« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 459893 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,327
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4280 on: January 31, 2023, 06:43:14 pm »
Didn't we get about £10m for it? Unless we're getting it at a massive discount on that, surely it would make more sense to fit them in at Kirkby?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,789
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4281 on: January 31, 2023, 06:45:46 pm »
Robbie Fowler's Academy are the current Melwood tenants. I'm sure Landlord Robbie would gives us a discount.   ;D
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4282 on: January 31, 2023, 07:09:44 pm »
The club have jumped straight on this and released a statement (through Emma Sanders? Don't know where else it's posted, if anywhere)

Quote
"LFC is continuing to evaluate a number of sites for a possible new training ground for LFC Women. The project team has not yet made a final decision on a preferred site but will update supporters as soon as it is possible to do so."
https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1620498312142147585
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4283 on: January 31, 2023, 07:15:39 pm »
Quote from: kellan on January 31, 2023, 07:09:44 pm
The club have jumped straight on this and released a statement (through Emma Sanders? Don't know where else it's posted, if anywhere)

So, translation, "We're aware of what Carra has said and he's either jumping the gun or yanking yer chains, an we're not sayin either way like, so chill yer beanz, lidz, we'll tell youse when something's real, okay:" ???
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,789
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4284 on: January 31, 2023, 10:48:36 pm »
The Echo saying in talks, so Carra jumped ahead.  ;D

https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1620530169638436865

Quote
Liverpool are in talks over repurchasing the iconic Melwood training ground. Told discussions are not advanced but #LFC are exploring the best site to re-house their women's team.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4285 on: February 1, 2023, 04:28:03 am »
I'd say Carra was indeed on a wind up, despite there being something genuine behind what he shared. I don't think he reveals this development if it isn't transfer deadline day. Or if he does, then the wording of his tweet would have at least been different. He saw an opportunity to crack a joke about breaking news and offers being made and he took it. Probably not realising his info is thought a big deal to some people.

I'd be a little bit annoyed if it wasn't for the way his tweet has now prompted club comment on a subject that went completely silent for a year. If nothing else, he has at least managed to make the subject reach beyond the little bubble of fans who have been waiting for something to happen ever since the AGM of March 2021, when the club first spoke of the plan to give the women's team a training ground being well underway.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,438
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4286 on: February 1, 2023, 08:26:25 am »
A bespoke training ground for the womens team should have been a priority when they last won the title. They were riding so high off the back of that. Joining the mens team on their pre-season tour of America, signing their own sponsorship deals with the likes of Joie and Avon.

There is a whole other conversation on how all that went wrong and the subsequent relegation which is probably the main reason why their facilities talk stalled. Talk of being a 'financially sustainable' football club etc just didn't work. The negative PR on how the players were housed and supported by LFC as a club was poor.

Kirkby should have been the short term route with access to the clubs sports science, medical department and 'proper' financial support. But I do like the idea of Melwood being kept under a LFC brand.

Larger question is how Liverpool Women FC will be run moving forward. Fingers crossed they wont get relegated in the near future. But that will more be down to not being the absolute worst team in the league rather than a lack of focus on making the womens team compete with the likes of Arsenal, Man U, Man City and Chelsea. With only one team going down, its going to now take a monumental fuck up to end up back there again.

Can LFC drop £400k on a player like Arsenal wanted to on Russo? Do they want to be that kind of club?

The move to Tranmere works, offering free away travel works, the clubs social media presence works. The player and management structure now works. The TV money is going to help. I guess it's going to be more of a baby steps approach than a 'Here's £20m, make Liverpool Women FC champions'.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4287 on: February 1, 2023, 05:10:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  1, 2023, 08:26:25 am
A bespoke training ground for the womens team should have been a priority when they last won the title. They were riding so high off the back of that. Joining the mens team on their pre-season tour of America, signing their own sponsorship deals with the likes of Joie and Avon.

There is a whole other conversation on how all that went wrong and the subsequent relegation which is probably the main reason why their facilities talk stalled. Talk of being a 'financially sustainable' football club etc just didn't work. The negative PR on how the players were housed and supported by LFC as a club was poor.

Kirkby should have been the short term route with access to the clubs sports science, medical department and 'proper' financial support. But I do like the idea of Melwood being kept under a LFC brand.

Larger question is how Liverpool Women FC will be run moving forward. Fingers crossed they wont get relegated in the near future. But that will more be down to not being the absolute worst team in the league rather than a lack of focus on making the womens team compete with the likes of Arsenal, Man U, Man City and Chelsea. With only one team going down, its going to now take a monumental fuck up to end up back there again.

