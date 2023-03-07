Arsenal just announced the match is on after a pitch inspection. Still looks like it's going to be a very unpleasant evening, though.
This is who is available going off the training photos:
Laws, Kirby
Robe, Koivisto, Bonner, Hinds, Roberts, Holland, Humphrey, Nagano, Taylor, Kearns, Daniels, Stengel (12)
Campbell is in the photos, kitted out but not joining in. Photos from 24 Feb have got Dowie and Fahey. Presumably Lawley and Matthews have been injured since before then. Maybe the same for Lundgaard, who I'm pretty sure was not on international duty. And then there's Silcock, who was with the England U19s two weeks ago. If the five+two are these seven here who aren't seen training in the photos, then I suppose it's not awful? Fahey, Lawley and Matthews would be the only real regular starters missing. We will have to field a defence that doesn't have much familiarity to it but the rest of the XI wouldn't be far off what we have been using.
A small part of me is still going to hope that Beard is just being his usual trolling self here though, and this is a reversal of his favourite pre-match trick, which is to say everyone is fit only for there to then be absences from the team sheet.