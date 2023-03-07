« previous next »
Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 7, 2023, 11:27:56 am
Quote from: kellan on March  6, 2023, 05:13:18 pm
Arsenal first though. Any kind of result would be nice but I'll settle for everyone getting through it in one piece. Beard's column today doesn't paint a pretty picture of our fitness status even before Wednesday. Dowie has a hamstring injury, out for at least a month. He has been secretive with the other names. I'm trying not to read too much into the latest set of training photos because I was struggling to count enough faces to field a team.
LOL Beard just confirmed in his pre-match presser that five are out. Could be seven.

Dowie obviously one, but the rest are unnamed. The training photos give it away like.

Update on Kiernan: more setbacks, at least another 10 weeks. No longer talking even about the World Cup for her now. 8 months and counting for an ankle injury.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 7, 2023, 12:44:35 pm
Sorry Katie, you're gonna have to go the full 90 again for the next few weeks..

Gutted for Kiernan. Hopefully she can come back strong again next season.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 7, 2023, 05:49:49 pm
I've just checked the forecast. There is stuff falling from the sky in London from about 3am tonight right through until tomorrow night, with the heaviest of it all falling right in time for kick off. I'll not pretend I know what I'm talking about enough to say anything more than that. And I'm not even sure what point I'm wanting to make here, because I can't actually decide if the match being postponed over a frozen pitch/snow would be a help or a hindrance.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 7, 2023, 07:04:15 pm
Quote from: kellan on March  7, 2023, 11:27:56 am
LOL Beard just confirmed in his pre-match presser that five are out. Could be seven.

Dowie obviously one, but the rest are unnamed. The training photos give it away like.

Update on Kiernan: more setbacks, at least another 10 weeks. No longer talking even about the World Cup for her now. 8 months and counting for an ankle injury.


 

 Do they follow the same training routine that the Men's team does,so many injuries.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 07:20:11 am
Quote from: kellan on March  7, 2023, 05:49:49 pm
I've just checked the forecast. There is stuff falling from the sky in London from about 3am tonight right through until tomorrow night, with the heaviest of it all falling right in time for kick off. I'll not pretend I know what I'm talking about enough to say anything more than that. And I'm not even sure what point I'm wanting to make here, because I can't actually decide if the match being postponed over a frozen pitch/snow would be a help or a hindrance.

I live in nearby to the ground. Its been snowing through the night and has settled. Id be amazed if the game is on. Boreham Wood mens team usually have home games postponed when theres snow/ice.

Await official confirmation
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 12:41:09 pm
Arsenal just announced the match is on after a pitch inspection. Still looks like it's going to be a very unpleasant evening, though.

This is who is available going off the training photos:

Laws, Kirby
Robe, Koivisto, Bonner, Hinds, Roberts, Holland, Humphrey, Nagano, Taylor, Kearns, Daniels, Stengel (12)

Campbell is in the photos, kitted out but not joining in. Photos from 24 Feb have got Dowie and Fahey. Presumably Lawley and Matthews have been injured since before then. Maybe the same for Lundgaard, who I'm pretty sure was not on international duty. And then there's Silcock, who was with the England U19s two weeks ago. If the five+two are these seven here who aren't seen training in the photos, then I suppose it's not awful? Fahey, Lawley and Matthews would be the only real regular starters missing. We will have to field a defence that doesn't have much familiarity to it but the rest of the XI wouldn't be far off what we have been using.

A small part of me is still going to hope that Beard is just being his usual trolling self here though, and this is a reversal of his favourite pre-match trick, which is to say everyone is fit only for there to then be absences from the team sheet.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 03:20:25 pm
I guess we'd be looking at a starting lineup like this then????

                Laws
  Roberts - Bonner - Robe
Koivisto  --------------- Hinds
               Nagano
     Holland ------- Kearns
        Daniels - Stengel


Bench:
Taylor
Humphrey


I'm just hoping they recover before the Spurs match on Sunday.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 05:00:46 pm
Or maybe even this...

