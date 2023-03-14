« previous next »
Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 14, 2023, 01:02:36 pm
I switched my relegation prediction a couple of weeks back from Leicester to Reading, just because the former seemed to be the one that did a little bit more during the winter window and the one that had shown better signs of life since the break. I've not switched back to Leicester and I don't think I will be. Haven't changed my mind from Reading either, I do think they're in trouble, despite their win against West Ham. But neither am I still so certain of it being Reading. Brighton have come back into play after firing the manager who they hired for only two months after firing the one who came before. Spurs have fallen further and are now also contending with a manager change, making them an even bigger unknown than they were a few weeks back. I think it's a toss up between those three and I really can't predict.

It would be quite the story if it ends up being Spurs after them spending a huge 250k on Beth England in a bid to stay up. For the prosperity of the league, it's not good to be losing them or anyone else with PL backing. Which is not me saying Reading are therefore expendable and it should be them who drops, because I really don't see how the league benefits from losing a team that has been present for eight seasons. But this question of whether a league/sport is truly developing if relegation is happening during a period when the division is too small, and when the sport is not yet where it needs to be, is a discussion all of its own. I'd prefer for nobody to be relegated, because I don't see how a club having to restart is a useful thing. And at the same time, I don't want a closed league either.

So I guess I'll just have to leave my rambly indecision there and give the simplest answer of all to Leo's question: I'd prefer anyone but us to get relegated.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 14, 2023, 04:10:44 pm
This kinda made me chuckle  ;D

Quote from: kellan on March 14, 2023, 01:02:36 pm
So I guess I'll just have to leave my rambly indecision there and give the simplest answer of all to Leo's question: I'd prefer anyone but us to get relegated.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 16, 2023, 12:34:16 pm
Inside Prenton Pk...

https://youtu.be/XTUkMKnFNqY
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 16, 2023, 02:33:51 pm
Spurs beat Leicester 1-0 last night, second half goal from Beth England. So this is what the table now looks like going into this weekend's break for the FA Cup. Below are the fixtures that all in the bottom six have left between now and April's international window.



West Ham - United (A), Liverpool (H)
Liverpool -  Everton (A), West Ham (A)
Spurs -      Arsenal (H), Everton (A)
Reading -  Brighton (H), Leicester (A)
Brighton -  Reading (A), United (H)
Leicester - Villa (A), Reading (H)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 20, 2023, 02:27:49 pm
There is nothing more I can bump the thread with than boring training photos talk.

Roberts is over her concussion. van de Sanden is finally back. Matthews, also. And, surprisingly(?), Lawley as well. Which means it could just be Fahey and Dowie that we'll be without for the derby on Friday night. As much as I hate the horribly spread out scheduling of the WSL's second half, it does at least mean an injury crisis impacts upon far fewer fixtures than you first think will be the case. We were really only hit for Arsenal and Spurs - one match that we might not even have won even we were full strength, and another match that we still managed to get 3pts from.

The only player I can't see, who I thought might be back with us, is Cumings. Either she was hiding from the camera, injured, or was still with Everton doing her spying for the derby.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 20, 2023, 05:05:17 pm
Glad the game on Friday is on Sky at least it'll make the finding a stream easy,i still refuse to sign up for "free" fa player.Wonder what the crowd is gonna be like for this?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 20, 2023, 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 20, 2023, 05:05:17 pm
Glad the game on Friday is on Sky at least it'll make the finding a stream easy,i still refuse to sign up for "free" fa player.Wonder what the crowd is gonna be like for this?
What's your objection to the FA Player?

As for the attendance, I've not seen a recent figure. It was 10k tickets sold a month back. Emphasis on sold. If Everton are approaching this like so many other clubs, there will be a load of freebies, which means whole blocks never actually going on sale and that makes it impossible to know which sections will even be open. One of our stands never went on sale and it ended up being half full. All the lower tiers at Goodison seem to be full but I can't guess beyond that. Our allocation has gone, save for about ten seats at the last time I checked. There will be more reds than we had tickets though. Plenty will have bought via Everton, just like plenty of theirs were in Anfield blocks that hadn't been allocated to them. And I'm sure any freebies will have fallen into the hands of our fans too because they're distributed to anyone local.

