Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
September 9, 2023, 04:50:13 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
September 9, 2023, 05:04:25 pm
Not sure we'll be finding out any more about this friendly than what Beard has to say here. Obviously, I didn't see the match myself, but his take sounds perfectly in line with what I have seen when watching our previous efforts this pre-season. One thing he mentions quite a bit is our attacking play not being there just yet, and it's no wonder why when we're so depleted in the forwards department.

Our next friendly against United on Sunday is another being broadcast. Hopefully SRH can be involved. I'd hate for every one of our friendlies to pass by without us being able to use a single forward who is a gauranteed starter.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
September 10, 2023, 08:00:56 pm
Apparently the ManU friendly is this Weds lunchtime.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/womens/2023


Quote from: kellan on September  9, 2023, 05:04:25 pm
Not sure we'll be finding out any more about this friendly than what Beard has to say here. Obviously, I didn't see the match myself, but his take sounds perfectly in line with what I have seen when watching our previous efforts this pre-season. One thing he mentions quite a bit is our attacking play not being there just yet, and it's no wonder why when we're so depleted in the forwards department.

Our next friendly against United on Sunday is another being broadcast. Hopefully SRH can be involved. I'd hate for every one of our friendlies to pass by without us being able to use a single forward who is a gauranteed starter.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
September 11, 2023, 08:40:28 am
Quote from: LeoT on September 10, 2023, 08:00:56 pm
Apparently the ManU friendly is this Weds lunchtime.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/womens/2023
You're right. I knew our last two friendlies were a Wed and a Sun and that it was the 13th and 17th, I just didn't bother looking at a calendar to see when days and dates actually tallied up  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
Emma Sanders has the Stengel news that she probably would have given us well before now if not for having the nerve to take a holiday.

I understand Liverpool striker Katie Stengel is set to leave the club this month to join NWSL side NJ/NY Gotham FC permanently. She was set to return to Liverpool on 3 Sept but the Reds will instead receive a decent fee. https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1701596530623574021

I would really love for someone to give us the full timeline of this because it all feels so odd on the surface. Also, am I correct in thinking a loan can be made permanent at any time? Because the NWSL transfer window definitely closed on July 25.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 03:49:51 pm
I suppose I've had long enough to stew in my Stengel thoughts, so here they are:

Realistically, she was gone the second we loaned her out. She was never going to renew with us, and that's fine. If you sign Stengel, you know you've only got her for the length of her contract. And she was always going to go back to the NWSL after leaving us. So us letting her go over there this summer and remember exactly why she missed home, while also giving a club chance to see her in action, has likely only sped up the exit. I can understand why we gave her the chance to do it. At the same time, it wasn't the smartest move from our perspective.

More than anything else I just wish it hadn't ended like this, with her effectively leaving two months before she left left. She gave too much to not get a real send off, she deserved the same thank you that all of our departing players were given. Many wouldn't have touched us with a barge pole while in the Championship but she came, she helped us get promoted, and in all seriousness we would have gone back to the Championship without her because that's how damn over-reliant on her we were last season. I knew it wasn't forever, so I'm not disappointed in that sense. But it has ended 12 months early and in a way that it shouldn't have, and for that I'm gutted.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 04:02:18 pm
Sad to see her go. Would like to seen her last season with some support up front. She led the line by herself most of the season and put some great shifts in.
Fingers cross our new striker can hit the ground running.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 04:35:45 pm
Best of luck to her. She was massive for us last season. As kellan said, we'd probably be down without her. Hopefully she can come back to Prenton Park for a proper sendoff once the NWSL season is over.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 05:00:54 pm
WSL transfer deadline day on Thursday. Not expecting any more movement at Liverpool (apart from Stengel departure)
https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1701617864870969771

Won't lie, I'm a little nervous about our depth at FB. Or lack thereof.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 05:02:31 pm
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm
I would really love for someone to give us the full timeline of this because it all feels so odd on the surface. Also, am I correct in thinking a loan can be made permanent at any time? Because the NWSL transfer window definitely closed on July 25.
There had to have been an option to buy included. Other people are wondering the same thing: https://twitter.com/tayvincent6/status/1701602135497216192?s=46&t=cQtKTnScJpV0ZVzWGnTmOQ

Quote
Stengel definitely made an impact for #YERRRR in her short loan, but we're outside of trade/transfer windows

Not sure if there's a mechanism for her to play in the rest of this #NWSL season unless they wrote for a possible permanent move into the original contract?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 05:42:37 pm
Trying to be as calm as I possibly can, but I'm really, really disappointed for a few reasons.

