer.sportshub.stream/event/t%D0%BEtt%D0%B5nh%D0%B0m_w_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_w_167301102 (7+ stream links)
https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/140739/tottenham-w-liverpool-w-england-women-super-league (2+ streams)
https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-357.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-411.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-557.php
https://fsl-stream.lu/bbc-two & https://fsl-stream.lu/channel-19 & https://fsl-stream.lu/sportsnet-one
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/67309231


Spurs XI: Spencer; James, Buhler, Bartrip, Neville, Ahtinen, Summanen, Grham, Clinton, Bizet, Thomas.
Subs: Votikova, Zadorsky, Turner, Brazil, Naz, Petzelberger, Ayane, Ale, Zhang.

Liverpool XI: Laws; Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Nagano, Hobinger, Holland, Roman Haug, Enderby, Lawley.
Subs: Spencer, Parry, Kearns, Lundgaard, Daniels, Kiernan, Van de Sanden, Flint.


Spurs [1] - 0 Liverpool; Ildhusoy goal on 27' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1723770635351179591

Spurs 1 - [1] Liverpool; Sophie Román Haug goal on 66' - https://v.redd.it/khclo548zxzb1 & https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1723703359507410979

1-1; full-time.


www.liverpoolfc.com/news/roman-haug-gets-first-liverpool-goal-wsl-draw-tottenham


2 minute highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ir_ZKDZQtUo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ir_ZKDZQtUo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Ir_ZKDZQtUo

« Last Edit: November 13, 2023, 07:05:07 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Spurs 12/11 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4974 on: November 12, 2023, 01:20:00 pm »
Very well coached team, the next step is to improve the quality of the players
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Spurs 12/11 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4975 on: November 12, 2023, 04:23:01 pm »
Decent performance today and another point gained on last season.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Spurs 12/11 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4976 on: November 12, 2023, 07:44:52 pm »
Handy point in light of City losing to Brighton. Ourselves and Spurs now move above them 11pts to 10. Unfortunately the other lot from down the M56 won, so they've now leapfrogged the lot of us, but are themselves only on 12pts

Arsenal are currently losing 2-0 to Leicester, but if they turn that around, they can finish the weekend on 13pts and move up to 2nd

Some very, very odd results this season. The league doesn't feel itself. Chelsea have themselves a little bit of a gap up in 1st thanks to everyone else slipping a bit at times. Hopefully they will also start doing that. Next weekend would be nice  ;) We have traditionally been a bit of a banana skin for them.
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Spurs 12/11 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4977 on: November 13, 2023, 02:27:13 pm »
Quote from: kellan on November 12, 2023, 07:44:52 pm
Handy point in light of City losing to Brighton. Ourselves and Spurs now move above them 11pts to 10. Unfortunately the other lot from down the M56 won, so they've now leapfrogged the lot of us, but are themselves only on 12pts

Arsenal are currently losing 2-0 to Leicester, but if they turn that around, they can finish the weekend on 13pts and move up to 2nd

Some very, very odd results this season. The league doesn't feel itself. Chelsea have themselves a little bit of a gap up in 1st thanks to everyone else slipping a bit at times. Hopefully they will also start doing that. Next weekend would be nice  ;) We have traditionally been a bit of a banana skin for them.

Said to my wife last night it's good some of the top sides are dropping points (apart from Chelsea) as it makes it more interesting and you don't expect Arsenal, City and Utd to win each week. It will help make the league stronger.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Spurs 12/11 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4978 on: November 13, 2023, 03:16:24 pm »
Arsenal ended up scoring six second half goals to win 6-2 in the end  :o

Here's how the table looks



Next weekend's fixtures could be very interesting indeed. We're at Chelsea. Manc derby. Arsenal have to go to Brighton, who have made a pain of themselves in the last couple of rounds. Spurs go to Leicester, who can be hot and cold but are a decent side.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4979 on: November 16, 2023, 01:37:45 pm »
Chelsea played Real Madrid yesterday, I was really hoping they'd get someone sent off early and knacker themselves out before our Saturday lunchtime game,   ...unfortunately that didn't happen :-(

I'm expecting a really tough game, Chelsea look really, really good at the moment (maybe even unstoppable).

I was at the Arsenal game, surprisingly we won.
Then I went to the West Ham game, that finished 1:1.
Then the Spurs game last Sunday, that finished 1:1 too.
Maybe we'll get a 1:1 draw against Chelsea too????

I doubt it to be honest (...then again I've always been a bit of a pessimist by nature).
« Last Edit: November 16, 2023, 01:39:58 pm by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4980 on: November 16, 2023, 05:03:45 pm »
Chelsea were on the receiving end of some really quite bizarre officiating vs RM, and I don't get the sense they are the type to sulk. I expect they will be well up for taking out their frustrations on somebody.

