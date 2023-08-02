« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 507053 times)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4680 on: August 2, 2023, 12:23:37 am »
Loving the volume of signings. I apologize for doubting the braintrust earlier in the summer. Can't wait to see them in action
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4681 on: August 2, 2023, 10:32:15 am »
I see Parry is probably our backup Right-wingback.
I still can't see who our backup Left-wingback back is.

I guess I don't know enough about our new players yet, so I'll just have to trust the management.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4682 on: August 2, 2023, 04:21:42 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on August  2, 2023, 10:32:15 am
I see Parry is probably our backup Right-wingback.
I still can't see who our backup Left-wingback back is.

I guess I don't know enough about our new players yet, so I'll just have to trust the management.
I've been thinking this myself, I also don't see two natural options to cover w/fb. Parry, for one. But even if she can play either side, we're still surely an option of some description short. Our incomings don't suggest another defender will be added, though. Two out/three in. We're no worse off if we look at it like for like, since only Campbell was a natural fb and we have Parry in her place. It's just that everyone who tended to do the job in a pinch are those we've parted with. So somebody else in the squad must be being eyed.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4683 on: August 3, 2023, 04:07:13 am »
Do the ladies have an academy setup that resembles the mens side at all? Curious if there are any internal prospects for future first teamers or if thats still a ways away.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4684 on: August 3, 2023, 08:33:40 am »
Quote from: NsRed on August  3, 2023, 04:07:13 am
Do the ladies have an academy setup that resembles the mens side at all? Curious if there are any internal prospects for future first teamers or if thats still a ways away.
It's a little tricky to say exactly how the women's academy exists/functions because the FA are constantly overhauling the system, it's hard to keep up with the changes. But generally speaking, yes, the women's academy resembles the men's pretty closely, with its various age groups and the oldest of them all being seen as the lead in to the senior side.

Once upon a time, the academy used to max out at u17s, and then there was just the one squad which bridged the gap to the first team. That worked for the women's game because players do tend to break into first teams much younger. Anybody who was going to be good enough likely will have been in the senior squad by the time they were 18-20 anyway. There are a handful of players in this age range currently at the World Cup. Italy even took and played a 16 year old. The academy system of today does now go up to U21s, but there will be a real jumble of player ages among the upper bands and you'll get those who bypass the oldest squads entirely.

Our first team squad currently has some academy graduates in it. Silcock (18) and Parry (19) have both had their senior debut already. Parry was 16 at the time. I noticed Zara Shaw in our most recent training photos, she is also only 16/17. I believe these three + Faye Kirby (19, also played for the first team) are the only players we have who are in the upper age squads for national teams.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4685 on: August 3, 2023, 12:48:20 pm »
Quote from: kellan on August  3, 2023, 08:33:40 am
It's a little tricky to say exactly how the women's academy exists/functions because the FA are constantly overhauling the system, it's hard to keep up with the changes. But generally speaking, yes, the women's academy resembles the men's pretty closely, with its various age groups and the oldest of them all being seen as the lead in to the senior side.

Once upon a time, the academy used to max out at u17s, and then there was just the one squad which bridged the gap to the first team. That worked for the women's game because players do tend to break into first teams much younger. Anybody who was going to be good enough likely will have been in the senior squad by the time they were 18-20 anyway. There are a handful of players in this age range currently at the World Cup. Italy even took and played a 16 year old. The academy system of today does now go up to U21s, but there will be a real jumble of player ages among the upper bands and you'll get those who bypass the oldest squads entirely.

Our first team squad currently has some academy graduates in it. Silcock (18) and Parry (19) have both had their senior debut already. Parry was 16 at the time. I noticed Zara Shaw in our most recent training photos, she is also only 16/17. I believe these three + Faye Kirby (19, also played for the first team) are the only players we have who are in the upper age squads for national teams.

