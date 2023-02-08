I manage to get a free stream for this one not much to add to what's been said a poor effort disappointing.A month to work on how to put together some quality attacking play.What happened to that Young lass Silcock doesn't get a look in,she was great in that cup(?)game earlier this season?



It doesnt look like Beard trusts some of our defenders. At least, not to the degree that he trusts others. Robe and Silcock havent had much of a go this season. Silcock can be put down to age, if we choose to. Whereas Robe just dont appear to be fancied. Though she has got onto the pitch in the last few weeks. I thought she could have come on yesterday, too. But I could say that about a number of games. For me, she hasnt been allowed to contribute to the extent that she could have. Especially when considering that we have so often played a system that requires three CB but not used three natural CBs for it.Silcock was unavailable for a couple of matches recently because she was doing her A Levels. Presumably her personal circumstances arent suited to her being loaned out right now, but I do think she shows too much promise to again be sitting on our bench for practically a whole season while only getting a handful of cup games. Ideally, well secure our place in the WSL at some point within the next few weeks and then have a run of fixtures left that mean so little well be able to let Silcock play and see how she does. I guess thats the only way to find out if she can go into the team for next season or would benefit from a loan. Were not against doing those. Silcock is the same age as Lucy Parry, who is right now on loan at Hibs.