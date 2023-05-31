« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 487301 times)

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4600 on: May 31, 2023, 04:09:26 pm »
Quote from: leinad on May 31, 2023, 04:07:23 pm
Exclusive: Liverpool closing in on a deal to buy back Melwood as a training base for their womens team.
Historic 12-acre site was sold to affordable housing developer Torus for around £10million in 2019.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1663911046388621312?t=YM4WzdqnIG9_dJLEdSch-w&s=19

https://theathletic.com/4566731/2023/05/31/liverpool-melwood-training-ground-women/?source=emp_shared_article

We making a profit on these two deals combined together?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,225
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4601 on: May 31, 2023, 04:51:08 pm »
My snooping always leads to something.  ;D

But as I've always said Melwood should never have been sold off and it should've been given to the Women's team when we left for Kirkby.

Kirkby site should've been in the plans for Women's side too in the first place.
« Last Edit: May 31, 2023, 04:52:52 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4602 on: May 31, 2023, 05:33:31 pm »
The article summed up is: Torus' original plan to keep the Melwood buildings for use by Carragher's and Fowler's academy, with themselves building houses on the rest of the site, has been partially scrapped. The houses aren't now happening, they're selling the site back to us instead. Carragher's and Fowler's academy is to remain as it is and will be sharing the facility with the women's team. The price of the purchase isn't yet known (to the Athletic only, presumably) but it's being theorised in the article that we will probably end up paying more to buy it back than we sold it for. It's not likely the place will be ready for the start of pre-season, more likely September-ish.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,742
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4603 on: May 31, 2023, 06:46:54 pm »
Great for the women's team as they deserve better facilities than Tranmere and Wirral college. Will let the club attract better players.

That being said, I don't think the club should be let off from not providing provisions within the Training Centre in Kirkby from the start.

There is a real chance at using this as a springboard to move up the table next season. Liverpool has shown they can take points off the big 4. Now they need the consistency with that.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,613
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4604 on: June 1, 2023, 10:05:23 am »
Glad we're getting Melwood back though it does smack of a lack of foresight that we simply didn't consider the women's team when we devised the Kirkby strategy. Even if we couldn't fit the Womens team in at Kirkby then we should've kept Melwood for them and maybe selling/leasing part of it to fund it.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4605 on: Today at 05:12:51 pm »
Looks like Reading may be having a bit of a fire sale...
Not many of their squad who would improve our starting 11, but maybe a couple who could be squad players replacing those we recently released.

   https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65820385
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4606 on: Today at 05:13:36 pm »
Looks like Leicester are releasing a bunch too...

   https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65823062
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4607 on: Today at 07:56:34 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on Today at 05:12:51 pm
Looks like Reading may be having a bit of a fire sale...
Not many of their squad who would improve our starting 11, but maybe a couple who could be squad players replacing those we recently released.

   https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65820385
It's on The Athletic, but there's a story on there about how their women's team is going part-time now after relegation. Shame.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 