                   Laws
Roberts - Robe - Bonner - Hinds
Koivisto - Nagano - Holland - Daniels
                  Kearns   
                 Stengel


Bench:
Taylor
Humphrey


Praying that Campbell, Matthews or Fahey are fit by Sunday.


Quote from: LeoT on March  8, 2023, 03:20:25 pm
I guess we'd be looking at a starting lineup like this then????

                Laws
  Roberts - Bonner - Robe
Koivisto  --------------- Hinds
               Nagano
     Holland ------- Kearns
        Daniels - Stengel


Bench:
Taylor
Humphrey


I'm just hoping they recover before the Spurs match on Sunday.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 06:19:12 pm
.
Arsenal Women v Liverpool Women - a 7.15pm kick off.





The match is live and free on The FA Player (a sign-up is required; usually top quality image and a half-decent commentator): https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all

Goals videos & incidents from the match should appear here https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL & maybe https://twitter.com/ArsenalWFC & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/women-s-super-league - for scores, line-ups, subs, goal times, fixtures, results, live tables etc


Some streams:-

https://sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B0rs%D0%B5n%D0%B0l_w_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_w_116903849/ (links appears 30 mins before ko)
https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/100278/arsenal-w-liverpool-w-england-women-super-league (and click on the red 'Flash' links)
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-arsenal-w-vs-liverpool-w-live-1
https://live.lvfoot.co/p/arsenal-women-v-liverpool-women-fa.html (digging the pre-match smooth piano jazz)
https://soccerstreams100.io/event/eng-w-1/liverpool--vs-arsenal-live-soccer-stats/648384

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 07:17:17 pm
Looks a bit miserable, this gonna be just keep the goals against down right?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 07:21:37 pm
Well the bench looks stronger than I expected. But only because the team is a weaker combo than could have been made from those available.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 07:48:52 pm
.
1-0 to Arsenal; Blackstenius the scorer on 29' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1633555510434877446

2-0 Arsenal; Foord on 34' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1633556855338455044


Good news in that Brighton are losing 1-0 to Chelsea; Reiten the scorer with a penalty on 12' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1633554576937975809

2-0 to Chelsea now. Carter on 21' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1633557243575816201

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 08:05:26 pm
Not a great scoreline already, but I will say that we didn't start this match like we knew we were playing with a cobbled together D Team and I think that deserves a lot of credit. There was more fight and interest in us during that opening half than I've seen us manage on days when we have fortunately been able to line up with our first choice IX and weren't yet behind.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 08:08:25 pm
Nothing positive in that 45 minutes only hope is the rain gets in the electrics and puts the lights out.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 08:27:31 pm
Three changes at half time. Given the fitness issues, I'll not even try to guess at the reasoning. Silcock, Taylor and Humphrey off, Campbell, Bonner and Daniels on.

Not sure who is playing where, I can't see a thing.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 8, 2023, 11:40:22 pm
We were really poor 1st half, didn't even really lay a glove on them.
We were much better 2nd half, a few decent performances and a chance to blow off the cobwebs before this weekend's game.

The result was better than I'd expected given the starting line-up.

Hopefully we'll get something out of the Spurs game.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 9, 2023, 12:55:54 pm
Quote from: LeoT on March  8, 2023, 11:40:22 pm
We were really poor 1st half, didn't even really lay a glove on them.
We were much better 2nd half, a few decent performances and a chance to blow off the cobwebs before this weekend's game.

The result was better than I'd expected given the starting line-up.

Hopefully we'll get something out of the Spurs game.
Beard said post-match that the first half was his fault, our system going into the game was changed and it ended up being a disjointed performance. I can't quite figure out exactly what he means, though. Because pre-match, he said that a month off had given us a long time to work on the game plan for Arsenal. So either he is saying we came up with a new system specially for the match and then persisted with it despite all the injuries coming along to take pieces out of it, or we started the match with a system that was designed around who was still standing when the time came and that still didn't really work. I don't suppose it truly matters, because he also said it all got scrapped at half time and he reverted to the use of something more familiar.

