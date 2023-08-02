« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 509510 times)

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4680 on: August 2, 2023, 12:23:37 am »
Loving the volume of signings. I apologize for doubting the braintrust earlier in the summer. Can't wait to see them in action
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4681 on: August 2, 2023, 10:32:15 am »
I see Parry is probably our backup Right-wingback.
I still can't see who our backup Left-wingback back is.

I guess I don't know enough about our new players yet, so I'll just have to trust the management.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4682 on: August 2, 2023, 04:21:42 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August  2, 2023, 10:32:15 am
I see Parry is probably our backup Right-wingback.
I still can't see who our backup Left-wingback back is.

I guess I don't know enough about our new players yet, so I'll just have to trust the management.
I've been thinking this myself, I also don't see two natural options to cover w/fb. Parry, for one. But even if she can play either side, we're still surely an option of some description short. Our incomings don't suggest another defender will be added, though. Two out/three in. We're no worse off if we look at it like for like, since only Campbell was a natural fb and we have Parry in her place. It's just that everyone who tended to do the job in a pinch are those we've parted with. So somebody else in the squad must be being eyed.
Logged

Offline NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4683 on: August 3, 2023, 04:07:13 am »
Do the ladies have an academy setup that resembles the mens side at all? Curious if there are any internal prospects for future first teamers or if thats still a ways away.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4684 on: August 3, 2023, 08:33:40 am »
Quote from: NsRed on August  3, 2023, 04:07:13 am
Do the ladies have an academy setup that resembles the mens side at all? Curious if there are any internal prospects for future first teamers or if thats still a ways away.
It's a little tricky to say exactly how the women's academy exists/functions because the FA are constantly overhauling the system, it's hard to keep up with the changes. But generally speaking, yes, the women's academy resembles the men's pretty closely, with its various age groups and the oldest of them all being seen as the lead in to the senior side.

Once upon a time, the academy used to max out at u17s, and then there was just the one squad which bridged the gap to the first team. That worked for the women's game because players do tend to break into first teams much younger. Anybody who was going to be good enough likely will have been in the senior squad by the time they were 18-20 anyway. There are a handful of players in this age range currently at the World Cup. Italy even took and played a 16 year old. The academy system of today does now go up to U21s, but there will be a real jumble of player ages among the upper bands and you'll get those who bypass the oldest squads entirely.

Our first team squad currently has some academy graduates in it. Silcock (18) and Parry (19) have both had their senior debut already. Parry was 16 at the time. I noticed Zara Shaw in our most recent training photos, she is also only 16/17. I believe these three + Faye Kirby (19, also played for the first team) are the only players we have who are in the upper age squads for national teams.
Logged

Offline NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4685 on: August 3, 2023, 12:48:20 pm »
Quote from: kellan on August  3, 2023, 08:33:40 am
It's a little tricky to say exactly how the women's academy exists/functions because the FA are constantly overhauling the system, it's hard to keep up with the changes. But generally speaking, yes, the women's academy resembles the men's pretty closely, with its various age groups and the oldest of them all being seen as the lead in to the senior side.

Once upon a time, the academy used to max out at u17s, and then there was just the one squad which bridged the gap to the first team. That worked for the women's game because players do tend to break into first teams much younger. Anybody who was going to be good enough likely will have been in the senior squad by the time they were 18-20 anyway. There are a handful of players in this age range currently at the World Cup. Italy even took and played a 16 year old. The academy system of today does now go up to U21s, but there will be a real jumble of player ages among the upper bands and you'll get those who bypass the oldest squads entirely.

Our first team squad currently has some academy graduates in it. Silcock (18) and Parry (19) have both had their senior debut already. Parry was 16 at the time. I noticed Zara Shaw in our most recent training photos, she is also only 16/17. I believe these three + Faye Kirby (19, also played for the first team) are the only players we have who are in the upper age squads for national teams.

Appreciate you taking the time to give such a thorough response!
Logged

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4686 on: August 4, 2023, 12:14:27 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hOY8wmyY4IA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hOY8wmyY4IA</a>
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4687 on: August 7, 2023, 11:35:16 am »
Quote from: kellan on August  2, 2023, 04:21:42 pm
I've been thinking this myself, I also don't see two natural options to cover w/fb. Parry, for one. But even if she can play either side, we're still surely an option of some description short. Our incomings don't suggest another defender will be added, though. Two out/three in. We're no worse off if we look at it like for like, since only Campbell was a natural fb and we have Parry in her place. It's just that everyone who tended to do the job in a pinch are those we've parted with. So somebody else in the squad must be being eyed.

Just been watching the England vs Nigeria match.
How on earth is Ashleigh Plumptre a free agent, since leaving Leicester?

She looks like she'd be perfect replacement for Campbell on the left side of a back-3 or a left back.
When we played Leicester she was their best defender (...by far)
If it were up to me I'd be really tempted to send Silcock out on loan for a season, and get Plumptre in.

