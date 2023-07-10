« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 503103 times)

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4640 on: July 10, 2023, 01:00:09 pm »
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4641 on: July 10, 2023, 01:58:24 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on July 10, 2023, 01:00:09 pm
Another signing confirmed for LFCW - defender Jenna Clark

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-complete-signing-defender-jenna-clark
Nice - pretty good goal return for a center back.

Does she slot straight into our back three (assuming Beard sticks with three-at-the-back)? Bonner - Fahey - Clark?
Logged

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4642 on: July 10, 2023, 02:07:47 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on July 10, 2023, 01:58:24 pm
Nice - pretty good goal return for a center back.

Does she slot straight into our back three (assuming Beard sticks with three-at-the-back)? Bonner - Fahey - Clark?

I found her debut international goal: https://www.youtube.com/clip/UgkxhefjEA07Cpcg8arOpzvl0cpmNe08tD_P

I don't know a thing about Glasgow City but it looks like she played as RCB in a back four (though she was central in a back three in a CL qualifier).
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4643 on: July 10, 2023, 03:12:48 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on July 10, 2023, 01:00:09 pm
Another signing confirmed for LFCW - defender Jenna Clark

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-complete-signing-defender-jenna-clark
Another childhood red. Seems to be that if you want to sign for us you either have to be one or have played for Beard before.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4644 on: July 10, 2023, 06:34:07 pm »
Stengel could of got one in the first half but team mate didn't see her for the cutback,unmarked 6 yrds out.There are no games next weekend so next action is July 23rd in the challenge cup,might be why she started?
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4645 on: July 11, 2023, 05:06:46 am »
Quote from: On Axis on July 10, 2023, 01:58:24 pm
Nice - pretty good goal return for a center back.

Does she slot straight into our back three (assuming Beard sticks with three-at-the-back)? Bonner - Fahey - Clark?
Fahey out for Grace Fisk, I would imagine. That transfer is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week. Neither she nor Clark will have chosen us if it's only a bench role on offer.

Fahey I can see taking the backup role made free by Robe's departure. Which leaves Bonner vs Matthews for the other first choice CB role alongside Clark and Fisk. Matthews is the versatile one, she can return to midfield, and we do arguably need to strengthen its defensive capability anyway. Bonner only plays CB. Bonner - Fisk - Clark seems the most likely to me.

But we've certainly got the necessary options to field multiple combos. And we may even see Clark tried at WB since we've let go of both Campbell and Roberts and shes clearly very comfortable doing more than just defending. But I imagine it will be mostly Lucy Parry's job to provide the cover for Hinds and Koivisto.
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4646 on: July 11, 2023, 02:40:07 pm »
Quote from: kellan on July 11, 2023, 05:06:46 am
Fahey out for Grace Fisk, I would imagine. That transfer is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week. Neither she nor Clark will have chosen us if it's only a bench role on offer.

Fahey I can see taking the backup role made free by Robe's departure. Which leaves Bonner vs Matthews for the other first choice CB role alongside Clark and Fisk. Matthews is the versatile one, she can return to midfield, and we do arguably need to strengthen its defensive capability anyway. Bonner only plays CB. Bonner - Fisk - Clark seems the most likely to me.

But we've certainly got the necessary options to field multiple combos. And we may even see Clark tried at WB since we've let go of both Campbell and Roberts and shes clearly very comfortable doing more than just defending. But I imagine it will be mostly Lucy Parry's job to provide the cover for Hinds and Koivisto.
Probably does make sense to reduce Fahey's playing time. I like the sound of that backline.

By the looks of that clip BassTunedToRed posted, Clark could probably play emergency striker too
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4647 on: July 11, 2023, 10:38:59 pm »
Quote from: kellan on July 11, 2023, 05:06:46 am
Fahey out for Grace Fisk, I would imagine. That transfer is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week. Neither she nor Clark will have chosen us if it's only a bench role on offer.

