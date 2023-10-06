Liverpool vs Aston Villa - WSL - GW2 - 18:45 UK - Prenton Park - [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]liverpoolfc.com match centreTeam
XI: Laws, Koivisto, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Nagano, Holland, Hobinger, Kearns, Daniels
subs: Micah, Matthews, Parry, Taylor, Lawley, Lundgaard, Enderby, FlintOther Fixtures
Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal
Brighton vs West Ham - 12:00 [FA Player]
Manchester City vs Chelsea - 12:30 [BBC TWO/Local Broadcaster]
Tottenham vs Bristol City - 14:00 [FA Player]
Leicester vs Everton - 15:30 [FA Player][FA Player]
- https://faplayer.thefa.com
or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs
for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.