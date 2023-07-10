So far the squad changes are looking like this...



Robe : Jenna Clarke

Humphrey : Mia Enderby

Dowie : Natasha Flint

Roberts & Campbell: Lucy Parry (feels like a new signing)

Hodson : ??



Sam Kerr - signed for Bayern

Martina Piemonte - signed for Everton

Beard said five players coming in, seven max. Hard to tell if he was counting Parry as one of the core five new additions.Jenna Clark ✔Mia Enderby ✔Teagan Micah ✔ (reported done, just not yet announced)Natasha Flint ✔ who came out of nowhereGrace Fisk - reportedly being finalised this weekSophie Roman Haug - all gone quiet but is currently at the World CupIf Fisk is signed then we're at five even without Parry being counted. Six with her? SRH to make it seven?SRH is an interesting one. She still has two years left on her Roma contract. We do not typically sign players for fees. Doesn't sound like it would be a particularly easy one for us to pull off. But if we were in for both her and Piemonte then we clearly want a big target forward to lessen Stengel's workload. I don't know if this player is still coming or if it is in fact Flint. Flint aside, everybody else who came in so far has been a reported signing before they got here, so until SRH is confirmed to not be happening I'll have to expect it's still on. As complicated as it might be.