Fahey I can see taking the backup role made free by Robe's departure. Which leaves Bonner vs Matthews for the other first choice CB role alongside Clark and Fisk. Matthews is the versatile one, she can return to midfield, and we do arguably need to strengthen its defensive capability anyway. Bonner only plays CB. Bonner - Fisk - Clark seems the most likely to me.

But we've certainly got the necessary options to field multiple combos. And we may even see Clark tried at WB since we've let go of both Campbell and Roberts and shes clearly very comfortable doing more than just defending. But I imagine it will be mostly Lucy Parry's job to provide the cover for Hinds and Koivisto.

Good point, I'd forgotten about Lucy Parry.
After losing Campbell, Roberts and Robe (3rd also sometimes filled in at full back) I was thinking "Please no more centre backs, please get a full/wing back in".
But maybe it's not as bad as I'd thought.

Finally, where does this leave Hannah Silcock?   ...loan maybe???
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4648 on: July 13, 2023, 08:51:10 am »
Quote from: LeoT on July 11, 2023, 10:38:59 pm
Good point, I'd forgotten about Lucy Parry.
After losing Campbell, Roberts and Robe (3rd also sometimes filled in at full back) I was thinking "Please no more centre backs, please get a full/wing back in".
But maybe it's not as bad as I'd thought.

Finally, where does this leave Hannah Silcock?   ...loan maybe???
Going off what Beard has said, Silcock will have a role to play in the first team. Although this was said prior to our interest in Fisk becoming widely known. We were never mentioned until the report became one of us being the favourites to get her. Prior to that it was 'multiple WSL clubs' in addition to the named ones of other leagues. Obviously it's possible we've been in for her from the start. But it's also possible we weren't and that our transfer plans pivoted (maybe when Kerr fell through) to making a late move for her. Which might mean the plan for Silcock has now changed.

Either way, I don't think there's any harm in letting her spend the first half of the season in the first team to see how many minutes we can give her, then loaning her out in January if the answer to that question turns out to be not enough minutes. She was playing a fair amount before it was decided she should concentrate on her education, but that was in a completely different defence.
Logged

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4649 on: July 13, 2023, 12:04:00 pm »
Liverpool FC Women have completed the signing of Mia Enderby.

The 18-year-old forward joins the Reds after spending two seasons with Sheffield United Women, having come through the Leeds United Regional Talent Centre.

During her time with the Blades, Enderby scooped the Young Player of the Year award while becoming a regular in the FA Womens Championship, scoring nine goals last season.

She has also earned international recognition with England up to U19 level.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-complete-signing-mia-enderby
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4650 on: July 13, 2023, 03:10:51 pm »
So far the squad changes are looking like this...

Robe         : Jenna Clarke
Humphrey : Mia Enderby
Dowie       : Natasha Flint
Roberts     : Lucy Parry (feels like a new signing)
Hodson     : ?????
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4651 on: July 13, 2023, 03:12:39 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on July 13, 2023, 12:04:00 pm
Liverpool FC Women have completed the signing of Mia Enderby.

The 18-year-old forward joins the Reds after spending two seasons with Sheffield United Women, having come through the Leeds United Regional Talent Centre.

During her time with the Blades, Enderby scooped the Young Player of the Year award while becoming a regular in the FA Womens Championship, scoring nine goals last season.

She has also earned international recognition with England up to U19 level.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-complete-signing-mia-enderby


Mia Enderby | Every Goal 2022/23
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKCCD3S404Q
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4652 on: July 13, 2023, 04:35:19 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on July 13, 2023, 03:10:51 pm
So far the squad changes are looking like this...

Robe                     : Jenna Clarke
Humphrey             : Mia Enderby
Dowie                    : Natasha Flint
Roberts & Campbell: Lucy Parry (feels like a new signing)
Hodson                  : ?????
Beard said five players coming in, seven max. Hard to tell if he was counting Parry as one of the core five new additions.

