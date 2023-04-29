« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 479534 times)

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4520 on: April 29, 2023, 09:59:59 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4521 on: May 1, 2023, 10:33:25 pm »
I just got a chance to watch the game on FaPlayer.

We were really, really, really poor first half. Anyone who didn't know the WSL would probably have guessed that we were the team bottom of the league (rather than Leicester).
Both of the first 2 goals were unlucky deflections, having said that, we were lucky that some of Leicester's other chances didn't go in.

We made a bunch of changes at half time, so we looked more solid and better in an attacking sense, however we conceded in the first 2 min of the 2nd half so the game was basically un-winable from that point forward.

I love Tash Dowie, however I'm not sure she did anything that positively affected game.

A bit of a pity really, cos I can't see us getting another point this season (..though I'd love us to get something out of the final game).

Chelsea (A), ManC (H), Villa (A), finally ManU (H)
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4522 on: May 2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm »
Yeah our remaining fixtures don't look great, thankfully we should've enough points and Reading have tough remaining fixtures as well.

We need to address our slow starts in games for next season, seems plenty of games we're having to chase cause we go behind early. Certain need some new blood in the summer, however no idea what the transfer budget is and also you got to tempt a player to come to a side who will probably be looking at a mid table finish at best.   
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4523 on: May 2, 2023, 03:05:52 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on May  2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm
Yeah our remaining fixtures don't look great, thankfully we should've enough points and Reading have tough remaining fixtures as well.

We need to address our slow starts in games for next season, seems plenty of games we're having to chase cause we go behind early.  Certain need some new blood in the summer, however no idea what the transfer budget is and also you got to tempt a player to come to a side who will probably be looking at a mid table finish at best.

The slow starts really annoy me, its like every game we don't start really playing until after the half time whistle.

I looked at the stats on the BBC website, and they look nothing like a 4:0 drubbing that the score-line indicates.

Says to me one of 3 things happened.
 1. Their keeper was excellent,  but our keeper was a hologram.
 2. Their forward line were clinical, and ours wasteful.
 3. They were simply luckier than us.

If I'm honest, I think it was a combination of the 3.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4524 on: May 2, 2023, 04:15:16 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on May  2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm
Yeah our remaining fixtures don't look great, thankfully we should've enough points and Reading have tough remaining fixtures as well.

We need to address our slow starts in games for next season, seems plenty of games we're having to chase cause we go behind early. Certain need some new blood in the summer, however no idea what the transfer budget is and also you got to tempt a player to come to a side who will probably be looking at a mid table finish at best.
The thread's transfer window fun is also hindered by the club's preference for keeping contract length a secret. I'm not really sure why we bother, because it's not as if the information isn't easily learnt when enquiries or dealings happen. The only people truly kept in the dark are the fans. We never know how a long a player signs for/has left unless the details make their way to Emma Sanders or the like. And even then, it's not guaranteed that transfer reporting will say anything more substantial than 'still under contract'.

No idea whose deal is up. No idea what we have to spend. How are we supposed to entertain ourselves like this.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4525 on: May 3, 2023, 10:26:29 am »
Really looking forward to tonight's game.
Hoping my ticket I printed for the game in January still works.

Also hoping we compete well and not implode. Either way, I'll be the guy with the loud voice cheering the team on.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4526 on: May 3, 2023, 12:41:46 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on May  3, 2023, 10:26:29 am
Really looking forward to tonight's game.
Hoping my ticket I printed for the game in January still works.

Also hoping we compete well and not implode. Either way, I'll be the guy with the loud voice cheering the team on.

Forgot we were playing tonight. Chelsea been well rested after the CL hopefully we can start quick tonight otherwise it will be a long night.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4527 on: May 3, 2023, 02:17:20 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on May  3, 2023, 12:41:46 pm
Forgot we were playing tonight. Chelsea been well rested after the CL hopefully we can start quick tonight otherwise it will be a long night.

...Actually, thinking back, the original abandoned game was on telly, so I wonder if tonight's game could be telly on tonight???
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,025
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4528 on: May 3, 2023, 06:20:32 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on May  3, 2023, 02:17:20 pm
...Actually, thinking back, the original abandoned game was on telly, so I wonder if tonight's game could be telly on tonight???


It is mate - we're live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Sport Website - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/64933037 (a 7.15pm kick off tonight)




Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Carter, Eriksson, Charles; Fleming, Leupolz, Cuthbert; James, Kerr, Reiten.