Appreciate you taking the time to give such a thorough response!
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4686 on: August 4, 2023, 12:14:27 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hOY8wmyY4IA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hOY8wmyY4IA</a>
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4687 on: August 7, 2023, 11:35:16 am »
Quote from: kellan on August  2, 2023, 04:21:42 pm
I've been thinking this myself, I also don't see two natural options to cover w/fb. Parry, for one. But even if she can play either side, we're still surely an option of some description short. Our incomings don't suggest another defender will be added, though. Two out/three in. We're no worse off if we look at it like for like, since only Campbell was a natural fb and we have Parry in her place. It's just that everyone who tended to do the job in a pinch are those we've parted with. So somebody else in the squad must be being eyed.

Just been watching the England vs Nigeria match.
How on earth is Ashleigh Plumptre a free agent, since leaving Leicester?

She looks like she'd be perfect replacement for Campbell on the left side of a back-3 or a left back.
When we played Leicester she was their best defender (...by far)
If it were up to me I'd be really tempted to send Silcock out on loan for a season, and get Plumptre in.

Probably a bit nee-jerk...
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4688 on: August 7, 2023, 12:07:14 pm »
Eartha Cumings off to Rosengard. Which is technically something of a swap since Rosengard is where we got Micah from.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/eartha-cumings-joins-fc-rosengard

I want to say this is unexpected, but at the same time I don't. Cumings never stuck me as the type of player who would settle for a bench role for any longer than she has. The only reason I thought she might stay is because we need a third keeper with Kirby having gone out on loan. But I suppose that loan only being until the end of the calendar year should have been a clue of something. Still, this leaves us with only two keepers. And we were naming two to the bench last season, so that says quite a bit about how we've cut down our options in this window. Presumably there's a recall clause in Kirby's contract, otherwise we're taking very needless risks.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4689 on: Yesterday at 02:15:03 pm »
New contracts

Daniels https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/yana-daniels-extends-contract-liverpool-fc-women

Matthews https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jasmine-matthews-signs-contract-extension-liverpool-fc-women

Kearns https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/missy-bo-kearns-signs-contract-extension-liverpool-fc-women

I completely forgot the first two even needed to be announced still. It must have been way back in May when Emma Sanders told us about those renewals. None of these articles give a duration (as per our annoying norm), but ES said one year for Daniels, two for Matthews. I imagine Kearns might have renewed for much longer than two but who really knows.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 12:19:36 pm »
I was woken up this morning by my son saying
   "Dad, we've agreed a fee for Caicedo"

"Wow!!! that's amazing" I said, "can't believe Linda Caicedo is coming to Liverpool,  BIG Statement Signing"

Big pause

"...Not that Caicedo Dad :("


If only...  :)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 12:29:32 pm »
BTW, I've plucked up the courage to book myself a ticket to the first day of this Women's pre-season tournament.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-set-compete-amos-womens-french-cup

Will be my first time watching a Liverpool side (men or women) play outside of the UK.
And my French is really, really poor, so I'm really looking forward to the challenge. 

If anyone else is going the let me know, maybe we could meet up out there.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 01:12:22 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 02:15:03 pm
New contracts

Daniels https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/yana-daniels-extends-contract-liverpool-fc-women

Matthews https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jasmine-matthews-signs-contract-extension-liverpool-fc-women

Kearns https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/missy-bo-kearns-signs-contract-extension-liverpool-fc-women

I completely forgot the first two even needed to be announced still. It must have been way back in May when Emma Sanders told us about those renewals. None of these articles give a duration (as per our annoying norm), but ES said one year for Daniels, two for Matthews. I imagine Kearns might have renewed for much longer than two but who really knows.
Nice to see them locked down for a couple years. Holland is probably due for a new deal soon, right? She deserves a raise after her performances the past couple seasons
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 01:35:35 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on Today at 12:29:32 pm
BTW, I've plucked up the courage to book myself a ticket to the first day of this Women's pre-season tournament.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-set-compete-amos-womens-french-cup

Will be my first time watching a Liverpool side (men or women) play outside of the UK.
And my French is really, really poor, so I'm really looking forward to the challenge. 

If anyone else is going the let me know, maybe we could meet up out there.

I'm not going but have a great trip, that's so cool.