Jenna Clark ✔
Mia Enderby ✔
Teagan Micah ✔ (reported done, just not yet announced)
+
Natasha Flint ✔ who came out of nowhere

Grace Fisk - reportedly being finalised this week
Sophie Roman Haug - all gone quiet but is currently at the World Cup
Sam Kerr - signed for Bayern
Martina Piemonte - signed for Everton

If Fisk is signed then we're at five even without Parry being counted. Six with her? SRH to make it seven?

SRH is an interesting one. She still has two years left on her Roma contract. We do not typically sign players for fees. Doesn't sound like it would be a particularly easy one for us to pull off. But if we were in for both her and Piemonte then we clearly want a big target forward to lessen Stengel's workload. I don't know if this player is still coming or if it is in fact Flint. Flint aside, everybody else who came in so far has been a reported signing before they got here, so until SRH is confirmed to not be happening I'll have to expect it's still on. As complicated as it might be.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,943
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4653 on: July 15, 2023, 04:17:38 pm »
636 days since the accident and Ive just been cleared to play football fully again🥹

https://twitter.com/_ryleefoster/status/1680233963112001537?t=KpxPKRncP29UIjOzX8J3dA&s=19
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4654 on: July 15, 2023, 05:00:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 15, 2023, 04:17:38 pm
636 days since the accident and Ive just been cleared to play football fully again🥹

https://twitter.com/_ryleefoster/status/1680233963112001537?t=KpxPKRncP29UIjOzX8J3dA&s=19
Brilliant news. Hope her career can kick on after that horrible accident. Proper red
Logged

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4655 on: July 17, 2023, 11:06:02 am »
"Liverpool FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Teagan Micah.

The goalkeeper joins Matt Beards Reds from FC Rosengard in Sweden, where she has played since 2021.

Micah is part of the Australia squad that will commence their Womens World Cup campaign this week against the Republic of Ireland.

After a stellar college career in the USA at UCLA, Micah played with Norwegian sides Arna-Bjonar and Sandviken prior to her switch to Rosengard, sandwiched by a stint with Melbourne City in her home nation.

Rosengard have lifted the last two league titles in Sweden, while Micah also picked up valuable Champions League experience in her time with the club."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-complete-signing-goalkeeper-teagan-micah
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4656 on: July 17, 2023, 05:16:15 pm »
D'you think she'll be our first choice Keeper?
Where does she rank compared to Lawsey?


Quote from: BassTunedToRed on July 17, 2023, 11:06:02 am
"Liverpool FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Teagan Micah.

The goalkeeper joins Matt Beards Reds from FC Rosengard in Sweden, where she has played since 2021.

Micah is part of the Australia squad that will commence their Womens World Cup campaign this week against the Republic of Ireland.

After a stellar college career in the USA at UCLA, Micah played with Norwegian sides Arna-Bjonar and Sandviken prior to her switch to Rosengard, sandwiched by a stint with Melbourne City in her home nation.

Rosengard have lifted the last two league titles in Sweden, while Micah also picked up valuable Champions League experience in her time with the club."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-complete-signing-goalkeeper-teagan-micah
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4657 on: July 17, 2023, 07:04:55 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on July 17, 2023, 05:16:15 pm
D'you think she'll be our first choice Keeper?
Where does she rank compared to Lawsey?
She was Rosengard's #1, which is more than enough reason for her not to want to settle for being second choice with us, but on top of that, she'll also be itching to regain her #1 status for Australia. She was their starting keeper for the Olympics. With the exception of their opening match, that is. She played the other five(?). And she remained their starting keeper right up until December last year when she took a boot to the face playing for Rosengard. The resulting concussion kept her out for six-months. She's really quite lucky to be at the World Cup, she only resumed playing a few weeks back. If it wasn't for being out injured, she would probably still be Australia's starting keeper today. So she definitely isn't here to play second fiddle to Laws. Although we might see Laws being used to start the season, depending on exactly when Micah gets back from the World Cup and how much time there is to integrate her.
Logged

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4658 on: July 18, 2023, 10:32:11 am »
Fixtures are out:

OCTOBER

Sunday 1st, 2pm  Arsenal Women (A)