Streams:-

https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?457 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?105 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?126 & https://bosscast.net/ch_kss.php?539226331
www.vipboxtv.sk/chelsea-w-vs-liverpool-w-stream-live (multiple links)
www.vivafoot.xyz/p/chelsea-women-v-liverpool-women-fa.html (multiple links)
https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/110427/chelsea-w-liverpool-w-england-women-super-league
https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all (free - though a quick & easy 'sign-up' is required to watch matches)


TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4622190/chelsea-fc-vs-liverpool


Team news: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/chelsea-v-liverpool-fc-women-team-news

Goals and team info etc should be up on the https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW & https://twitter.com/ChelseaFCW accounts too.

www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/Ye260xTF - quality live scores site, fixtures & results, live tables, line-ups, substitutions, in-match commentary text, etc.

« Last Edit: May 3, 2023, 06:54:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4529 on: May 3, 2023, 06:27:22 pm »
Beard said nothing of fitness concerns (for what his word is worth), so I'm going to assume we're in pre-preseason tinkering mode with this line up and that everything we're going to do in the final four games is us having both eyes on next season. Which is what I've been wanting since about November last year, when I said I'd like our league safety wrapped up before christmas.

Seems like all the talk of Chelsea rotating hasn't materialised at all though, they're practically full strength.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,137
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4530 on: May 3, 2023, 06:54:43 pm »
Dowie will score today.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4531 on: May 3, 2023, 07:05:11 pm »
Is Fuka injured?
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,025
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4532 on: May 3, 2023, 07:20:24 pm »
.
1-0 to Liverpool; Emmas Koivisto on 2' - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1653827767975157772 & https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1653827644407037952 ;D

1-1; Ex-Red Niamh Charles equalises for Chelsea on 42' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1653836905908412416

1-1; half-time.

2-1 to Chelsea; Sam Kerr goal on 87' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1653853302206132224

2-1 to Chelsea; full-time.

« Last Edit: May 3, 2023, 09:57:54 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,661
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4533 on: May 3, 2023, 10:02:48 pm »
When the keeper of the losing team gets player of the match you know what kind of game it was
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4534 on: May 3, 2023, 10:15:23 pm »
I thought we did ok (though my bus got cancelled and I missed the first 12min).

Gemma  Bonner was my player of the match.

Everyone played ok, no one was brilliant, but no one was really poor either.

Was great to see a bit more of Miri Taylor.

Hope Ceri is ok.
« Last Edit: May 3, 2023, 10:16:55 pm by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4535 on: May 5, 2023, 12:49:38 am »
Our Women's team still not being taken seriously.  For the tease promo of the new kit has a guy outside a photo booth standing but the women's promo is just the photo booth without the guy. Could've put a lass on it for fucks sakes.  ;D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,137
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4536 on: May 5, 2023, 12:51:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on May  5, 2023, 12:49:38 am
Our Women's team still not being taken seriously.  For the tease promo of the new kit has a guy outside a photo booth standing but the women's promo is just the photo booth without the guy. Could've put a lass on it for fucks sakes.  ;D

She's inside the booth... ;)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4537 on: May 5, 2023, 12:53:23 am »
 :D

Aye, didn't think of that. Women!
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,025
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4538 on: May 5, 2023, 01:00:55 am »

'HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool Women | Reds fall to late Sam Kerr winner' - 2 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Xgdrfl-HxU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Xgdrfl-HxU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0Xgdrfl-HxU
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4539 on: May 5, 2023, 04:00:05 pm »
 8)

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4540 on: May 5, 2023, 04:10:11 pm »












Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4541 on: May 5, 2023, 07:21:24 pm »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,025
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4542 on: Yesterday at 01:57:29 pm »
.
Liverpool vs Manchester City - a 2pm kick off.




Manchester City XI: Roebuck, Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Morgan, Hasegawa, Angeldahl, Coombs, Kelly, Hemp, Shaw
Subs: Keating, Stokes, Castellanos, Raso, Ouahabi, Dahou.


The match is not live on UK TV, though is live on The FA Player - https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all (a free quick & easy sign-up is required)

Streams:-

www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-liverpool-w-vs-manchester-city-w-live-1 (multiple links)
www.vivafoot.xyz/p/liverpool-women-v-manchester-city-women.html (4 links)
https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/111188/liverpool-w-manchester-city-w-england-women-super-league (and then click on the red 'Flash 1' box)
https://www.bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?259 (from 2pm onwards)
https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv/channel-18


Goals and team info etc should be up on the https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW & https://twitter.com/ManCityWomen accounts too.

www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/Ye260xTF - quality live scores site, fixtures & results, live tables, line-ups, substitutions, in-match commentary text, etc.