Better still, he said everyone came through in one piece and there are no additional fitness concerns ahead of Spurs. Every player on the bench was on restricted minutes, though. Campbell and Lundgaard, I expected, going off the training photos. Bonner and Daniels, I did not. Which suggests the state of the squad might actually be worse than the training photos suggested. But hopefully the few days between now and Sunday will be enough to make things a little better.

All in all, a 2-0 defeat isn't an awful outcome in the circumstances. It looked like things were going to finish much worse at once point. Brighton also lost, another positive. Only Reading picked up points this week, but it still isn't enough to change our table position. We're still the best placed in the relegation mini-league, with a game in hand. Our GD took a minor knock and we fall behind Spurs by a -1 but we can fix that on Sunday.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 10, 2023, 10:30:39 am
From the pre-match presser:

Everyone who was on restricted minutes at Arsenal is now good to play 90. That particular match squad is fully fit.

Lawley, hip issue. Specialist and scans. No timescale
Mathews, also a hip issue. Back shortly
van de Sanden, another 2 weeks or so
Fahey out for Spurs, might be fine for Everton
Roberts, concussion
Dowie, hamstring. 3-4 weeks
Kiernan, 10 weeks minimum

12/3 - Spurs (H)
24/3 - Everton (A)
2/4   - West Ham (A)
International Break
23/4 - Brighton (H)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 10, 2023, 12:10:33 pm
Lawley big loss up front (with Kiernan & Van de Sanden out, we now have literally zero pace upfront), Fahey & Mathews big losses at the back. 
What on earth went on over the international break to lead to so many injuries????

Really, really, annoying. >:(


Quote from: kellan on March 10, 2023, 10:30:39 am
From the pre-match presser:

Everyone who was on restricted minutes at Arsenal is now good to play 90. That particular match squad is fully fit.

Lawley, hip issue. Specialist and scans. No timescale
Mathews, also a hip issue. Back shortly
van de Sanden, another 2 weeks or so
Fahey out for Spurs, might be fine for Everton
Roberts, concussion
Dowie, hamstring. 3-4 weeks
Kiernan, 10 weeks minimum

12/3 - Spurs (H)
24/3 - Everton (A)
2/4   - West Ham (A)
International Break
23/4 - Brighton (H)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 10, 2023, 06:08:32 pm
Quote from: LeoT on March 10, 2023, 12:10:33 pm
Lawley big loss up front (with Kiernan & Van de Sanden out, we now have literally zero pace upfront), Fahey & Mathews big losses at the back
What on earth went on over the international break to lead to so many injuries????

Really, really, annoying. >:(
It will be interesting to see what happens with the defence now both Fahey and Matthews are unavailable, plus possibly Roberts also. Robe absolutely deserves to be playing, I've thought that all season and do think she demonstrated why against Arsenal. Koivisto, Bonner, Robe, Campbell, Hinds is perfectly workable. That is, if we choose a back five. We did vs Leicester because Beard said he thought it was a system that particularly suited the match. It was, to some extent, overkill to have three CBs that day. Spurs are not high scorers if you take Beth England out of the equation, and per the last update yesterday, Skinner is only 'hopeful' that she will be back in the squad. Three CBs could again be unnecessary if she isn't playing (I expect she will).

But at the same time, injuries and absences have left us short of natural and obvious options for a front three, which means going with a back five wouldn't necessarily be at the expense of a forward. Which arguably makes it more palatable? As much as it might be overkill to have three CBs, using wingbacks might be the only way we can add some width to the attack without having to put somewhat square pegs in round holes just to get an extra body up top.