That said, it won't hurt us that they've had to play mid-week and we haven't. But it's still going to be tough for us to score. Their defence hasn't let many goals in (equal to us, actually) and we haven't been scoring many. Hopefully now SRH is off the mark she will play a bit more freely and some of our returning forwards will contribute as well. I would have been more confident of scoring if Musovic hadn't been put back on the bench. Although it's not exactly unheard of for clanger goalkeepers to have worldies against us.

I'd love to get some points off them. We very nearly did last time (think it was the 86th minute they got their winner?). I don't think it will be end of the world if we don't take points, however. You have to go back two seasons to find the last time they dropped some at home.

Beard has said in latest column that Matthews is out for 6-8 weeks with a hamstring tear. But that Fahey is back. So one out, one in. Koivisto is also back. And Enderby might yet be fine.
Logged

Offline roots99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: kellan on November 16, 2023, 05:03:45 pm
Chelsea were on the receiving end of some really quite bizarre officiating vs RM, and I don't get the sense they are the type to sulk. I expect they will be well up for taking out their frustrations on somebody.

That said, it won't hurt us that they've had to play mid-week and we haven't. But it's still going to be tough for us to score. Their defence hasn't let many goals in (equal to us, actually) and we haven't been scoring many. Hopefully now SRH is off the mark she will play a bit more freely and some of our returning forwards will contribute as well. I would have been more confident of scoring if Musovic hadn't been put back on the bench. Although it's not exactly unheard of for clanger goalkeepers to have worldies against us.

I'd love to get some points off them. We very nearly did last time (think it was the 86th minute they got their winner?). I don't think it will be end of the world if we don't take points, however. You have to go back two seasons to find the last time they dropped some at home.

Beard has said in latest column that Matthews is out for 6-8 weeks with a hamstring tear. But that Fahey is back. So one out, one in. Koivisto is also back. And Enderby might yet be fine.

They did look very tired towards the end of that match (though they were robbed too). And they don't seem to have their normal spark in attack (great players obviously).

Really believe we can get something. Hopefully a win.
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in." - Bill Shankly

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4982 on: Today at 09:00:20 am »
Chelsea vs Liverpool - WSL - GW7 - 13:30 UK - Stamford Bridge - [BBC ONE/Local Broadcaster]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
19/11 - Everton vs Bristol City - 13:00 [FA Player]
19/11 - Brighton vs Arsenal - 14:00 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]
19/11 - Leicester vs Tottenham - 15:00 [FA Player]
19/11 - West Ham vs Aston Villa - 15:00 [FA Player]
19/11 - Manchester United vs Manchester City - 16:30 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,127
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4983 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
.
1.30pm kick off...


Chelsea XI: Musovic, Charles, Carter, Ingle, Mjelde, Perisset, Cuthbert, Nusken, Beever-Jones, Kerr, James.
Subs: Berger, Hampton, Lawrence, Buchanan, Fleming, Nouwen, Kirby, Rytting Kaneryd, Fishel.

Liverpool XI: Laws, Hinds, Clark, Bonner, Koivisto, Fisk, Holland, Nagano, Hobinger, Roman Haug, Van de Sanden.
Subs: Micah, Lundgaard, Taylor, Flint, Parry, Lawley, Kearns, Kiernan, Enderby.


TV channels around the world showing the match live on TV (+great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4721067/chelsea-fc-vs-liverpool

BBC live stream: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/67333454 (also on BBC One and BBC iPlayer) : www.live-footballontv.com/live-womens-football-on-tv.html


Streams: https://vipleague.im/football/chelsea-w-vs-liverpool-w-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-308.php & & https://fsl-stream.lu/cbssn-usa & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-356.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-123.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-411.php & https://fsl-stream.lu/channel-11

& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81h%D0%B5ls%D0%B5%D0%B0_w_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_w_169057472 (multiple links)


www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/Ye260xTF : https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW : https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL : https://twitter.com/BBCSport : https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD


Chelsea [1] - 0 Liverpool; Lauren James on 11' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1725872770167284152

Chelsea 1 - [1] Liverpool; Carter own goal on 13' - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1725873583065387496

Chelsea [2] - 1 Liverpool; Beever-Jones on 24' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1725876033964912749

« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:05 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,006
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4984 on: Today at 03:43:08 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 04:29:05 pm »
Bad day at the office.
I think it's as simple as the Chelsea players just being better than ours.

We looked kinda toothless for much of the match, thou Van de Sanden was our best threat in the 1 at half.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:41 pm by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4986 on: Today at 04:58:21 pm »
That Lauren James is some player!
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Chelsea 18/11 - 13:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 05:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 04:58:21 pm
That Lauren James is some player!

Better than her brother.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 