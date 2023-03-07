We were really poor 1st half, didn't even really lay a glove on them.

We were much better 2nd half, a few decent performances and a chance to blow off the cobwebs before this weekend's game.



The result was better than I'd expected given the starting line-up.



Hopefully we'll get something out of the Spurs game.



Beard said post-match that the first half was his fault, our system going into the game was changed and it ended up being a disjointed performance. I can't quite figure out exactly what he means, though. Because pre-match, he said that a month off had given us a long time to work on the game plan for Arsenal. So either he is saying we came up with a new system specially for the match and then persisted with it despite all the injuries coming along to take pieces out of it, or we started the match with a system that was designed around who was still standing when the time came and that still didn't really work. I don't suppose it truly matters, because he also said it all got scrapped at half time and he reverted to the use of something more familiar.Better still, he said everyone came through in one piece and there are no additional fitness concerns ahead of Spurs. Every player on the bench was on restricted minutes, though. Campbell and Lundgaard, I expected, going off the training photos. Bonner and Daniels, I did not. Which suggests the state of the squad might actually be worse than the training photos suggested. But hopefully the few days between now and Sunday will be enough to make things a little better.All in all, a 2-0 defeat isn't an awful outcome in the circumstances. It looked like things were going to finish much worse at once point. Brighton also lost, another positive. Only Reading picked up points this week, but it still isn't enough to change our table position. We're still the best placed in the relegation mini-league, with a game in hand. Our GD took a minor knock and we fall behind Spurs by a -1 but we can fix that on Sunday.