Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

afc tukrish

Re: Liverpool Women FC
April 29, 2023, 09:59:59 pm
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 1, 2023, 10:33:25 pm
I just got a chance to watch the game on FaPlayer.

We were really, really, really poor first half. Anyone who didn't know the WSL would probably have guessed that we were the team bottom of the league (rather than Leicester).
Both of the first 2 goals were unlucky deflections, having said that, we were lucky that some of Leicester's other chances didn't go in.

We made a bunch of changes at half time, so we looked more solid and better in an attacking sense, however we conceded in the first 2 min of the 2nd half so the game was basically un-winable from that point forward.

I love Tash Dowie, however I'm not sure she did anything that positively affected game.

A bit of a pity really, cos I can't see us getting another point this season (..though I'd love us to get something out of the final game).

Chelsea (A), ManC (H), Villa (A), finally ManU (H)
jediwarrior

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm
Yeah our remaining fixtures don't look great, thankfully we should've enough points and Reading have tough remaining fixtures as well.

We need to address our slow starts in games for next season, seems plenty of games we're having to chase cause we go behind early. Certain need some new blood in the summer, however no idea what the transfer budget is and also you got to tempt a player to come to a side who will probably be looking at a mid table finish at best.   
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 2, 2023, 03:05:52 pm
Quote from: jediwarrior on May  2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm
Yeah our remaining fixtures don't look great, thankfully we should've enough points and Reading have tough remaining fixtures as well.

We need to address our slow starts in games for next season, seems plenty of games we're having to chase cause we go behind early.  Certain need some new blood in the summer, however no idea what the transfer budget is and also you got to tempt a player to come to a side who will probably be looking at a mid table finish at best.

The slow starts really annoy me, its like every game we don't start really playing until after the half time whistle.

I looked at the stats on the BBC website, and they look nothing like a 4:0 drubbing that the score-line indicates.

Says to me one of 3 things happened.
 1. Their keeper was excellent,  but our keeper was a hologram.
 2. Their forward line were clinical, and ours wasteful.
 3. They were simply luckier than us.

If I'm honest, I think it was a combination of the 3.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 2, 2023, 04:15:16 pm
Quote from: jediwarrior on May  2, 2023, 02:17:43 pm
Yeah our remaining fixtures don't look great, thankfully we should've enough points and Reading have tough remaining fixtures as well.

We need to address our slow starts in games for next season, seems plenty of games we're having to chase cause we go behind early. Certain need some new blood in the summer, however no idea what the transfer budget is and also you got to tempt a player to come to a side who will probably be looking at a mid table finish at best.
The thread's transfer window fun is also hindered by the club's preference for keeping contract length a secret. I'm not really sure why we bother, because it's not as if the information isn't easily learnt when enquiries or dealings happen. The only people truly kept in the dark are the fans. We never know how a long a player signs for/has left unless the details make their way to Emma Sanders or the like. And even then, it's not guaranteed that transfer reporting will say anything more substantial than 'still under contract'.

No idea whose deal is up. No idea what we have to spend. How are we supposed to entertain ourselves like this.
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 10:26:29 am
Really looking forward to tonight's game.
Hoping my ticket I printed for the game in January still works.

Also hoping we compete well and not implode. Either way, I'll be the guy with the loud voice cheering the team on.
jediwarrior

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 12:41:46 pm
Quote from: LeoT on May  3, 2023, 10:26:29 am
Really looking forward to tonight's game.
Hoping my ticket I printed for the game in January still works.

Also hoping we compete well and not implode. Either way, I'll be the guy with the loud voice cheering the team on.

Forgot we were playing tonight. Chelsea been well rested after the CL hopefully we can start quick tonight otherwise it will be a long night.
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 02:17:20 pm
Quote from: jediwarrior on May  3, 2023, 12:41:46 pm
Forgot we were playing tonight. Chelsea been well rested after the CL hopefully we can start quick tonight otherwise it will be a long night.

...Actually, thinking back, the original abandoned game was on telly, so I wonder if tonight's game could be telly on tonight???
oojason

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 06:20:32 pm
Quote from: LeoT on May  3, 2023, 02:17:20 pm
...Actually, thinking back, the original abandoned game was on telly, so I wonder if tonight's game could be telly on tonight???


It is mate - we're live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Sport Website - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/64933037 (a 7.15pm kick off tonight)




Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Carter, Eriksson, Charles; Fleming, Leupolz, Cuthbert; James, Kerr, Reiten.



Streams:-

https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?457 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?105 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?126 & https://bosscast.net/ch_kss.php?539226331
www.vipboxtv.sk/chelsea-w-vs-liverpool-w-stream-live (multiple links)
www.vivafoot.xyz/p/chelsea-women-v-liverpool-women-fa.html (multiple links)
https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/110427/chelsea-w-liverpool-w-england-women-super-league
https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all (free - though a quick & easy 'sign-up' is required to watch matches)


TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4622190/chelsea-fc-vs-liverpool


Team news: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/chelsea-v-liverpool-fc-women-team-news

Goals and team info etc should be up on the https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW & https://twitter.com/ChelseaFCW accounts too.

www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/Ye260xTF - quality live scores site, fixtures & results, live tables, line-ups, substitutions, in-match commentary text, etc.

kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 06:27:22 pm
Beard said nothing of fitness concerns (for what his word is worth), so I'm going to assume we're in pre-preseason tinkering mode with this line up and that everything we're going to do in the final four games is us having both eyes on next season. Which is what I've been wanting since about November last year, when I said I'd like our league safety wrapped up before christmas.

Seems like all the talk of Chelsea rotating hasn't materialised at all though, they're practically full strength.
4pool

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 06:54:43 pm
Dowie will score today.
leinad

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 07:05:11 pm
Is Fuka injured?
oojason

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 07:20:24 pm
.
1-0 to Liverpool; Emmas Koivisto on 2' - https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1653827767975157772 & https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1653827644407037952 ;D

1-1; Ex-Red Niamh Charles equalises for Chelsea on 42' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1653836905908412416

1-1; half-time.

2-1 to Chelsea; Sam Kerr goal on 87' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1653853302206132224

2-1 to Chelsea; full-time.

« Last Edit: May 3, 2023, 09:57:54 pm by oojason »
gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 10:02:48 pm
When the keeper of the losing team gets player of the match you know what kind of game it was
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC
May 3, 2023, 10:15:23 pm
I thought we did ok (though my bus got cancelled and I missed the first 12min).

Gemma  Bonner was my player of the match.

Everyone played ok, no one was brilliant, but no one was really poor either.

Was great to see a bit more of Miri Taylor.

Hope Ceri is ok.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC
Today at 12:49:38 am
Our Women's team still not being taken seriously.  For the tease promo of the new kit has a guy outside a photo booth standing but the women's promo is just the photo booth without the guy. Could've put a lass on it for fucks sakes.  ;D
4pool

Re: Liverpool Women FC
Today at 12:51:23 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:49:38 am
Our Women's team still not being taken seriously.  For the tease promo of the new kit has a guy outside a photo booth standing but the women's promo is just the photo booth without the guy. Could've put a lass on it for fucks sakes.  ;D

She's inside the booth... ;)
Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC
Today at 12:53:23 am
 :D

Aye, didn't think of that. Women!