Probably a bit nee-jerk...
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4688 on: August 7, 2023, 12:07:14 pm »
Eartha Cumings off to Rosengard. Which is technically something of a swap since Rosengard is where we got Micah from.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/eartha-cumings-joins-fc-rosengard

I want to say this is unexpected, but at the same time I don't. Cumings never stuck me as the type of player who would settle for a bench role for any longer than she has. The only reason I thought she might stay is because we need a third keeper with Kirby having gone out on loan. But I suppose that loan only being until the end of the calendar year should have been a clue of something. Still, this leaves us with only two keepers. And we were naming two to the bench last season, so that says quite a bit about how we've cut down our options in this window. Presumably there's a recall clause in Kirby's contract, otherwise we're taking very needless risks.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4689 on: August 10, 2023, 02:15:03 pm »
New contracts

Daniels https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/yana-daniels-extends-contract-liverpool-fc-women

Matthews https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jasmine-matthews-signs-contract-extension-liverpool-fc-women

Kearns https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/missy-bo-kearns-signs-contract-extension-liverpool-fc-women

I completely forgot the first two even needed to be announced still. It must have been way back in May when Emma Sanders told us about those renewals. None of these articles give a duration (as per our annoying norm), but ES said one year for Daniels, two for Matthews. I imagine Kearns might have renewed for much longer than two but who really knows.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4690 on: August 11, 2023, 12:19:36 pm »
I was woken up this morning by my son saying
   "Dad, we've agreed a fee for Caicedo"

"Wow!!! that's amazing" I said, "can't believe Linda Caicedo is coming to Liverpool,  BIG Statement Signing"

Big pause

"...Not that Caicedo Dad :("


If only...  :)
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4691 on: August 11, 2023, 12:29:32 pm »
BTW, I've plucked up the courage to book myself a ticket to the first day of this Women's pre-season tournament.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-set-compete-amos-womens-french-cup

Will be my first time watching a Liverpool side (men or women) play outside of the UK.
And my French is really, really poor, so I'm really looking forward to the challenge. 

If anyone else is going the let me know, maybe we could meet up out there.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4692 on: August 11, 2023, 01:12:22 pm »
Quote from: kellan on August 10, 2023, 02:15:03 pm
New contracts

Daniels https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/yana-daniels-extends-contract-liverpool-fc-women

Matthews https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jasmine-matthews-signs-contract-extension-liverpool-fc-women

Kearns https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/missy-bo-kearns-signs-contract-extension-liverpool-fc-women

I completely forgot the first two even needed to be announced still. It must have been way back in May when Emma Sanders told us about those renewals. None of these articles give a duration (as per our annoying norm), but ES said one year for Daniels, two for Matthews. I imagine Kearns might have renewed for much longer than two but who really knows.
Nice to see them locked down for a couple years. Holland is probably due for a new deal soon, right? She deserves a raise after her performances the past couple seasons
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4693 on: August 11, 2023, 01:35:35 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August 11, 2023, 12:29:32 pm
BTW, I've plucked up the courage to book myself a ticket to the first day of this Women's pre-season tournament.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-set-compete-amos-womens-french-cup

Will be my first time watching a Liverpool side (men or women) play outside of the UK.
And my French is really, really poor, so I'm really looking forward to the challenge. 

If anyone else is going the let me know, maybe we could meet up out there.

I'm not going but have a great trip, that's so cool.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4694 on: August 11, 2023, 04:54:36 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on August 11, 2023, 01:12:22 pm
Nice to see them locked down for a couple years. Holland is probably due for a new deal soon, right? She deserves a raise after her performances the past couple seasons
The man is a prophet https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ceri-holland-pens-contract-extension-liverpool-fc-women
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4695 on: August 11, 2023, 05:00:05 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August 11, 2023, 12:29:32 pm
BTW, I've plucked up the courage to book myself a ticket to the first day of this Women's pre-season tournament.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-set-compete-amos-womens-french-cup

Will be my first time watching a Liverpool side (men or women) play outside of the UK.
And my French is really, really poor, so I'm really looking forward to the challenge. 

If anyone else is going the let me know, maybe we could meet up out there.
Nice! I haven't committed to going yet. When I checked it out on the day we announced our participation, it all looked a bit of a kerfuffle getting there. No direct flights from Liverpool/Manchester to Toulouse. Plan B isn't the easiest. Though I would still like to go. If I talk myself into it, I'll let you know. And if I don't end up going but see any other reds who are, I'll point you in their direction.
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4696 on: August 12, 2023, 12:27:57 am »
« Last Edit: August 12, 2023, 12:29:51 am by On Axis »
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4697 on: August 15, 2023, 04:24:29 pm »
Pre season friendly freebie Sunday in Birmingham,not sure why ya have to register but https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/free-tickets-available-lfc-womens-pre-season-opener-birmingham
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4698 on: August 16, 2023, 02:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August 15, 2023, 04:24:29 pm
Pre season friendly freebie Sunday in Birmingham,not sure why ya have to register but https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/free-tickets-available-lfc-womens-pre-season-opener-birmingham

Anyone know if its going to be on LFCTV ?

...Aching to see the women play, but cant get to Birmingham that day.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4699 on: August 16, 2023, 05:32:00 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August 16, 2023, 02:11:44 pm
Anyone know if its going to be on LFCTV ?

