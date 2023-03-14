I switched my relegation prediction a couple of weeks back from Leicester to Reading, just because the former seemed to be the one that did a little bit more during the winter window and the one that had shown better signs of life since the break. I've not switched back to Leicester and I don't think I will be. Haven't changed my mind from Reading either, I do think they're in trouble, despite their win against West Ham. But neither am I still so certain of it being Reading. Brighton have come back into play after firing the manager who they hired for only two months after firing the one who came before. Spurs have fallen further and are now also contending with a manager change, making them an even bigger unknown than they were a few weeks back. I think it's a toss up between those three and I really can't predict.



It would be quite the story if it ends up being Spurs after them spending a huge 250k on Beth England in a bid to stay up. For the prosperity of the league, it's not good to be losing them or anyone else with PL backing. Which is not me saying Reading are therefore expendable and it should be them who drops, because I really don't see how the league benefits from losing a team that has been present for eight seasons. But this question of whether a league/sport is truly developing if relegation is happening during a period when the division is too small, and when the sport is not yet where it needs to be, is a discussion all of its own. I'd prefer for nobody to be relegated, because I don't see how a club having to restart is a useful thing. And at the same time, I don't want a closed league either.



So I guess I'll just have to leave my rambly indecision there and give the simplest answer of all to Leo's question: I'd prefer anyone but us to get relegated.