Not sure we'll be finding out any more about this friendly than what Beard has to say here. Obviously, I didn't see the match myself, but his take sounds perfectly in line with what I have seen when watching our previous efforts this pre-season. One thing he mentions quite a bit is our attacking play not being there just yet, and it's no wonder why when we're so depleted in the forwards department.Our next friendly against United on Sunday is another being broadcast. Hopefully SRH can be involved. I'd hate for every one of our friendlies to pass by without us being able to use a single forward who is a gauranteed starter.
Apparently the ManU friendly is this Weds lunchtime.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/womens/2023
I would really love for someone to give us the full timeline of this because it all feels so odd on the surface. Also, am I correct in thinking a loan can be made permanent at any time? Because the NWSL transfer window definitely closed on July 25.
Stengel definitely made an impact for #YERRRR in her short loan, but we're outside of trade/transfer windowsNot sure if there's a mechanism for her to play in the rest of this #NWSL season unless they wrote for a possible permanent move into the original contract?
Stengel had a very high work-rate, she pressed relentlessly, and would often be seen helping out defensively when we were under pressure. Was also very effective coming in from wide positions as she knows how to beat her defender 1-v-1. A deceptively good dribbler for her frame.
Hope Fahey & Enderby are ok soon, Mia's shoulder looked kinda painful.