Sunday 8th, 2pm  Aston Villa Women (H)

Weekend of 14th/15th  Everton Women (H)

Weekend of 21st/22nd  West Ham United Women (A)

NOVEMBER

Weekend of 4th/5th  Leicester City Women (H)

Weekend of 11th/12th  Tottenham Hotspur Women (A)

Weekend of 18th/19th  Chelsea Women (A)

Weekend of 25th/26th  Brighton & Hove Albion Women (H)

DECEMBER

Weekend of 9th/10th  Bristol City Women (H)

Weekend of 16th/17th  Manchester United Women (A)

JANUARY

Weekend of 20th/21st  Manchester City Women (A)

Weekend of 27th/28th  Arsenal Women (H)

FEBRUARY

Weekend of 3rd/4th  Tottenham Hotspur Women (H)

Weekend of 17th/18th  Brighton & Hove Albion Women (A)

MARCH

Weekend of 2nd/3rd  Aston Villa Women (A)

Weekend of 16th/17th  West Ham United Women (H)

Weekend of 23rd/24th  Everton Women (A)

Weekend of 30th/31st  Manchester City Women (H)

APRIL

Weekend of 20th/21st  Bristol City Women (A)

Weekend of 27th/28th  Chelsea Women (H)

MAY

Weekend of 4th/5th  Manchester United Women (H)

Weekend of 18th/19th  Leicester City Women (A)
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4659 on: July 18, 2023, 10:46:19 am »
Could have been better, could have been worse.

I couldn't decide whether it would be a good thing to play all the hard teams early on or not, considering they have so many players away at the World Cup when we've got hardly any missing for a proper preseason. But I think I was leaning towards that not actually making much difference if the league matches aren't starting up until October anyway. So I think we've done relatively okay on that front, it's certainly as much kinder start than last season's. Though being at the Emirates for Arsenal makes a tough match even tougher still. Fingers crossed for the same scoreline we got the last time we were there.

The end of the fixture list is probably about as unkind as last season's was. But we did more than alright with it then, so bring it on.
Logged

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4660 on: July 20, 2023, 03:18:56 pm »
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4661 on: July 20, 2023, 03:19:44 pm »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4662 on: July 20, 2023, 03:23:31 pm »
Look at you two fighting it out to be first with the news. Better luck next time, Leo  ;D

That's us all done for announcements of transfers that we know are happening. And that's us all done for the five incomings which Beard said were a certainty. Anything from now on will be a nice surprise.
Logged

Online NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4663 on: July 21, 2023, 01:28:04 am »
Quote from: kellan on July 20, 2023, 03:23:31 pm
Look at you two fighting it out to be first with the news. Better luck next time, Leo  ;D

That's us all done for announcements of transfers that we know are happening. And that's us all done for the five incomings which Beard said were a certainty. Anything from now on will be a nice surprise.

Still feels like a forward is needed/wanted
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4664 on: July 22, 2023, 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: kellan on July 20, 2023, 03:23:31 pm
Look at you two fighting it out to be first with the news. Better luck next time, Leo  ;D

That's us all done for announcements of transfers that we know are happening. And that's us all done for the five incomings which Beard said were a certainty. Anything from now on will be a nice surprise.

1 minute late, ...just 1 darn minute  :-)
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4665 on: July 28, 2023, 01:08:35 pm »
I've been eyeing this pre-season tournament for a while now wondering if we would get in on it, because I noticed the official twitter account for it retweeted our Melwood news, which I thought was a bit too random.

Quote
Liverpool FC Women will take part in the AMOS Women's French Cup in August as part of their preparations for the new Barclays Women's Super League season.

The tournament is one of the major pre-season events in Europe and features teams from four different nations.

Matt Beards squad are joined by AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the sixth edition of the cup.

They will play two games at Stade Michel Bendichou in Colomiers on Monday August 28 and Thursday August 31, with further details to follow soon.

