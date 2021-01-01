« previous next »
Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

Offline CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #4280 on: Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm »
« Reply #4280 on: Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm »
Didn't we get about £10m for it? Unless we're getting it at a massive discount on that, surely it would make more sense to fit them in at Kirkby?
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 06:45:46 pm »
« Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 06:45:46 pm »
Robbie Fowler's Academy are the current Melwood tenants. I'm sure Landlord Robbie would gives us a discount.   ;D
Offline kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #4282 on: Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm »
« Reply #4282 on: Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm »
The club have jumped straight on this and released a statement (through Emma Sanders? Don't know where else it's posted, if anywhere)

"LFC is continuing to evaluate a number of sites for a possible new training ground for LFC Women. The project team has not yet made a final decision on a preferred site but will update supporters as soon as it is possible to do so."
https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1620498312142147585
Offline 24/7

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #4283 on: Yesterday at 07:15:39 pm »
« Reply #4283 on: Yesterday at 07:15:39 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm
The club have jumped straight on this and released a statement (through Emma Sanders? Don't know where else it's posted, if anywhere)

So, translation, "We're aware of what Carra has said and he's either jumping the gun or yanking yer chains, an we're not sayin either way like, so chill yer beanz, lidz, we'll tell youse when something's real, okay:" ???
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #4284 on: Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm »
« Reply #4284 on: Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm »
The Echo saying in talks, so Carra jumped ahead.  ;D

https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1620530169638436865

Liverpool are in talks over repurchasing the iconic Melwood training ground. Told discussions are not advanced but #LFC are exploring the best site to re-house their women's team.
Offline kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 04:28:03 am »
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 04:28:03 am »
I'd say Carra was indeed on a wind up, despite there being something genuine behind what he shared. I don't think he reveals this development if it isn't transfer deadline day. Or if he does, then the wording of his tweet would have at least been different. He saw an opportunity to crack a joke about breaking news and offers being made and he took it. Probably not realising his info is thought a big deal to some people.

I'd be a little bit annoyed if it wasn't for the way his tweet has now prompted club comment on a subject that went completely silent for a year. If nothing else, he has at least managed to make the subject reach beyond the little bubble of fans who have been waiting for something to happen ever since the AGM of March 2021, when the club first spoke of the plan to give the women's team a training ground being well underway.
