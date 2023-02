I manage to get a free stream for this one not much to add to what's been said a poor effort disappointing.A month to work on how to put together some quality attacking play.What happened to that Young lass Silcock doesn't get a look in,she was great in that cup(?)game earlier this season?



It doesnít look like Beard trusts some of our defenders. At least, not to the degree that he trusts others. Robe and Silcock havenít had much of a go this season. Silcock can be put down to age, if we choose to. Whereas Robe just donít appear to be fancied. Though she has got onto the pitch in the last few weeks. I thought she could have come on yesterday, too. But I could say that about a number of games. For me, she hasnít been allowed to contribute to the extent that she could have. Especially when considering that we have so often played a system that requires three CB but not used three natural CBs for it.Silcock was unavailable for a couple of matches recently because she was doing her A Levels. Presumably her personal circumstances arenít suited to her being loaned out right now, but I do think she shows too much promise to again be sitting on our bench for practically a whole season while only getting a handful of cup games. Ideally, weíll secure our place in the WSL at some point within the next few weeks and then have a run of fixtures left that mean so little weíll be able to let Silcock play and see how she does. I guess thatís the only way to find out if she can go into the team for next season or would benefit from a loan. Weíre not against doing those. Silcock is the same age as Lucy Parry, who is right now on loan at Hibs.