...Aching to see the women play, but cant get to Birmingham that day.
It isn't in the LFCTV schedule, as of now. But neither is anything that can't be bumped imo. I imagine it might be for Birmingham to handle, though. I see no reason why LFCTV couldn't broadcast it, but I don't know that we'd do the heavy lifting.

It should be a different story for the AMOS cup for anybody who isn't going. All of last year's matches were on TV somewhere.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4700 on: August 16, 2023, 06:20:14 pm »
A new inside training video has just dropped ahead of the Birmingham friendly. 8 minutes long, it is. Whoever edited it made me wait until I was seven and a half minutes in before I got that much needed glimpse of Leanne Kiernan. She had, until then, been completely MIA from preseason, and I know I wasn't the only one wondering what was up with that even if did know deep down than the answer was 'nothing'.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4701 on: August 17, 2023, 04:15:40 pm »
We'll be playing PSG in game one of the AMOS cup. This thing is treated like two semi-finals to start with, so who we play in our second game will depend on the result against PSG and the other result between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-women-face-psg-feminine-amos-womens-french-cup-semi-final
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4702 on: August 17, 2023, 05:56:18 pm »
Quote from: kellan on August 17, 2023, 04:15:40 pm
We'll be playing PSG in game one of the AMOS cup. This thing is treated like two semi-finals to start with, so who we play in our second game will depend on the result against PSG and the other result between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-women-face-psg-feminine-amos-womens-french-cup-semi-final

yes, I noticed that today.
I'd kind of hoped for an easier match, I think PSG are the toughest of the 3 possible opponents.
And its the late match not finishing till nearly 11pm.

Not the draw or time I was hoping for, but will just be happy to see the match.

Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4703 on: August 20, 2023, 02:11:19 pm »
Bit short notice but there will indeed be a stream for the Birmingham friendly on their youtube/facebook.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW1HMToSBse9JgQtsm2vMsQ

Kick off in 50 minutes.

Laws, Parry, Fisk, Fahey, Pickard, Hinds, Taylor, Shaw, TRIALIST, Lundgaard, Flint
Doran, Koivisto, Kearns, Hobinger, Clark, Holland, Daniels, Collins, Mottershead, Chadwick, Robinson, Bonner

Lots of u21s. And whoever that surprise face turns out to be.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4704 on: Yesterday at 04:30:13 pm »
First derby of the season has had its Anfield switch confirmed: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/anfield-host-lfc-womens-merseyside-derby-clash-everton

Sun 15 October. Kick off is slated for 2pm, but that's the standard kick off for Sundays. I can remember the last Anfield game changed kick off times after being picked up for TV. If the slots in the schedule are the same as last season, Sunday's televised matches will be kicking off around 7pm.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4705 on: Yesterday at 04:33:00 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 04:30:13 pm
First derby of the season has had its Anfield switch confirmed: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/anfield-host-lfc-womens-merseyside-derby-clash-everton

Sun 15 October. Kick off is slated for 2pm, but that's the standard kick off for Sundays. I can remember the last Anfield game changed kick off times after being picked up for TV. If the slots in the schedule are the same as last season, Sunday's televised matches will be kicking off around 7pm.
Hoping it's not picked as want to go with my little one but not if it's at the later time.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,611
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4706 on: Yesterday at 04:52:40 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 04:33:00 pm
Hoping it's not picked as want to go with my little one but not if it's at the later time.
I can't see much else in this particular game week that the broadcasters would rather have. I think it's a cert for being picked up, so will all come down to when it gets moved to. The club announcement makes a point of saying the ko could change for TV, so I think that's confirmation enough of 2pm not already being the decided TV accommodating ko.

I just had a quick glance of the men's calendar and 15 October falls in an international window, which should leave a lot more room for the broadcasters to schedule this derby for some time other than Sunday evening. I'm really hoping it doesn't get played in that slot. It's about time one of our Anfield matches got the nice afternoon ko given to so many others.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4707 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm »
Quote from: kellan on August 20, 2023, 02:11:19 pm
Bit short notice but there will indeed be a stream for the Birmingham friendly on their youtube/facebook.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW1HMToSBse9JgQtsm2vMsQ

Kick off in 50 minutes.

Laws, Parry, Fisk, Fahey, Pickard, Hinds, Taylor, Shaw, TRIALIST, Lundgaard, Flint
Doran, Koivisto, Kearns, Hobinger, Clark, Holland, Daniels, Collins, Mottershead, Chadwick, Robinson, Bonner

Lots of u21s. And whoever that surprise face turns out to be.

The GOOD:
Finally a match (been a long wait).
Of the new signings, I though Hobinger looked good, same for Clarke & Fisk.

The BAD
 - Too many Trialists and u21s for us to play with any continuity (it's only pre-season so I'm not too bothered)
 - Still unsure about what Sophie Lundgaard's roe in the squad.
 - We showed a total lack of penetration in that game, with no pace in attack, 
    Anyone know what's happened to the rest of our forwards (Kiernan, Lawley, Van De Sanden, Enderby)?
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 