Can LFC drop £400k on a player like Arsenal wanted to on Russo? Do they want to be that kind of club?

The move to Tranmere works, offering free away travel works, the clubs social media presence works. The player and management structure now works. The TV money is going to help. I guess it's going to be more of a baby steps approach than a 'Here's £20m, make Liverpool Women FC champions'.
It would appear not, going off the accounts.

I suppose, when starting out from scratch (relatively speaking), it's much easier to put a self-sufficient model in place from the beginning, that scales up as and when. FSG worked the other way around with the men's team of course, everything was already established there and they had to remodel their way into operating under a system that sees things paying for themselves. That's probably why the women's team has so quickly been able to operate at minimal losses. There was pretty much no spending to rein in and pretty much no spending that had to become covered by an alternative to loose and unfazed cheque writing - our costs were always pennies, so to speak. A sustainable budget was set, the team was run sustainably. Nice and straightforward.

This self-sufficient model is now showing its downsides with the men's team. The same downsides can apply to the women's team. And to some extent have already been evident over the past 10-ish seasons. The main difference between attitudes on both sides of the sport is that high spending in the men's game is considered a somewhat excessive move, while high spending in the women's game is considered vital to growth. I mention that framing only because the competition to our women's team are absolutely running models that argue the route towards self-sufficient operation is to invest your way there. In other words, you spend heavily now, while fully embracing that there won't be any immediate financial return, because you recognise that on the pitch success leads to higher revenue streams that then allow steps towards a women's team not having to so financially depend upon club handouts.

Whether or not FSG grasp the nuance here and how their model is particularly unsuitable to the stage of development that the women's game on the whole currently finds itself in, the fact remains that either approach to running our women's team is going to be hindered by some of our revenue streams having obstacles that other clubs don't suffer. The main one being match attendance. We can take the reserved approach to spending or we can throw 400k transfer fees around, but no matter which route leads to our on the pitch success, that pitch is still on the wrong side of the Mersey for capitalising on increased interest and getting Xthousand new fans through the turnstiles on the back of every trophy being lifted. 

I'd argue the self-sufficient model requires maximum attendance more so than when a club is happy to write off losses while setting high budgets. Being at Tranmere is not helping us. We're doing what we can to encourage people to go there there, but it's always going to be the case, in the minds of too many, that the journey isn't one they're prepared to make. The solution is an obvious one: we play somewhere better located. The specifics of that solution are far from easy, however.

I don't see FSG's preferred way of doing things bringing us a great deal of joy. I don't see them radically changing their approach, either. I expect the best we can hope for is that they land somewhere in the middle, where a focus still remains on being sensible and measured but they don't ask that the books balance quite so neatly and are prepared to put in more money than they would typically consider to be comfortable for themselves. At least for a time. Because it's not necessarily that a self-sufficient model doesn't work - it does, we have that already and we're perfectly functional - it's that using such a model right now is like swapping one football boot for a concrete block and still expecting to be able to run around exactly like those who are wearing Nike's latest technology on their feet. For what my interpretation is worth, I do think FSG have spotted this and have tweaked the way things are done. It took far too long to recognise, and I'm not yet finished with resenting them for it, but I can see signs of them trying to rectify mistakes. Though I have to say, in the interest of fairness, I don't believe our relegation and subsequent failure to win promotion at the first attempt was solely their fault. It was as much down to footballing failures.

I feel like I'm going off on half a dozen tangents here so I'll circle back around to the start. No, I don't think FSG want to be the type to throw world record transfer fees around when not all of the cash is coming directly from generated revenue. Could they do it? Sure. Will they? Probably not. They'll try to replicate the men's team: a not-insignificant level of spending that's complemented with having the right people in the right jobs, doing those jobs expertly, all wrapped up in a hope that everything aligns perfectly enough to at least put us on a par with those who seem to have bottomless pockets. Sometimes it will work, sometimes it won't. But if this is how they want to play it, then we really need to get a move on putting the pieces into place before the frontrunners are well and truly out of sight. We're already 400k on a single player behind. Pretty soon there's going to be no degree of shrewd on our part that sees us closing the gap.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,789
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4288 on: February 1, 2023, 05:20:35 pm »
Good points K.

