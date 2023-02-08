« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 461324 times)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4320 on: February 8, 2023, 12:30:45 pm »
That interview is nicely timed. She posted this just now...

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4321 on: February 8, 2023, 12:32:52 pm »
Awesome news that!  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4322 on: February 8, 2023, 07:55:18 pm »
Quote from: kellan on February  8, 2023, 12:30:45 pm
That interview is nicely timed. She posted this just now...


 

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4323 on: February 8, 2023, 10:18:40 pm »
iseewhatyoudidthere 😜
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4324 on: February 9, 2023, 04:31:14 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on February  8, 2023, 11:46:13 am
A really emotional Rylee Foster interview  (....really good watch)

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_2kx4fuz8/

Just got around to watching this.

Wow. Just wow. Inspirational.

YNWA Rylee  :scarf
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4325 on: February 10, 2023, 02:00:35 pm »
New Women's Show with Miri Taylor and Tash Dowie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AalMGHP15cQ
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4326 on: Yesterday at 01:43:08 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:49:09 pm by oojason »
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4327 on: Yesterday at 02:12:04 pm »
Leicester 1-0 up on 8 mins; Cain the scorer - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1624773776146862081

Leicester's Bott hits the bar from distance on 16 mins - gk Laws looked to have hit her head off the post while saving it. Seems to be okay after some treatment.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:22:38 pm by oojason »
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4328 on: Yesterday at 03:03:18 pm »
Another game where we only start playing well as a reaction to not having been playing well. And this time, we're a goal down because of it.

It's a shame we couldn't have done a Villa. They conceded against Brighton in the 3rd minute and have just gone in at half-time 5-1 up.

I'll settle for 2-1 at full-time for us.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4329 on: Yesterday at 04:02:45 pm »
Awful result. Didn't really show much threat in attack at all outside of a couple instances. I still back this group to the hilt but they need to be more front foot from the start.

Really hope they try playing Dowie and Stengel together up top.
« Reply #4330 on: Yesterday at 04:03:10 pm »

Bugger. 1-0 to Leicester; full time.

A couple of chances on 67 mins - keeper saved well from close-range though we should have scored - and we hit the bar following up.

Missy hit the post late on, and a couple of scrambles - but not enough attack-wise. Leicester were dogged and broke up our play well (mostly with some timewasting).

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4331 on: Yesterday at 04:03:48 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 04:02:45 pm
Awful result. Didn't really show much threat in attack at all outside of a couple instances. I still back this group to the hilt but they need to be more front foot from the start.

Really hope they try playing Dowie and Stengel together up top.
I'm surprised we took Stengel off for Dowie and at the same time I'm not surprised at all. Forward for forward makes sense, right? So not surprised at the substitution in that sense. But I figured the whole point of Dowie coming in would be to change the dynamics of our attack, yet it just seemed to me like we put Dowie in the Stengel role and prayed something different would come about for having done it.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4332 on: Yesterday at 04:06:28 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on December 12, 2022, 09:30:21 am


I totally understand why the match was cancelled, its right for public & player safety to come first.
However, I'm annoyed at the timing of this extra cold weather.
With our luck the match will probably be re-scheduled in between 2 other really important matches, Leicester may have baught a couple of players and stabilised their ship, we will probably have a number of key players out. Then we'll end up dropping points.

But that's probably just the pessimistic side of me coming out.  :-\


...Quoting my post from back in December  >:(
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4333 on: Yesterday at 04:16:33 pm »
Leicester have been rock solid defensively lately. Their new coach as done very well to fix their previously appalling defence.

We didn't really do enough to win.
I don't remember their keeper making a bunch of great saves or anything like that, it was just a lot of good, solid, robust defending.