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,025
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4543 on: Yesterday at 02:18:46 pm »
.
Liverpool [1] - 0 Manchester City; Natasha Dowie goal on 17' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1655202025754464257 ;D

Liverpool 1 - [1] Manchester City; Lauren Hemp equalising goal on 28' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1655204828182904832

Liverpool [2] - 1 Manchester City; Missy Bo Kearns goal on 48' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1655215237417811968 ;D


So close to making it 3-1; good save from the City keeper from Shanice van de Sanden on from 51' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1655218389760249859

We nearly score again on 54' - a cross/shot from out wide hits the far post.


2-1 to Liverpool; full-time. Deserved the win too.


'Liverpool all but end Manchester City's WSL title hopes' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65439709 & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/kearns-strikes-winner-lfc-women-defeat-man-city-wsl

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:00:20 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4544 on: Yesterday at 03:59:29 pm »
9 minutes injury time is brutal
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,530
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4545 on: Yesterday at 04:05:22 pm »
Great win that, enjoyed it, nice to beat the cheats in all football
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4546 on: Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm »
What a pity for City  ;D

The backline was magnificent today. Hopefully this team can build on performances like this and be more consistent against the mid/bottom of the table sides next season.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4547 on: Yesterday at 04:08:31 pm »
Great Result!

I was thinking maybe we should appoint a Sporting Director for our Women's/ Under 21W ? Any thoughts on that?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,137
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4548 on: Yesterday at 04:11:22 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May  3, 2023, 06:54:43 pm
Dowie will score today.

Alright, I had the wrong day.  :P

But knew she'd get back on the scoresheet, the Goal Machine.


Did a fine job as co-commentator yesterday with Steve Hunter as well.  :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4549 on: Yesterday at 04:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:08:31 pm
I was thinking maybe we should appoint a Sporting Director for our Women's/ Under 21W ? Any thoughts on that?
The Athletic had an article out this week all about our recruitment process. I haven't read it because it's paywalled. But there might be something in there that's useful context for your proposal. I meant to post this to the thread the other day when we were having that little discussion on transfers but then I forgot all about it.

https://theathletic.com/4464097/2023/05/02/liverpool-women-transfers-how-deals-done/
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4550 on: Yesterday at 04:24:32 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:11:22 pm
Alright, I had the wrong day.  :P

But knew she'd get back on the scoresheet, the Goal Machine.


Did a fine job as co-commentator yesterday with Steve Hunter as well.  :thumbup
First player to get 20 league goals for us, apparently. Doesn't sound right at all when you think about how freely she was scoring in her first stint. Definitely feels like a milestone that she should have already hit before today.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,792
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4551 on: Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm »
Well in Reds.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,530
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4552 on: Yesterday at 04:28:02 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 04:18:35 pm
The Athletic had an article out this week all about our recruitment process. I haven't read it because it's paywalled. But there might be something in there that's useful context for your proposal. I meant to post this to the thread the other day when we were having that little discussion on transfers but then I forgot all about it.

https://theathletic.com/4464097/2023/05/02/liverpool-women-transfers-how-deals-done/
https://archive.ph/IcuUV
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4553 on: Yesterday at 04:33:03 pm »
Quote
Behind Liverpools mens first team is a network of scouts scouring the globe for future signings.
Their databases are often begun years before a player actually moves to Anfield.
Luis Diaz, for example, was scouted while playing in his homeland of Colombia for Atletico Junior and didnt join Liverpool from Portuguese giants Porto until more than three years later. Darwin Nunez was first scouted in 2015 playing for Penarol Under-19s in his native Uruguay. And the clubs most recent signing Cody Gakpo was watched even earlier, in 2014, when he was coming through PSV Eindhovens academy.

Liverpool Women, however, do not boast such resources. Like many other Womens Super League (WSL) clubs, Liverpool do not have a group of scouts whose sole focus is to watch, analyse and build reports on players.
So how do they do it?
The search begins at Solar Campus, the clubs training base on the Wirral which they share with League Two side Tranmere Rovers. And Jordan Kevan is integral to it.

A performance analyst, Kevan has built an archive of player data and footage that is constantly being updated.
What we try to do is work six months ahead, so were constantly monitoring players around the world, Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard tells The Athletic. We pull data on the players and Jordans got a library of players with video footage. We monitor players we like and who fit with the fundamentals of how we play.

Pulling the data, as Beard puts it, is an ongoing process.
Everyone has input into transfers. Its not just me. Its not just Jordan, Beard says. Weve got 33 players that we use as a benchmark. We use a youth league, we use the WSL and a Champions League XI.
What we do with that is we pull all the data of those players and we compare our players to them to make sure that were hitting those numbers  and we make it position-specific. So when we are looking at players we will look at the data and ask, Are they better than what our level is?.