 - Stengel was by far our best attacking player last season.
 - We have looked slow and toothless in attack all pre-season.
 - Also, I should add, Stengel's replacement SRH is in no way the same type of player.

Stengel had a very high work-rate, she pressed relentlessly, and would often be seen helping out defensively when we were under pressure. Was also very effective coming in from wide positions as she knows how to beat her defender 1-v-1. A deceptively good dribbler for her frame.

From what I watched in the world cup; SRH seems to have a very low work-rate, operates only within the width of the penalty box, most of her threat was pinning defenders and getting headers on target. The type of striker who gets on the end of good delivery from wide positions.
...Will be interesting to see how her heading ability works out of against WSL quality defenders.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 06:38:40 pm
Quote from: LeoT on Yesterday at 05:42:37 pm
Stengel had a very high work-rate, she pressed relentlessly, and would often be seen helping out defensively when we were under pressure. Was also very effective coming in from wide positions as she knows how to beat her defender 1-v-1. A deceptively good dribbler for her frame.
Watched her play for us for a season and a half and I still never got through the 'how the hell did she come away with the ball there' phase. Didn't matter how many times I saw her with three defenders on her ankles, I would still be surprised that she retained possession and I think a big reason for that was her just not physically looking like the type who has a technical game in them, as you say.

It's the Stengel who wasn't trying to score a goal that we'll miss the most. You don't get the kind of shifts she did from everyone. This is the part I'm concerned about. I'd like to think we've got the players to replicate the rest of her game. Though maybe that's easy to say because our attack was so lacking at times last season. Which is not me saying she herself was lacking. I just think the collective bar is low, and that our seven(!) forwards really ought to be able to replace Stengel's goal threat and her nine goals between them.

These two would have made an intriguing pair. Granted, it wouldn't have been the most dynamic, and in some ways would have been a doubling up on traits while others were totally absent, but I really did want to see what it looked like if they played together.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm
Liverpool have played 43 games since Stengel signed, scoring 71 goals...

Most appearances:
Hinds 43
Stengel 42
Kearns 41
Holland 38
Roberts 36

Most goals:
Stengel 19
Kearns 8
Furness 7
Kiernan 6
Holland 5

Most assists:
Lawley 6
Hinds, Stengel 5
Daniels, Furness, Kearns, Koivisto 4

Katie Stengel has more goal contributions (24) than the next top two combined (Kearns 12, Furness 11). She could not have done more and I'm sad to see her go.


Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 12:15:50 pm
It's free on LFCTV GO

Micah, Hinds, Fisk, Fahey, Clark, Koivisto, Taylor, Kearns, Lundgaard, Flint, Haug   
Laws, Matthews, Bonner, Nagano, Hobinger, Holland, Daniels, Enderby
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 02:28:31 pm
Decent enough performance.
Wasn't much between the 2 teams in defense and mid-field, but their attack looked a lot better than ours.
Hopefully that will change when we get a couple of our forwards fit.

I'm guessing that 2nd half midfield (Hobinger - Nagano - Holland) will probably be our 1st choice mid-field preference when the season starts. They looked ok today, but expect them to be awesome once they've played together a little more.

Hope Fahey & Enderby are ok soon, Mia's shoulder looked kinda painful.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 04:43:55 pm
Quote from: LeoT on Today at 02:28:31 pm
Hope Fahey & Enderby are ok soon, Mia's shoulder looked kinda painful.
From here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-women-injury-latest-updates-fahey-enderby-kiernan-lawley-and-van-de-sanden

Fahey: same calf issue from end of last season, scan Friday
Enderby: nothing to really report yet, will also know more on Friday

Lawley: could be ready for the match squad vs Arsenal but that might be pushing it
Kiernan: injection two weeks ago, is running again but there's still pain
vdS: still pain in the foot

Lawley could possibly end up being back before any of them. It's a good job she's a month ahead of schedule.
