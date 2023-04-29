I just got a chance to watch the game on FaPlayer.



We were really, really, really poor first half. Anyone who didn't know the WSL would probably have guessed that we were the team bottom of the league (rather than Leicester).

Both of the first 2 goals were unlucky deflections, having said that, we were lucky that some of Leicester's other chances didn't go in.



We made a bunch of changes at half time, so we looked more solid and better in an attacking sense, however we conceded in the first 2 min of the 2nd half so the game was basically un-winable from that point forward.



I love Tash Dowie, however I'm not sure she did anything that positively affected game.



A bit of a pity really, cos I can't see us getting another point this season (..though I'd love us to get something out of the final game).



Chelsea (A), ManC (H), Villa (A), finally ManU (H)