If they fit the bill, the backroom staff, led by Beard, will hunker down and go into more detail.
They painstakingly pore over more match footage, with Kevan and his assistant Noah Sansbury providing data and videos using analytical platforms such as InStat and Wyscout. Meanwhile, strength and conditioning coach Colm Smith assesses the players from a physical viewpoint.

It is in these recruitment meetings where the expertise of assistant manager Amber Whiteley, second assistant Paul McHugh and goalkeeping coach Joe Potts come into play. All the staff watch different tournaments and leagues and are encouraged to share their opinions and offer feedback.
For each player, Liverpool are trying to identify a particular skill set informed by their style of play and what they demand in each position.
I was a full-back when I played and if you look at full-backs I wouldnt really look at heading, for example, Beard explains. We look at interceptions, stopping crosses, one-v-ones, forward passes from an attacking standpoint. We have position-specific steps that we look at and then we will look at more statistics once we are interested in a player.
Over the winter, Liverpool signed five players  three were midfielders, two of whom had been playing in the National Womens Soccer League in the United States. Alongside Miri Taylor, who was signed from LA-based NWSL side Angel City, Fuka Nagano, a Japan international, arrived from the same competitions North Carolina Courage.

Fuka can build attacks and has a great passing range, Beard says. Those are things we havent had since Ive been back (at the club). It has taken three windows to address that.
Once players have been identified by club staff, a list is passed on to womens team managing director Russ Fraser. Usually by then, a players agent will have been in contact with Liverpool. Those conversations will give both parties an idea of whether a players demands  including wages and length of contract  can be met.

Fraser, who joined from fellow WSL side Leicester City in November 2021, handles those negotiations along with the financial side of all deals. It is the board  made up of chief executive officer Billy Hogan, executive director Susan Black and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) president Mike Gordon  who, on behalf of the owners, supply the budget. It is then down to Fraser to work within those parameters.

So much for the club. But what is it like joining Liverpool from a players perspective?

Rachel Furness knows what it is like to sign for and to leave them. The 34-year-old spent three years at the club after first moving on loan from Reading in December 2019 before the deal became permanent in 2020. In February this year, the Northern Ireland midfielder departed to Bristol City of the Championship.
I was on loan at Tottenham from Reading and I heard Liverpool were potentially interested in signing me over the Christmas period, Furness says. It did go through an agent and then I got the OK to speak to Vicky Jepson (Liverpools manager at the time).
Furness believes those conversations are fundamental to how transfers work, particularly in the womens game.


Its not just about Liverpool being a massive club. What are the structures in place? Furness says. Where do the club want to go? It was about if that appealed to me, and at the time it did.
Another moving part, quite literally, is the physical relocation. For women players at an elite level, this can tend to be a lot more onerous than it is for their male counterparts. It could make some players not want to leave, its that stressful, Furness says. I know players that havent left clubs because of that upheaval.

Last summer, Liverpool identified Nicky Evrard of Belgian club Gent as one of their top goalkeeping targets, as she was about to feature for Belgium at the European Championship. A deal failed to transpire and instead she stayed in her homeland by signing for OH Leuven, then went on to be one of the breakout players of the tournament. In March, it was announced Evrard is set to move to the WSL in July, joining Londons serial WSL champions Chelsea.
It failed to work out for Liverpool on that occasion but proves their methods to identify players are not only bearing fruit but are in line with one of Europes best teams.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,137
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4554 on: Yesterday at 04:33:08 pm »
Behind Liverpools mens first team is a network of scouts scouring the globe for future signings.

Their databases are often begun years before a player actually moves to Anfield.
Luis Diaz, for example, was scouted while playing in his homeland of Colombia for Atletico Junior and didnt join Liverpool from Portuguese giants Porto until more than three years later. Darwin Nunez was first scouted in 2015 playing for Penarol Under-19s in his native Uruguay. And the clubs most recent signing Cody Gakpo was watched even earlier, in 2014, when he was coming through PSV Eindhovens academy.

Liverpool Women, however, do not boast such resources. Like many other Womens Super League (WSL) clubs, Liverpool do not have a group of scouts whose sole focus is to watch, analyse and build reports on players.

So how do they do it?

The search begins at Solar Campus, the clubs training base on the Wirral which they share with League Two side Tranmere Rovers. And Jordan Kevan is integral to it.
A performance analyst, Kevan has built an archive of player data and footage that is constantly being updated.