One positive that we do have in our favour is that Zadorsky is out, which will weaken Spurs' already weak defence.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
March 10, 2023, 06:24:30 pm
This might not seem a lot but today LFC's twitter feed when announcing the new sleeve sponsor details mentioned both "men's and women's" teams will be sponsored by Expedia.  Shows the Women's team is becoming seen as one Liverpool team.  :D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 11:58:57 am
Quote from: Samie on March 10, 2023, 06:24:30 pm
This might not seem a lot but today LFC's twitter feed when announcing the new sleeve sponsor details mentioned both "men's and women's" teams will be sponsored by Expedia.  Shows the Women's team is becoming seen as one Liverpool team.  :D
I had been wondering if the current Expedia deal has specific provisions for the women's team or not. I figured yes, but it's often hard to know unless someone comes along with the finer details. Presumably the new deal with them will see those specific provisions starting, if they weren't already happening. I don't suppose it matters too much whether it's a %age of the sponsorship revenue being tossed to the women's team, or if they have an entirely separate deal.

I know the whole reason for the club going out and putting Avon on the front of the women's team kit was because the Standard Chartered deal of the time did not specifically cover the women's team as a term, which allowed someone else to take over that spot on the kit for the sake of bringing in some cash. The reason for switching the women's team back to SC  was because the next deal signed with them did include the women's team. Although I've never seen a figure for exactly how much it generates. That's one thing which no club seems to be very forthcoming about.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 01:16:35 pm
Laws, Koivisto, Bonner, Robe, Campbell, Hinds, Nagano, Holland, Kearns, Daniels, Stengel
subs: Kirby, Roberts, Lundgaard, Humphrey, Silcock, Taylor

As I expected, really. It reads like a back five and a pairing of Daniels & Stengel, and I really don't think it will be anything other than that.

England is starting for Spurs because we can't have nice things. She will bury even half chances, so we really can't be wasteful in front of goal today like we were against Leicester.

Elsewhere:
Brighton vs City
Leicester vs Everton
Arsenal vs Reading

I think Leicester could get points today. Any for the other two would be a bit of an upset. We really need a win.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 01:39:47 pm
.
We're live on the free 'FA Player' in the UK today (a free and easy 'sign up' is required to watch the matches) - https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all

TV Channels around the world showing live Liverpool Women matches (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool-women


Other streams:-

https://sportshub.stream/event/l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_w_t%D0%BEtt%D0%B5nh%D0%B0m_w_118060434
https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/101135/liverpool-w-tottenham-w-england-women-super-league
https://live.lvfoot.co/p/liverpool-women-v-tottenham-hotspur.html (4 links)


Goal videos etc usually appear 5-10 minutes after they have been scored - at the official https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL


Spurs goal on 17 mins - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1634923527894867970

Koivisto equaliser for Liverpool on 31 mins - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1634924726849253379

Liverpool lead 2-1 on 36 mins; Missy Bo Kearns the scorer - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1634927952877219841

Both sides had a very good chance to score in injury time...

2-1 to Liverpool; full-time ;D


Manchester City got an injury-time winner vs Brighton - another bit of good news for us.

Leicester 0-0 Everton; half-time - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/women-s-super-league

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 04:07:47 pm
I think that second half might have been the longest second half of my whole life. There was far too much Spurs possession for it to be a comfortable watch. It's a good job they have no idea what to do with a football. I have nothing else I can say just yet, I don't think I've taken a breath for the last hour and I'm going for a lie down.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 04:52:57 pm
Think we're safe now. 

Time to splurge in the summer me thinks.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:03:21 pm
Great win for the Eeds. That should see them safe for the season.
We went to the Brighton game, and Brighton were very much improved from the Villa game. Unlucky not to hold on for the point.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:15:29 pm
Leicester managed a 0-0 draw against Everton. It still isn't enough to get them off the bottom of the table, but they play Spurs on Wednesday (in the only midweek game) and a win there would not only take them above Brighton but Spurs as well. Albeit with games in hand being a factor.

There's a week break after Spurs vs Leicester, with matches resuming on the 24th. That's us, vs Everton at Goodison.
