A bespoke training ground for the womens team should have been a priority when they last won the title. They were riding so high off the back of that. Joining the mens team on their pre-season tour of America, signing their own sponsorship deals with the likes of Joie and Avon.



There is a whole other conversation on how all that went wrong and the subsequent relegation which is probably the main reason why their facilities talk stalled. Talk of being a 'financially sustainable' football club etc just didn't work. The negative PR on how the players were housed and supported by LFC as a club was poor.



Kirkby should have been the short term route with access to the clubs sports science, medical department and 'proper' financial support. But I do like the idea of Melwood being kept under a LFC brand.



Larger question is how Liverpool Women FC will be run moving forward. Fingers crossed they wont get relegated in the near future. But that will more be down to not being the absolute worst team in the league rather than a lack of focus on making the womens team compete with the likes of Arsenal, Man U, Man City and Chelsea. With only one team going down, its going to now take a monumental fuck up to end up back there again.



Can LFC drop £400k on a player like Arsenal wanted to on Russo? Do they want to be that kind of club?



The move to Tranmere works, offering free away travel works, the clubs social media presence works. The player and management structure now works. The TV money is going to help. I guess it's going to be more of a baby steps approach than a 'Here's £20m, make Liverpool Women FC champions'.



It would appear not, going off the accounts.I suppose, when starting out from scratch (relatively speaking), it's much easier to put a self-sufficient model in place from the beginning, that scales up as and when. FSG worked the other way around with the men's team of course, everything was already established there and they had to remodel their way into operating under a system that sees things paying for themselves. That's probably why the women's team has so quickly been able to operate at minimal losses. There was pretty much no spending to rein in and pretty much no spending that had to become covered by an alternative to loose and unfazed cheque writing - our costs were always pennies, so to speak. A sustainable budget was set, the team was run sustainably. Nice and straightforward.This self-sufficient model is now showing its downsides with the men's team. The same downsides can apply to the women's team. And to some extent have already been evident over the past 10-ish seasons. The main difference between attitudes on both sides of the sport is that high spending in the men's game is considered a somewhat excessive move, while high spending in the women's game is considered vital to growth. I mention that framing only because the competition to our women's team are absolutely running models that argue the route towards self-sufficient operation is to invest your way there. In other words, you spend heavily now, while fully embracing that there won't be any immediate financial return, because you recognise that on the pitch success leads to higher revenue streams that then allow steps towards a women's team not having to so financially depend upon club handouts.Whether or not FSG grasp the nuance here and how their model is particularly unsuitable to the stage of development that the women's game on the whole currently finds itself in, the fact remains that either approach to running our women's team is going to be hindered by some of our revenue streams having obstacles that other clubs don't suffer. The main one being match attendance. We can take the reserved approach to spending or we can throw 400k transfer fees around, but no matter which route leads to our on the pitch success, that pitch is still on the wrong side of the Mersey for capitalising on increased interest and getting Xthousand new fans through the turnstiles on the back of every trophy being lifted.I'd argue the self-sufficient model requires maximum attendance more so than when a club is happy to write off losses while setting high budgets. Being at Tranmere is not helping us. We're doing what we can to encourage people to go there there, but it's always going to be the case, in the minds of too many, that the journey isn't one they're prepared to make. The solution is an obvious one: we play somewhere better located. The specifics of that solution are far from easy, however.I don't see FSG's preferred way of doing things bringing us a great deal of joy. I don't see them radically changing their approach, either. I expect the best we can hope for is that they land somewhere in the middle, where a focus still remains on being sensible and measured but they don't ask that the books balance quite so neatly and are prepared to put in more money than they would typically consider to be comfortable for themselves. At least for a time. Because it's not necessarily that a self-sufficient model doesn't work - it does, we have that already and we're perfectly functional - it's that using such a model right now is like swapping one football boot for a concrete block and still expecting to be able to run around exactly like those who are wearing Nike's latest technology on their feet. For what my interpretation is worth, I do think FSG have spotted this and have tweaked the way things are done. It took far too long to recognise, and I'm not yet finished with resenting them for it, but I can see signs of them trying to rectify mistakes. Though I have to say, in the interest of fairness, I don't believe our relegation and subsequent failure to win promotion at the first attempt was solely their fault. It was as much down to footballing failures.I feel like I'm going off on half a dozen tangents here so I'll circle back around to the start. No, I don't think FSG want to be the type to throw world record transfer fees around when not all of the cash is coming directly from generated revenue. Could they do it? Sure. Will they? Probably not. They'll try to replicate the men's team: a not-insignificant level of spending that's complemented with having the right people in the right jobs, doing those jobs expertly, all wrapped up in a hope that everything aligns perfectly enough to at least put us on a par with those who seem to have bottomless pockets. Sometimes it will work, sometimes it won't. But if this is how they want to play it, then we really need to get a move on putting the pieces into place before the frontrunners are well and truly out of sight. We're already 400k on a single player behind. Pretty soon there's going to be no degree of shrewd on our part that sees us closing the gap.