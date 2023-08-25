« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 513052 times)

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4720 on: August 25, 2023, 02:01:53 pm »
Hannah Silcock going out on loan.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/hannah-silcock-completes-loan-move-blackburn-rovers

Kinda makes sense to be honest.
We have Fisk, Bonner, Fahey, Mathews and Clarke fighting for 3 centre back positions.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4721 on: August 25, 2023, 02:06:00 pm »
I think I'd prefer a quick skillful striker/winger.

Kiernan's injury record wasn't great at West Ham, and she's basically been out for almost a  whole season.
Lawley and VanDer Sanden only seem to be fit for 2/3 the season each.

Natasha Flint seems to be a bit similar to Stengel (though 1 match i not enough for me to tell).
« Last Edit: August 25, 2023, 02:44:15 pm by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4722 on: August 25, 2023, 03:04:02 pm »
Quote from: kellan on August 25, 2023, 08:52:12 am
She is very Stengel-esque for Roma. Less so for Norway because they play a different system, but the physical presence is still there, as you say.

I've already posted why I don't expect this transfer to happen, but I won't pretend like one of the factors in me thinking so was that us signing two other forwards lessened the chances of us bringing her in as well. But if we're still in for a forward, well then I'll put SRH back on the list of possibilities and she can stay on it until the day it either happens or it properly dies.

Whoever we do get will almost certainly be Stengel's replacement. So it will be very interesting to see how this plays out.

Any other candidates weve been linked with other than SRH you can think of?
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4723 on: August 25, 2023, 04:21:39 pm »
Quote from: NsRed on August 25, 2023, 03:04:02 pm
Any other candidates weve been linked with other than SRH you can think of?
None at all who are still in play. Our only attacking links were Enderby, SRH and Martina Piemonte. The latter seemed to always be set for, and did sign for, Everton. Enderby we obviously got. The SRH link has been quiet for months and she started pre-season with Roma as normal. Flint came out of nowhere, so it's possible whoever we're after also will.

There aren't too many reports of forwards being on the move generally, and the ones that are I don't think would be anything to do with us.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4724 on: August 26, 2023, 04:55:31 am »
I seem to have missed the reports about Hinata Miyazawa being on the move and us being directly linked. I shall blame that on it being reported in the thick of the World Cup. One to ponder. She's not remotely Stengel-like but maybe Agent Nagano has been busy.

Or it instead really could be SRH. There was an updated report out of Norway yesterday that she's WSL bound https://www.tv2.no/direkte/s66ga/fotballborsen/64e895a2121ade5fcd9f3f5b/tv-2-erfarer-roman-haug-pa-vei-til-engelsk-storklubb
« Last Edit: August 26, 2023, 07:41:01 am by kellan »
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4725 on: August 26, 2023, 01:17:29 pm »
The squad this week's tournament.

Rachael Laws, Cadi Doran; Emma Koivisto, Grace Fisk, Niamh Fahey, Taylor Hinds, Jenna Clark, Gemma Bonner, Lucy Parry; Missy Bo Kearns, Fuka Nagano, Marie Höbinger, Sofie Lundgaard, Ceri Holland, Miri Taylor, Charlie Chadwick; Mia Enderby, Yana Daniels, Natasha Flint.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-women-confirm-squad-amos-womens-french-cup
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4726 on: August 28, 2023, 09:06:44 am »


Recast, for those who aren't familiar, is a streaming platform that charges credits per video. I think it works out at £6 total to be able to watch both of our matches, or a tenner for a week pass that would cover all four matches in the cup.

Or you can just wait for jason to do his thing  8)

Failing that, I'll throw some links up myself.

Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan - 5pm UK
PSG vs Liverpool - 8pm UK
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4727 on: August 28, 2023, 04:02:01 pm »
Quote from: kellan on August 26, 2023, 04:55:31 am
I seem to have missed the reports about Hinata Miyazawa being on the move and us being directly linked. I shall blame that on it being reported in the thick of the World Cup. One to ponder. She's not remotely Stengel-like but maybe Agent Nagano has been busy.

Or it instead really could be SRH. There was an updated report out of Norway yesterday that she's WSL bound https://www.tv2.no/direkte/s66ga/fotballborsen/64e895a2121ade5fcd9f3f5b/tv-2-erfarer-roman-haug-pa-vei-til-engelsk-storklubb

I see via Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) that Nikkan Sports are reporting Miyazawa has agreed to join Liverpool.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4728 on: August 28, 2023, 05:19:51 pm »
I'm at the stadium now.
Both AC Milan and Atletico are looking quite sharp.

