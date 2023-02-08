The worst result possible leaves us in a proper relegation battle, (...Just 5 points off the bottom of the table).
I think the only positive from this weekend is that the results haven't seen anyone switch places. Leicester won but still haven't closed the gap on Reading (who didn't play because every fixture this weekend was a rescheduled one). Brighton lost. Spurs lost. We lost. It still leaves three teams between us and a Leicester who, despite picking up points lately, can't get off the bottom of the table just yet. I'd still rather be in our shoes than in the shoes of any of those four teams. But I've now started to see people finally talk about Spurs being in the relegation fight after their seventh defeat in a row, and I think it's only fair that, if it is being pointed out how Spurs shouldn't be thinking themselves too good to go down, then we shouldn't be either.
There's an international window now, and I really hope we make the most of it integrating Dowie. Arsenal is the first game after the break. Then Spurs. We can absolutely take points that we need from those fixtures, and I do think that, if we can, then we're safely over the line. But I've been saying this since our November fixtures. It feels like every time we get within touching distance we decide we would rather not get the job done.