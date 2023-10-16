« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
October 16, 2023, 08:43:35 am
I remember watching the Women's derby at Anfield a few years back. Everton scored right before half time when the keeper spilled a ball I think. That's how it finished. They do seem to get the jammy wins against us.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
October 16, 2023, 10:41:11 am
didn't go to last seasons derby at anfield, but went to the one the season before and everton were head and shoulders the better team. yesterday was close. thought liverpool played alright, got unlucky with the offside call and started really well (started like this against villa the week before - seem to come out the blocks flying then run our of steam at 30 minutes)
everton passed it round a bit but only when they were in their own half - they didn't offer much going forward (couple of breaks in the second half) but did look a threat from set pieces. also plenty of time wasting from the blues - they were down injured a lot whenever we got on top.
think we should be ok for mid table this year - defo lacking a goal threat through.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
October 16, 2023, 06:08:08 pm

'INSIDE ANFIELD: Merseyside Derby behind-the-scenes access | Liverpool Women 0-1 Everton' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WsFQgWxoifw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WsFQgWxoifw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WsFQgWxoifw
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
October 17, 2023, 12:04:29 pm
Quote from: LeoT on October 15, 2023, 06:38:35 pm
If you'd have said to me before the season that we'd get 6 points from (Arsenal, Villa and Everton) then I'd have  taken it to be honest.
When I can find the time to throw the thing together, I'm going to table this season's results vs last season's, to keep track of the points change. But right off we're +6pts to the good and have moved level with the team above.

West Ham away was a 0-0 draw. Let's see if we can better that result, too.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Anfield vs Everton 15/10 - 16:30 ko) (*)
October 18, 2023, 01:06:02 pm
Quote from: kellan on October 17, 2023, 12:04:29 pm
When I can find the time to throw the thing together, I'm going to table this season's results vs last season's, to keep track of the points change. But right off we're +6pts to the good and have moved level with the team above.

West Ham away was a 0-0 draw. Let's see if we can better that result, too.

You inspired me to do this (already doing it for the PL so this was easy enough).

LFCW finished 14 points behind 5th placed Villa last season but have already closed that gap to two points...
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs West Ham 22/10 - 15:00 ko) (*)
Today at 12:39:45 am
Any ideas where I could buy Spurs and/or Chelsea away WSL tickets? Planning to ask at box office after the men's derby but this seems at low percent success strategy?

Never had any problem for home games, trying to take my niece & nephew to their first away. 
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs West Ham 22/10 - 15:00 ko) (*)
Today at 09:23:29 am
Quote from: roots99 on Today at 12:39:45 am
Any ideas where I could buy Spurs and/or Chelsea away WSL tickets? Planning to ask at box office after the men's derby but this seems at low percent success strategy?

Never had any problem for home games, trying to take my niece & nephew to their first away.

It seems the details only get announced close to match date. The West Ham sale details were confirmed last Thursday, tickets on sale last Friday and the game is on Sunday.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs West Ham 22/10 - 15:00 ko) (*)
Today at 03:25:35 pm
I'm 99% certain that, when Chelsea played at Stamford Bridge last month, the away team had a ticket allocation that was sold via the away team. Chelsea's ticketing website is also directing away fans to contact their own club. I believe an allocation has to be requested. We've had them before. Presumably we will have one for Stamford Bridge but that sale just hasn't started yet.

As for Spurs tickers, our supporters club website is linking to the ticket sale. Looks like there's an away section at least but that you have to buy via Spurs
https://lfcwsc.co.uk/away/
https://www.eticketing.co.uk/tottenhamhotspur/EDP/Event/Index/9305?position=6
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs West Ham 22/10 - 15:00 ko) (*)
Today at 03:31:19 pm
@em_sandy Shanice van de Sanden & Leanne Kiernan have been back in part training for Liverpool this week but "probably 2-3 weeks to be considered" to play. Niamh Fahey has been back on the pitch & running. Sophie Roman Haug will still play with a face mask this weekend https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1715364332366618682

A little piece of unrelated news I forgot to post the other day: United lost their final qualifier for the CL group stage, which means they're now 'available' for the league cup's group stage and won't get their bye to the knock out rounds. They'll be slotting into our group, which already contains four WSL teams in ourselves, City, Everton and Leicester - while the other northern group is made up of four Championship clubs and Villa. One stupidly formatted competition meets another stupidly formatted competition.
