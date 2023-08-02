Anyone know what's happened to the rest of our forwards (Kiernan, Lawley, Van De Sanden, Enderby)?



Lawley was never said to be back in time for the start of the season. November or there abouts was the time frame for her recovery. I'm pretty sure I read in one of Beard's columns that she's ahead of schedule. But I still don't think we'll be seeing her until a few games in.As for the other forwards (plus Matthews)... can't really do much more than speculate they're all not fit because we aren't communicating anything.Enderby has at least been in the training sessions at some point, but the others look to have been absent for all. Though VDS did only just come back from her break a week ago. Might just be that the friendly came too soon for her. That said, Fahey also returned at the same time and she started vs Birmingham. Kiernan is the one I'm stumped on. That little glimpse of her in the training video from last week was the first time she popped up. She wasn't even being seen in our content that isn't training related. It's really tricky to know if she returned when the bulk of the squad did and just wasn't training, or if she got a longer break and returned around the time Fahey and VDS did. The latter doesn't make that much sense to me, because Kiernan was never on standby for Ireland like VDS was for the Netherlands, so it would have been expected that Kiernan returned with the players who also weren't involved with the World Cup but were at least on international duty. Any yet she looked MIA. I'm really hoping all of them appear in the match squad.