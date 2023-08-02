Do the ladies have an academy setup that resembles the mens side at all? Curious if there are any internal prospects for future first teamers or if thats still a ways away.



It's a little tricky to say exactly how the women's academy exists/functions because the FA are constantly overhauling the system, it's hard to keep up with the changes. But generally speaking, yes, the women's academy resembles the men's pretty closely, with its various age groups and the oldest of them all being seen as the lead in to the senior side.Once upon a time, the academy used to max out at u17s, and then there was just the one squad which bridged the gap to the first team. That worked for the women's game because players do tend to break into first teams much younger. Anybody who was going to be good enough likely will have been in the senior squad by the time they were 18-20 anyway. There are a handful of players in this age range currently at the World Cup. Italy even took and played a 16 year old. The academy system of today does now go up to U21s, but there will be a real jumble of player ages among the upper bands and you'll get those who bypass the oldest squads entirely.Our first team squad currently has some academy graduates in it. Silcock (18) and Parry (19) have both had their senior debut already. Parry was 16 at the time. I noticed Zara Shaw in our most recent training photos, she is also only 16/17. I believe these three + Faye Kirby (19, also played for the first team) are the only players we have who are in the upper age squads for national teams.