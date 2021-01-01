I'd say Carra was indeed on a wind up, despite there being something genuine behind what he shared. I don't think he reveals this development if it isn't transfer deadline day. Or if he does, then the wording of his tweet would have at least been different. He saw an opportunity to crack a joke about breaking news and offers being made and he took it. Probably not realising his info is thought a big deal to some people.



I'd be a little bit annoyed if it wasn't for the way his tweet has now prompted club comment on a subject that went completely silent for a year. If nothing else, he has at least managed to make the subject reach beyond the little bubble of fans who have been waiting for something to happen ever since the AGM of March 2021, when the club first spoke of the plan to give the women's team a training ground being well underway.