What we try to do is work six months ahead, so were constantly monitoring players around the world, Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard tells The Athletic. We pull data on the players and Jordans got a library of players with video footage. We monitor players we like and who fit with the fundamentals of how we play.

Pulling the data, as Beard puts it, is an ongoing process.

Everyone has input into transfers. Its not just me. Its not just Jordan, Beard says. Weve got 33 players that we use as a benchmark. We use a youth league, we use the WSL and a Champions League XI.

What we do with that is we pull all the data of those players and we compare our players to them to make sure that were hitting those numbers  and we make it position-specific. So when we are looking at players we will look at the data and ask, Are they better than what our level is?.

If they fit the bill, the backroom staff, led by Beard, will hunker down and go into more detail.

They painstakingly pore over more match footage, with Kevan and his assistant Noah Sansbury providing data and videos using analytical platforms such as InStat and Wyscout. Meanwhile, strength and conditioning coach Colm Smith assesses the players from a physical viewpoint.


The WSL transfer window had it all  records, rejections and deadline-day drama
It is in these recruitment meetings where the expertise of assistant manager Amber Whiteley, second assistant Paul McHugh and goalkeeping coach Joe Potts come into play. All the staff watch different tournaments and leagues and are encouraged to share their opinions and offer feedback.

For each player, Liverpool are trying to identify a particular skill set informed by their style of play and what they demand in each position.

I was a full-back when I played and if you look at full-backs I wouldnt really look at heading, for example, Beard explains. We look at interceptions, stopping crosses, one-v-ones, forward passes from an attacking standpoint. We have position-specific steps that we look at and then we will look at more statistics once we are interested in a player.

Over the winter, Liverpool signed five players  three were midfielders, two of whom had been playing in the National Womens Soccer League in the United States. Alongside Miri Taylor, who was signed from LA-based NWSL side Angel City, Fuka Nagano, a Japan international, arrived from the same competitions North Carolina Courage.


Fuka can build attacks and has a great passing range, Beard says. Those are things we havent had since Ive been back (at the club). It has taken three windows to address that.

Once players have been identified by club staff, a list is passed on to womens team managing director Russ Fraser. Usually by then, a players agent will have been in contact with Liverpool. Those conversations will give both parties an idea of whether a players demands  including wages and length of contract  can be met.

Fraser, who joined from fellow WSL side Leicester City in November 2021, handles those negotiations along with the financial side of all deals. It is the board  made up of chief executive officer Billy Hogan, executive director Susan Black and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) president Mike Gordon  who, on behalf of the owners, supply the budget. It is then down to Fraser to work within those parameters.

So much for the club. But what is it like joining Liverpool from a players perspective?

Rachel Furness knows what it is like to sign for and to leave them. The 34-year-old spent three years at the club after first moving on loan from Reading in December 2019 before the deal became permanent in 2020. In February this year, the Northern Ireland midfielder departed to Bristol City of the Championship.

I was on loan at Tottenham from Reading and I heard Liverpool were potentially interested in signing me over the Christmas period, Furness says. It did go through an agent and then I got the OK to speak to Vicky Jepson (Liverpools manager at the time).

Furness believes those conversations are fundamental to how transfers work, particularly in the womens game.

Back to the big time: Liverpool Women have rebuilt in preparation for their WSL return
Its not just about Liverpool being a massive club. What are the structures in place? Furness says. Where do the club want to go? It was about if that appealed to me, and at the time it did.

Another moving part, quite literally, is the physical relocation. For women players at an elite level, this can tend to be a lot more onerous than it is for their male counterparts. It could make some players not want to leave, its that stressful, Furness says. I know players that havent left clubs because of that upheaval.

Last summer, Liverpool identified Nicky Evrard of Belgian club Gent as one of their top goalkeeping targets, as she was about to feature for Belgium at the European Championship. A deal failed to transpire and instead she stayed in her homeland by signing for OH Leuven, then went on to be one of the breakout players of the tournament. In March, it was announced Evrard is set to move to the WSL in July, joining Londons serial WSL champions Chelsea.

It failed to work out for Liverpool on that occasion but proves their methods to identify players are not only bearing fruit but are in line with one of Europes best teams.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4555 on: Today at 08:08:08 am »
Great win yesterday saw most of the 2nd half on FAplayer.
Glad to end City's title hopes and that win should leave us 7th for the season which is pretty goal for our first season back and the amount of injuries we have had.

Looks like Reading will be the ones relegated now. Leicester have done well to get themselves out off it. At the top end Chelsea I think to win the title.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 