The Atletico keeper is the busier of the two though.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4729 on: August 28, 2023, 05:25:11 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on August 28, 2023, 04:02:01 pm
I see via Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) that Nikkan Sports are reporting Miyazawa has agreed to join Liverpool.

Waiting for Chelsea to step in...
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4730 on: August 28, 2023, 06:01:36 pm »
So am I to believe we're getting both Miyazawa and SRH  :o

(Assuming the latter agrees to the move)

Because all the reports are saying we are indeed the English club Roma have accepted the bid from. And that was the story even after we look to have got Miyazawa over the line.

They don't in any way say alternatives to each other to me.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4731 on: August 28, 2023, 07:36:28 pm »
Got to say, PSG's warm up us way sharper than ours.

Anyone know if they're nearer to the start of their season than us?
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4732 on: August 28, 2023, 07:59:49 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August 28, 2023, 07:36:28 pm
Got to say, PSG's warm up us way sharper than ours.

Anyone know if they're nearer to the start of their season than us?
This is their fourth friendly

https://freestreams-live1.top/cbssn-usa/
https://nizarstream.com/stream/21887
https://elixx.xyz/everton.html
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4733 on: August 28, 2023, 08:47:51 pm »
Hobinger is fantastic.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4734 on: August 28, 2023, 11:11:36 pm »
Delighted to have travelled to see that match. Though it finished so late that I had to leave 5 min before the end, in order to get a bus+train back to my hotel. (Apparently there were penalties but I missed them).

I think we at least matched PSG, though I must say PSG have some excellent players.

Of the new players I was most impressed with Hobinger, though I  thought Clark and Fisk we're both good too.
Was surprised with how quick Clark is, deceptively so for such a tall player.
I thought Natasha Flint did ok.
Enderby did ok too, but showed her lack of experience at times.

In terms of the slightly less new players, I was impressed with Miri Taylor again.

We didn't win, but our performance was well worth my flight and hotel costs.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4735 on: August 29, 2023, 05:17:46 pm »
You got lucky missing the penos mate,like the team!.I guess we haven't reached the practicing penalties stage of preseason yet! But yeah thought we were unlucky not to win it in the 90 minutes,bit more clinical at the old  shooting lark.Be interesting to see how they go against Atletico Madrid next.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4736 on: August 29, 2023, 07:01:13 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August 28, 2023, 05:25:11 pm
Waiting for Chelsea to step in...
Not Chelsea, but rather United. Seems like they may have hijacked it after she gave us the agreement. Or they are at least trying to.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4737 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 am »
Brief clip of the LFCW goal from the PSG game if you've not seen it:

https://twitter.com/MakeusDreamBR/status/1696299626423312722
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4738 on: Yesterday at 10:43:10 am »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on August 28, 2023, 04:02:01 pm
I see via Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) that Nikkan Sports are reporting Miyazawa has agreed to join Liverpool.
Quote from: kellan on August 29, 2023, 07:01:13 pm
Not Chelsea, but rather United. Seems like they may have hijacked it after she gave us the agreement. Or they are at least trying to.
It's dead. Moving on.
Logged

Offline NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4739 on: Yesterday at 12:37:28 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 10:43:10 am
It's dead. Moving on.
Which move is dead?
Edit- sorry, re-read it. Possible that the SRH deal is happening instead hopefully?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:39:37 pm by NsRed »
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4740 on: Yesterday at 02:09:01 pm »
Quote from: NsRed on Yesterday at 12:37:28 pm
Which move is dead?
Edit- sorry, re-read it. Possible that the SRH deal is happening instead hopefully?
Not seen any updates on SRH for the last couple of days, and I still don't think it has ever been reported on from any of the UK based sources. Not even Emma Sanders has had anything to say.

As best as it can be pieced together: there was/is more than one WSL club interested in her, but we've been the only named club this whole time, Roma have accepted our offer, and it's up to her if she wants to come or not. I honestly couldn't say if that's accurate. Also couldn't say if Roma have accepted bids from anyone else.

We'll just have to wait and see.

For what it's worth, we've been announcing transfers on Mondays and Thursdays and today is Wednesday.......
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4741 on: Today at 05:24:55 am »
SRH wasn't in the Roma team for their friendly last night. Something is obviously still brewing, I just hope it's with us.

She may well be our last signing of the window if we get it done, so if we're going to resurrect the Melwood Lean this summer, it will likely have to be with SRH. Take her photos today and the paint on the wall might even be wet still  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 