The worst result possible leaves us in a proper relegation battle, (...Just 5 points off the bottom of the table).
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4334 on: Yesterday at 04:20:11 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 04:03:48 pm
I'm surprised we took Stengel off for Dowie and at the same time I'm not surprised at all. Forward for forward makes sense, right? So not surprised at the substitution in that sense. But I figured the whole point of Dowie coming in would be to change the dynamics of our attack, yet it just seemed to me like we put Dowie in the Stengel role and prayed something different would come about for having done it.

I didn't expect that substitution either. Not sure it made any real difference to the dynamics of the match.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4335 on: Yesterday at 04:30:10 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on Yesterday at 04:16:33 pm
The worst result possible leaves us in a proper relegation battle, (...Just 5 points off the bottom of the table).
I think the only positive from this weekend is that the results haven't seen anyone switch places. Leicester won but still haven't closed the gap on Reading (who didn't play because every fixture this weekend was a rescheduled one). Brighton lost. Spurs lost. We lost. It still leaves three teams between us and a Leicester who, despite picking up points lately, can't get off the bottom of the table just yet. I'd still rather be in our shoes than in the shoes of any of those four teams. But I've now started to see people finally talk about Spurs being in the relegation fight after their seventh defeat in a row, and I think it's only fair that, if it is being pointed out how Spurs shouldn't be thinking themselves too good to go down, then we shouldn't be either.

There's an international window now, and I really hope we make the most of it integrating Dowie. Arsenal is the first game after the break. Then Spurs. We can absolutely take points that we need from those fixtures, and I do think that, if we can, then we're safely over the line. But I've been saying this since our November fixtures. It feels like every time we get within touching distance we decide we would rather not get the job done.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4336 on: Yesterday at 06:31:23 pm »
I manage to get a free stream for this one not much to add to what's been said a poor effort disappointing.A month to work on how to put together some quality attacking play.What happened to that Young lass Silcock doesn't get a look in,she was great in that cup(?)game earlier this season?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4337 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm »
Awful result for us that today. Needed a point the minimum today.

Still we went to the Brighton game today and they were dreadful. Made Villa look like a world class team. Brighton will be very worried a about relegation if they keep playing like that.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 08:28:04 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:31:23 pm
I manage to get a free stream for this one not much to add to what's been said a poor effort disappointing.A month to work on how to put together some quality attacking play.What happened to that Young lass Silcock doesn't get a look in,she was great in that cup(?)game earlier this season?
It doesnt look like Beard trusts some of our defenders. At least, not to the degree that he trusts others. Robe and Silcock havent had much of a go this season. Silcock can be put down to age, if we choose to. Whereas Robe just dont appear to be fancied. Though she has got onto the pitch in the last few weeks. I thought she could have come on yesterday, too. But I could say that about a number of games. For me, she hasnt been allowed to contribute to the extent that she could have. Especially when considering that we have so often played a system that requires three CB but not used three natural CBs for it.

Silcock was unavailable for a couple of matches recently because she was doing her A Levels. Presumably her personal circumstances arent suited to her being loaned out right now, but I do think she shows too much promise to again be sitting on our bench for practically a whole season while only getting a handful of cup games. Ideally, well secure our place in the WSL at some point within the next few weeks and then have a run of fixtures left that mean so little well be able to let Silcock play and see how she does. I guess thats the only way to find out if she can go into the team for next season or would benefit from a loan. Were not against doing those. Silcock is the same age as Lucy Parry, who is right now on loan at Hibs.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4339 on: Today at 08:55:36 am »
Quote from: LeoT on Yesterday at 04:16:33 pm
We didn't really do enough to win.
I don't remember their keeper making a bunch of great saves or anything like that, it was just a lot of good, solid, robust defending.
I counted three shots off the frame and one that looked like it was stopped on the line. The chances were there. And they were the kind of the chances that have people saying 'that goes in on another day...'

But actually, for us, it's very often hard to imagine it would go in if the same scenario played out again in another match.

I do agree that our general attacking play yesterday wasn't enough though, despite hitting the post as many times as we did. I can't think how else to describe our performance except to say that it was just very us.