The crowd for the Anfield game was 27,500. That was a Sunday evening, school night. This next derby being a Friday night might help it get a bit higher. Then again, playing at Goodison isn't going to have many Everton fans turning up just to treat the occasion as a rare chance to watch some football there, like Liverpool fans turn up at Anfield for the women's team because ticket availability is unusually favourable for getting inside.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 20, 2023, 05:57:39 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 20, 2023, 05:05:17 pm
Glad the game on Friday is on Sky at least it'll make the finding a stream easy,i still refuse to sign up for "free" fa player.Wonder what the crowd is gonna be like for this?

Friday March 24th
Everton v Liverpool
3:30 PM Eastern
Paramount +
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 21, 2023, 11:10:11 am
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 21, 2023, 02:13:00 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 21, 2023, 06:06:44 pm
That vote made me laugh earlier today. Everton were winning by a comfortable percentage margin for a couple of hours, until our main twitter account retweeted it and I swear it took only 30 seconds for the number of votes to double and the percentage split to flip. There's no chance it flips back unless Everton get the bots out.

I don't think I've ever seen the Albert Dock lit up with a colour before? Seems like an odd choice of landmark.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 21, 2023, 07:16:39 pm
What's your objection to the FA Player?
Just me being grumpy about being asked to sign in for things that are said to be free,and tinfoil hat on what are they doing with my information!
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 21, 2023, 07:23:56 pm
Quote from: kellan on March 21, 2023, 06:06:44 pm
That vote made me laugh earlier today. Everton were winning by a comfortable percentage margin for a couple of hours, until our main twitter account retweeted it and I swear it took only 30 seconds for the number of votes to double and the percentage split to flip. There's no chance it flips back unless Everton get the bots out.

I don't think I've ever seen the Albert Dock lit up with a colour before? Seems like an odd choice of landmark.

Not too sure, theyve made a 2% dent in the vote now :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 21, 2023, 08:22:41 pm
Quote from: kellan on March 21, 2023, 06:06:44 pm
That vote made me laugh earlier today. Everton were winning by a comfortable percentage margin for a couple of hours, until our main twitter account retweeted it and I swear it took only 30 seconds for the number of votes to double and the percentage split to flip. There's no chance it flips back unless Everton get the bots out.

I don't think I've ever seen the Albert Dock lit up with a colour before? Seems like an odd choice of landmark.

I think it's interesting that at the start of the season Liverpool would have been favourites because Everton had a long run of losses.
Credit to Everton's owners & management, they've turned it around and are comfortably mid table.

I'd take a draw to be honest, (...then again I said that before the men's game against ManU, so what do I know)  ;D

I'm a huge pessimist by nature, but I'm quietly confident we can get something out of the game if we control our emotions and play as a team (...not a bunch of  big time charlies as we did when we started the reverse fixture).

Nice to see some attacking players back in training, hoping they are fit, fired up, but calm with emotions in check.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 12:31:45 pm
Beard's thoughts before the derby: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/matt-beard-previews-merseyside-derby-we-know-what-fixture-means

As an injury update, Lawley had a setback and seems like she might be out. The good news is that Kiernan might be match fit towards the end of April.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 12:43:16 pm
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 12:31:45 pm
Beard's thoughts before the derby: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/matt-beard-previews-merseyside-derby-we-know-what-fixture-means

As an injury update, Lawley had a setback and seems like she might be out. The good news is that Kiernan might be match fit towards the end of April.
The lord giveth and the lord taketh away.

I did think it was strange that Lawley was training again after it was made out like her hip injury was a bad one. 'No timescale' never usually means 'the week after next' does it.

