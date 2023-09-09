I suppose I've had long enough to stew in my Stengel thoughts, so here they are:



Realistically, she was gone the second we loaned her out. She was never going to renew with us, and that's fine. If you sign Stengel, you know you've only got her for the length of her contract. And she was always going to go back to the NWSL after leaving us. So us letting her go over there this summer and remember exactly why she missed home, while also giving a club chance to see her in action, has likely only sped up the exit. I can understand why we gave her the chance to do it. At the same time, it wasn't the smartest move from our perspective.



More than anything else I just wish it hadn't ended like this, with her effectively leaving two months before she left left. She gave too much to not get a real send off, she deserved the same thank you that all of our departing players were given. Many wouldn't have touched us with a barge pole while in the Championship but she came, she helped us get promoted, and in all seriousness we would have gone back to the Championship without her because that's how damn over-reliant on her we were last season. I knew it wasn't forever, so I'm not disappointed in that sense. But it has ended 12 months early and in a way that it shouldn't have, and for that I'm gutted.