I hope WHEN the takeover happens both Men's and Women's first team are prioritised. Obviously it can;t be equal but the Women should get a cash injection that's massive.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4289 on: February 2, 2023, 11:00:44 am »
Quote from: Samie on February  1, 2023, 05:20:35 pm
Good points K.

I hope WHEN the takeover happens both Men's and Women's first team are prioritised. Obviously it can;t be equal but the Women should get a cash injection that's massive.


I feel the u18 and U23 are often treated better than the Womens team.
Its better now that it used to be, but still needs a massive improvement.

I guess its about the limited amount of money that the womens game generates (3,000 tickets x £10 per game, shared between both clubs, then deduct the Prenton Park pitch rental).

Compare this to if the u18/u23 develop one "Trent", "Curtis" or "Harry Wilson" then they could be worth tens of millions to the club.

Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4290 on: February 2, 2023, 03:49:52 pm »
I never posted this at the time, I think it clashed with transfer news so I ended up forgetting. But I'll do it now because it's nicely related to the current discussion.

For the first time this year, the Deloitte Football Money League included bonus data on women's football. It wasn't a full review, they only reported on the women's teams affiliated to those making up the men's league. So it means women's teams like Lyon are absent, which distorts things somewhat.

The full piece can be read here for the necessary context (it's not particularly in-depth, but it's interesting enough for a first go): https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league-women.html

I'll post only what's below:

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4291 on: February 2, 2023, 07:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 31, 2023, 06:45:46 pm
Robbie Fowler's Academy are the current Melwood tenants. I'm sure Landlord Robbie would gives us a discount.   ;D

I didn't realize or forgot that Carragher is involved in that academy as well.Makes his tweet even more questionable to me.Anyways back to the football and a must win game coming up this Sunday,no excuses not to beat Reading right?
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4292 on: February 3, 2023, 09:12:04 am »
Solid sources are reporting Furness has gone to Bristol. Not seen any of the specifics yet, though. I imagine it will finally be announced today.

There was also a little bit of news on Kiernan in Beard's latest column. She now isn't expected back until the beginning of April. It had been clear for a while that she wasn't going to be able to contribute a great deal this season but there's just something about seeing February become March and March become April that really drives it home. It definitely now feels like, from our pov, her recovery is more so for the benefit of Ireland's World Cup than it is our league campaign. That said, our fixtures in April-May are West Ham, Brighton, Leicester, City and Villa. I suppose it's not a terrible outcome that whatever minutes she is able to get for us will come in matches that are as winnable as some of those five are.
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4293 on: February 3, 2023, 12:54:02 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rachel-furness-leaves-lfc-women-mutual-consent

Furnie has left by mutual consent. Beard's comments in his presser:

Quote
Furney has been a great servant to the club. During my time here, shes been fantastic. We sat down about 10 days ago and we spoke about her role, which has changed a bit this year. There were some clubs who were interested in signing her and we made Rachel aware of that. I think there were three clubs who were interested and, between Rachel and her agent, they decided she wanted to move on. There was a role here for here, but the opportunity arose for her to get regular football. We wish her nothing but the best.

Can't begrudge her wanting more first team action. Best of luck to her - I'll miss her on the pitch and on the Women's YouTube show!
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4294 on: February 3, 2023, 06:02:48 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on February  3, 2023, 12:54:02 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rachel-furness-leaves-lfc-women-mutual-consent

Furnie has left by mutual consent. Beard's comments in his presser:

Can't begrudge her wanting more first team action. Best of luck to her - I'll miss her on the pitch and on the Women's YouTube show!

Furnie was my favourite LFCW player over the last few seasons (...if not ever).
However she no longer seems to be able to do as much running so when she's in midfield the opposition just run past her as though she's not there.
I reckon she still has a lot to offer the game, but maybe at championship level.

Excellent player, excellent leader on the pitch, and a huge personality.

I wish her all the best.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,125
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4295 on: February 5, 2023, 01:08:48 pm »
« Last Edit: February 5, 2023, 01:23:41 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4296 on: February 5, 2023, 01:21:07 pm »
Return to a back five? No idea if that's forced because of Fahey's absence, or if Beard just fancies it. It will be interesting to see where Kearns is deployed because the answer to that changes our shape pretty significantly.

Shame Dowie can't play, but at least she isn't playing for Reading either.

In other news: Leicester and Brighton already played this weekend. Leicester lost 2-0 to City. Brighton managed a draw against Villa. Those results leave the table looking like this...

Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4297 on: February 5, 2023, 03:03:36 pm »
Why o Why have we gone back to a back 3?

