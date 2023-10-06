« previous next »
October 6, 2023, 03:12:59 pm
Beard said in his presser just now that Lawley will actually be available for Sunday. She's come back well ahead of schedule.

No training photos so far this week (boo) so we'll have to wait on the clues for who else might have come back into contention. I expect Matthews and Daniels will be fine. Hopefully Hobinger is.
October 6, 2023, 08:38:25 pm
kellan:
Beard said in his presser just now that Lawley will actually be available for Sunday. She's come back well ahead of schedule.

No training photos so far this week (boo) so we'll have to wait on the clues for who else might have come back into contention. I expect Matthews and Daniels will be fine. Hopefully Hobinger is.
Training gallery has been posted https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/training-photos-lfc-women-prepare-return-prenton-park

Daniels, Lawley, Höbinger and Matthews are in the pics.

In unrelated news, Leighanne Robe has gone to Al-Ittihad.
Yesterday at 08:03:53 am
Quick heads up for anybody going to the Anfield derby next Sunday: the club has just added extra parking availability. It had been sold out for weeks, but it's back and now available on both the Stanley Park and Utting Ave car parks.
Today at 11:37:22 am
Liverpool vs Aston Villa - WSL - GW2 - 18:45 UK - Prenton Park - [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI: Laws, Koivisto, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Nagano, Holland, Hobinger, Kearns, Daniels
subs: Micah, Matthews, Parry, Taylor, Lawley, Lundgaard, Enderby, Flint

Other Fixtures
Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal
Brighton vs West Ham - 12:00 [FA Player]
Manchester City vs Chelsea - 12:30 [BBC TWO/Local Broadcaster]
Tottenham vs Bristol City - 14:00 [FA Player]
Leicester vs Everton - 15:30 [FA Player]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.
Today at 06:05:05 pm
Only the one change. Daniels in for Taylor.

Kearns keeps her place up top.

Great to see Lawley back in the match squad.

But whoever we have on the pitch as forwards tonight, and whoever takes any kind of shot really, is going to have to do it well to get it passed van Domselaar.
Today at 06:59:46 pm
Today at 07:07:31 pm
What a great finish
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Today at 07:08:15 pm
Hobinger  well taken goal
Today at 07:10:15 pm
nice,better team so far deserved lead.
Today at 07:39:45 pm
Koivisto's Finnish forehead keeping us in the lead. A quite ridiculous clearance
https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1711084668689256896
Today at 07:55:50 pm
Fuckin keeper! Got away with that,phew.
Today at 08:26:06 pm
Cracking second!

(These Villa players are in the main Amazonian😜)
Today at 08:26:17 pm
Great stuff 2-0.
Today at 08:26:38 pm
Brilliant second. Great run and cross by Holland. Outstanding finish by Flint
Today at 08:27:35 pm
A very impressive run and finish, nice seeing them start off so positively.
Today at 08:30:03 pm
Today at 08:49:51 pm
Another brilliant win for the women's team.  :scarf
Today at 08:51:46 pm
Great start to the season for them. Encouraging.
Today at 08:56:05 pm
jillcwhomever:
Another brilliant win for the women's team.  :scarf

Yeah, great start :) Two brilliant goals as well. Everton next.
Today at 09:07:59 pm
Well in Ladies....  :scarf
Today at 09:11:05 pm
4pool:
Well in Ladies....  :scarf

What a win, every player was immense .
... forgot to say,

Marie Hobinger is slowly becoming my favourite player.
Today at 09:49:39 pm
Cracking win and a fabulous team performance.

Enjoyed that today.
Today at 10:29:06 pm

'Hobinger STUNNER helps Liverpool past Villa | Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa | WSL Highlights' - 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CX70CJey6Ec" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CX70CJey6Ec</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CX70CJey6Ec : and more post-match content at https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL
