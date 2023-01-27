The training photos are out, looks like Stengel is ok (Sadly there's no sign of a dressing gown or slippers).
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/photos-lfc-women-gear-cup-meeting-chelsea
van de Sanden's knee heavily strapped. She isn't involved today, so that's two matches missed now. I don't really understand what has happened here. Beard said she picked up the issue in the warm up vs Chelsea (blaming it on the state of the frozen pitch) but she then started that match?? She hasn't been fit enough to start any since. But is at least in training, I guess.
There's no Taylor in the photos. She isn't in the team today.
There is one photo of Roberts but it's hard to tell if she was actually training or just hovering around. She isn't back in the team either way.
Neither is Kiernan - who posted a lovely little photo of herself on her instagram with her foot back in a boot. To use her own words, 'a little setback' is what has happened. Brilliant news.
Leo might have been right about leaving Stengel in her slippers for the afternoon.
This is how we are lining up:
Laws, Koivisto, Fahey, Matthews, Campbell, Kearns, Holland, Nagano, Lawley. Daniels, Stengel
subs: Kirby, Cumings, Bonner, Robe, Silcock, Hinds, Humphrey, Lundgaard, Furness