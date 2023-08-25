Delighted to have travelled to see that match. Though it finished so late that I had to leave 5 min before the end, in order to get a bus+train back to my hotel. (Apparently there were penalties but I missed them).



I think we at least matched PSG, though I must say PSG have some excellent players.



Of the new players I was most impressed with Hobinger, though I thought Clark and Fisk we're both good too.

Was surprised with how quick Clark is, deceptively so for such a tall player.

I thought Natasha Flint did ok.

Enderby did ok too, but showed her lack of experience at times.



In terms of the slightly less new players, I was impressed with Miri Taylor again.



We didn't win, but our performance was well worth my flight and hotel costs.