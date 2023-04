Going to the Liverpool Ladies v Man City Ladies, which stand do the Home support sit in?



Either Bebbington or Town End (it's the same stand, the main one). Our bench is on the Bebbington side, if that's important to you. But it doesn't really matter which you pick if you're on the paddock level. I see a lot of the away fans tending to congregate upper Town End, but if we're opening the away stand itself then I guess you won't have to worry about being in a sea of blue.We don't normally have a crowd big enough for it to spill behind the goals, everybody just mixes in the one. I guess we're anticipating a big day because there are titles on the line. Would be a real shame for us to ruin it for somebody.