If we're honest, we're being outplayed. Reading are playing through our midfield and we are playing Kick n Rush.
we just seem to be giving the ball away all game long, and are unable to string more than 3 passes together in a row.

Why has Matt decided to captain a player who has been out of form all season?

Hope he gets a reaction in the dressing room and we come out willing to play a bit more football.

I didn't think it was possible, but I'm actually more annoyed about the way we've played today than I was about the way the men played yesterday.


...Rant Over!!!!
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4298 on: February 5, 2023, 03:19:49 pm »
Been impressed with Nagano on the ball. Lots of intelligent passes

Get the hell in, Missy Bo! Nice build up there
« Last Edit: February 5, 2023, 03:25:24 pm by On Axis »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,125
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4299 on: February 5, 2023, 03:31:44 pm »

1-0 to LFC on 63 mins; Missy Bo Kearns the scorer - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1622256960212189185

2-0 to LFC on 66 mins; Ceri Holland the scorer - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1622258166582095873


2-0; full-time ;D

« Last Edit: February 5, 2023, 03:59:12 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,789
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4300 on: February 5, 2023, 03:42:14 pm »
Probably the win need to make sure we survive now?  :D
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4301 on: February 5, 2023, 04:00:08 pm »
Leo was right about the first half, but the second half was so much better. Hopefully if we secure safety we can experiment with the formation a bit, especially with possibly having two strikers up top, or packing the midfield with all of our options now.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4302 on: February 5, 2023, 04:01:16 pm »
Much better performance 2nd half.
I'm actually smiling (for a change).


next up Leicester, though they looked much improved in their game yesterday.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,279
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4303 on: February 5, 2023, 04:08:55 pm »
Finally, some good news on the weekend.  :scarf :scarf
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,119
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4304 on: February 5, 2023, 04:11:13 pm »
That's a massive win for the ladies. Pretty much secured top-flight safety for this season I think.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4305 on: February 5, 2023, 04:29:57 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on February  5, 2023, 04:01:16 pm
Much better performance 2nd half.
I'm actually smiling (for a change).


next up Leicester, though they looked much improved in their game yesterday.
They did. But I bet if you asked them, they would say they'd much rather at least one the matches between us had fallen in the first half of the season instead of both on this side of the transfer window. They will have some idea of the team we are now, now they've been able to get a look at us when we play with a back four, or with Nagano pulling the strings, or with any of the other changes on display lately, but they will be the first to come up against us while Dowie is in the attack. It's such a huge unknown for them to contend with given she has been brought in to rectify our biggest glaring weakness. At the very least, I'm sure they would have liked a tape or two to watch. They have for sure improved. But I'd say we have too, and that's before even seeing what difference Dowie makes on top.

All that said, our improvement could be made an irrelevance if we repeat today's first half.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4306 on: February 5, 2023, 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February  5, 2023, 04:08:55 pm
Finally, some good news on the weekend forum.  :scarf :scarf
:wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4307 on: February 6, 2023, 09:13:33 am »
Think win against Leicester next week will secure us in the league for the season. Reading must be worried having played a couple more games than anyone else.

Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4308 on: February 6, 2023, 09:53:15 am »
Quote from: jediwarrior on February  6, 2023, 09:13:33 am
Think win against Leicester next week will secure us in the league for the season. Reading must be worried having played a couple more games than anyone else.
I think you're probably right on both points.

Even just going off historic points totals, a win against Leicester will move us onto a points haul that was enough to not be relegated in multiple seasons. And that would be so with us still then needing to play once more against all the teams currently below us except Reading.

I have a growing feeling that it will end up being Reading who drop. They did replace Dowie in the end, but I'd say Leicester and Brighton did a much better job of reinforcing their squads this winter. I think Reading will be getting very nervous after losing to us yesterday. And you're right about the games in hand factor, Leicester can jump them if the table is adjusted with potential points in mind. Brighton should be feeling relatively calm given they have played two or three games less than everyone else at the bottom end of the table. I bet Spurs aren't feeling too great, however. I didn't realise until we went above them yesterday just how bad their form is. I knew they were having a hard run, but I didn't think it was quite as bad as six defeats in a row. They're the worst performing side in the league. It will be really interesting to see how long it continues for and where they finally finish. We play them at home on the 12th March.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4309 on: February 6, 2023, 02:01:50 pm »
The next derby has been moved to Goodison. Sunday March 26. It has a 12.30 kick off as of right now, but might change if it ends up on TV.

