Generally speaking, summer transfer windows that have major tournaments in them tend to throw up the same obstacles and delays to transfers for both the men's and women's game. You'll usually see most not being finalised until after international commitments are over.



What complicates that a little more than usual with this particular summer is that the World Cup is falling later than many tournaments do. The group stage doesn't finish until 3 August. The entirety of the last World Cup was over and done with by 7 July, the Euros last year by 31 July. There are going to be players still in AUSNZ until 20 August. The transfer window itself closes three and a bit weeks later.



It may mean clubs and players and agents have had to already do their dealings to the point of completion prior to international commitments, and that it's just a case of announcements being sat on.



We ourselves are not yet running behind on our usual summer transfers timeline. We don't start announcing new players until a week or two into July.