The Reds last took part in the tournament in its inaugural year in 2017, when it was known as the Toulouse International Ladies Cup.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-set-compete-amos-womens-french-cup

There shall be no talk of what happened the last time we went  :-X
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4666 on: July 28, 2023, 03:40:03 pm »
What  went on?
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4667 on: July 29, 2023, 08:03:56 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 28, 2023, 03:40:03 pm
What  went on?
I'll put it under a spoiler tag so nobody can actually read it.

Spoiler
There was an embarrassing drama with an oxygen bottle that we didn't turn up with. Match couldn't start until we had one and we had to borrow from City in the end. It really left us looking rather amateur, we arrived to play the most decorated team in the world and kept them waiting for so long that the teams due to play after us had arrived. This happened during our making fools of ourselves era. Can't remember if it was before or after the ridiculous day when we made a song and dance about wearing our Avon sponsored shirts for the first time only to forget to pack the away kit and have to play in Yeovil's. Seems like we used to have an issue with not making sure things were on the bus before we set off.
[close]
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4668 on: July 29, 2023, 08:16:18 am »
Faye Kirby is going off on loan to Aberdeen for the first half of the season. Kind of. She's still training with us through the week but then travelling up to play games for them. I think we did the same with Hodson last season, she was regularly in the training photos despite playing matches for Birmingham.

Not unexpected that a keeper would have to go and play elsewhere when we've got four of them. I had it being a toss up between Kirby and Cumings since we gave the former some games at the back end of last season and the latter was emergency loaned to Everton in their hour of need. I don't suppose it truly matters though, I expect it's Micah and Laws who will be playing most, if not all, of the matches for us.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4669 on: Today at 12:34:11 pm »
Anyone know how to get hold of tickets?

I'm thinking of going to this, though I'm a bit apprehensive cos I've never been to an away match abroad before.



Quote from: kellan on July 28, 2023, 01:08:35 pm
I've been eyeing this pre-season tournament for a while now wondering if we would get in on it, because I noticed the official twitter account for it retweeted our Melwood news, which I thought was a bit too random.

There shall be no talk of what happened the last time we went  :-X

====
Liverpool FC Women will take part in the AMOS Women's French Cup in August as part of their preparations for the new Barclays Women's Super League season.

The tournament is one of the major pre-season events in Europe and features teams from four different nations.

Matt Beards squad are joined by AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the sixth edition of the cup.

They will play two games at Stade Michel Bendichou in Colomiers on Monday August 28 and Thursday August 31, with further details to follow soon.

The Reds last took part in the tournament in its inaugural year in 2017, when it was known as the Toulouse International Ladies Cup.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-set-compete-amos-womens-french-cup



Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4670 on: Today at 01:24:17 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on Today at 12:34:11 pm
Anyone know how to get hold of tickets?

I'm thinking of going to this, though I'm a bit apprehensive cos I've never been to an away match abroad before.
The tournament's website is here: https://womensfrenchcup.com/en/accueil-amos-womens-french-cup2023-en/
Ticket sales are via the site.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4671 on: Today at 01:28:38 pm »
Quote from: kellan on July 13, 2023, 04:35:19 pm
Beard said five players coming in, seven max.

Jenna Clark ✔
Mia Enderby ✔
Teagan Micah ✔
Grace Fisk ✔
+
Natasha Flint ✔ who came out of nowhere
Marie Hobinger ✔ who came out of nowhere
----------
Sophie Roman Haug - all gone quiet, is currently at the World Cup
Sam Kerr - signed for Bayern
Martina Piemonte - signed for Everton
Marie Hobinger makes it six in https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-complete-signing-marie-hobinger
Logged

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4672 on: Today at 03:03:20 pm »
Logged

Online BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4673 on: Today at 03:30:26 pm »
Something I noticed from her FBRef page: Höbinger won the title both years she was with Zurich, and their GD was +1.8 per 90 better when she played (44% of the total minutes).

I don't know a thing about her but if she can improve a title winning team to that extent then she should have something about her.
Logged

Online NsRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4674 on: Today at 03:33:31 pm »
Do we think the potential Sophie Roman Haug deal is dead now?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 