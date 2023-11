Great win yesterday keeping us Top 4 which is a great start., shame we dropped those points against a poor West Ham especially after they lost to Bristol City yesterday.



Two tough away games coming up against Spurs and Chelsea be great if we get a result against Spurs.



My thoughts exactly. I had a look at the table for the first time once this weekend's matches were all wrapped up and as much as I would like to say my reaction was a positive 'not bad at all', I couldn't help but think about how we were one last kick of the game away from getting ourselves into 2nd. Would have been nice to have 2pts on Spurs ahead of playing them.But I shouldn't complain, really. We've had a perfectly fine start. Wins where it could be said there shouldn't have been, a GA that is matching those of the predicted title contenders, and now our GF should be getting boosted by the return of our forwards.