And then we have Leanne 'probably looking to get her fit and healthy for next season' Kiernan now back to that April return which we were told was no longer possible.

Does Beard spin a wheel when he gives these updates?  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 02:19:57 pm
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 12:43:16 pm
The lord giveth and the lord taketh away.

I did think it was strange that Lawley was training again after it was made out like her hip injury was a bad one. 'No timescale' never usually means 'the week after next' does it.

And then we have Leanne 'probably looking to get her fit and healthy for next season' Kiernan now back to that April return which we were told was no longer possible.

Does Beard spin a wheel when he gives these updates?  ;D


if I'm honest I don't believe anything that's being said about injuries at the mo.

Would be great to have Kiernan back towards the end of April for the Leicester and Brighton games.

The big one for me would be getting the best players fit for the final game of the season.
Wouldn't it be great revenge if ManU needed 3 points win to win the league, and we took points off them  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 06:05:30 pm
Training ahead of the match at Goodison.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvgYEQRd8qA
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 12:43:48 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 06:30:36 pm
.
Everton Women v Liverpool Women : a 7.30pm kick off, at Goodison.








The match is live on UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and on Sky Showcase - www.live-footballontv.com

TV stations around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4384253/everton-vs-liverpool

Streams: http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?35 & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?130 & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?9 & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?682 & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?38 & https://rx.freestreams-live1.tv/skysmain & https://rx.freestreams-live1.tv/sky-sports-football-uk & www.vipboxtv.sk/football-stream & https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/102675/everton-w-liverpool-w-england-women-super-league & https://live.lvfoot.co/p/everton-women-v-liverpool-women-fa.html & https://soccerstreams100.io/event/eng-w-1/liverpool--vs-everton--live-soccer-stats/648393

& https://sportshub.fan/event/%D0%B5v%D0%B5rt%D0%BEn_w_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_w_121425939/?date=1679695200



60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hesgoals.top : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.soccerstreams100.io : https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz : https://elixx.xyz : www.hesgoaltv.me : www.hesgoals.top : www.hesgoal.name : www.goatd.me : www.atdhe.us


Goal videos & incidents etc should appear here: https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 07:17:14 pm
Just got the sky pre game show on,going with The Skatalites till kick off!
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 07:58:54 pm
Yes!!!  :D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 07:59:49 pm
Poor goal to give away. A bit of a keeper error.

Everton 1-0
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:00:01 pm
Okay we're losing.......but early days. Looks like a pretty decent crowd too.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:02:30 pm
Gemma Bonner saves a second goal being scored.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:06:23 pm
Stengel with some great play on the left, showing where to receive the pass, pulling it back, keeping defender at arm's length, then smashes one from the left corner of the penalty area.......right down the keeper's throat though (read: keeper read it well and was well-placed to catch the shot) - powerful stuff though, looking good for an equaliser.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:07:04 pm

Everton [1] - 0 Liverpool; Gabby George goal on 27' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1639357559244222464
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:08:55 pm
Koivisto with some delicate footwork makes space for an outside-off-the-boot poke at goal which beats the keeper but juuuuuuust wide. Again, promising.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:09:35 pm
"Kellan! Gizza wave! Kellan, Kellan, gizza wave!!!"  :wave
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:11:00 pm
1-1
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:12:33 pm
Stengel with the goal.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:13:37 pm

Get in!  :wellin

Everton 1 - [1] Liverpool; Katie Stengel goal on 40' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1639360574969745408

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:13:50 pm

Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 08:11:09 pm
YES!!!!!! Stengel! What strength to do that - exquisite finishing! 1-1


(Some debate about her coming back from offside but I'm confident VAR would have let that go, since there was a deflection from an EFC player on the way through, so fuck off :wave)
I was so excited, I posted in the wrong thread :lmao
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 08:18:02 pm
HT

Everton 1-1 Liverpool