Fingers crossed it actually goes ahead this time. The last time the away derby was arranged for Goodison it got postponed because of Storm Whatever it was called, and then the rescheduled date also never went ahead because of a little thing called covid.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,789
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4310 on: February 6, 2023, 03:57:32 pm »


Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4311 on: February 6, 2023, 04:10:00 pm »
Particularly impressive for someone who's only 5' 3"..............I'm 6' 2" and doubt I could cover that much ground in one match. One season maybe. Then again, I'm a goalie :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,789
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4312 on: February 6, 2023, 04:14:06 pm »
I was also keeper till 16 Jimbo, went downhill after that. Still a keeper when I occasionally do play 5 a side.  ;D
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4313 on: February 6, 2023, 05:50:18 pm »
There's a nice little 2 minute video of some of those Nagano touches here: https://twitter.com/AnfldAnalytics/status/1622611542956027905

She has been a fantastic addition already. I can't wait to see how much better she gets once she is fully settled and into a settled team.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4314 on: February 6, 2023, 05:59:34 pm »
Quote from: kellan on February  6, 2023, 09:53:15 am
I think you're probably right on both points.

Even just going off historic points totals, a win against Leicester will move us onto a points haul that was enough to not be relegated in multiple seasons. And that would be so with us still then needing to play once more against all the teams currently below us except Reading.

I have a growing feeling that it will end up being Reading who drop. They did replace Dowie in the end, but I'd say Leicester and Brighton did a much better job of reinforcing their squads this winter. I think Reading will be getting very nervous after losing to us yesterday. And you're right about the games in hand factor, Leicester can jump them if the table is adjusted with potential points in mind. Brighton should be feeling relatively calm given they have played two or three games less than everyone else at the bottom end of the table. I bet Spurs aren't feeling too great, however. I didn't realise until we went above them yesterday just how bad their form is. I knew they were having a hard run, but I didn't think it was quite as bad as six defeats in a row. They're the worst performing side in the league. It will be really interesting to see how long it continues for and where they finally finish. We play them at home on the 12th March.

All I want is to score 1 goal more than Leicester on Sunday, that should put so much distance between them and us that they would probably not catch us (and only 1 team goes down).

From what I've seen so far when we've played the teams around us...

Spurs
- A game of 2 halves, they were way better than us in the first half , but then we battered them for the last 30 min and felt unlucky to have lost.
 
Brighton
 - they did look just better than us in that game, we were lucky to get something out of that game, I think it we equalized with a Furney diving header right at the end.

Reading
 - We basically battered them, but gave away a silly goal in the about 89th minute and ended up with a draw.

Leicester
 - The game got cancelled when we were in form and they were out of form.
« Last Edit: February 6, 2023, 06:01:17 pm by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4315 on: February 6, 2023, 06:18:10 pm »
Quote from: kellan on February  6, 2023, 05:50:18 pm
There's a nice little 2 minute video of some of those Nagano touches here: https://twitter.com/AnfldAnalytics/status/1622611542956027905

She has been a fantastic addition already. I can't wait to see how much better she gets once she is fully settled and into a settled team.

Nagano is an absolute GEM of a player, at the Chelsea match my son said she reminded him of Thiago in the men's team.
Previously Furney was my favourite player, now Nagano is quickly taking that title.

I'm already worried about losing her to a top, top team in the summer.

...Please ignore me, I'm kinda pessimistic by nature. :)
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,125
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4316 on: February 6, 2023, 09:14:16 pm »

'HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool FC Women 2-0 Reading | Missy Bo Kearns and Ceri Holland for the win!' - a 2 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1SzDO5UCJyM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1SzDO5UCJyM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/1SzDO5UCJyM
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,175
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4317 on: Yesterday at 10:21:20 am »
Quote from: LeoT on February  6, 2023, 06:18:10 pm
Nagano is an absolute GEM of a player, at the Chelsea match my son said she reminded him of Thiago in the men's team.
Previously Furney was my favourite player, now Nagano is quickly taking that title.

I'm already worried about losing her to a top, top team in the summer.

...Please ignore me, I'm kinda pessimistic by nature. :)


Was going to say similar. 'Thiagoesque'
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,329
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4318 on: Yesterday at 10:24:26 am »
Superb selection of highlights there - that throw, oh just wow - and the run that set up the first goal was awesome. Really enjoyable, cheers Jason!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4319 on: Today at 11:46:13 am »
A really emotional Rylee Foster interview  (....really good watch)

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_2kx4fuz8/
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 