It was the result I kinda expected if to be honest.



I didn't think we'd win, so I'm with you on the result being expected. The unexpected bit for me is that we scored two more goals than I thought we would.The timing of Chelsea's third was really unfortunate. We make a defensive change, they've got the ball in the back of the net a minute later. But we did still get another goal of our own after that, despite having gone 3-1 down, and I can't not be happy with us still trying to get something from the game. Given we made it 3-2 in the 85th minute, there unfortunately probably wasn't the time left for the 'something got' to be anything but drawing 3-3 when the ref blew up. And chances are that even if Chelsea's third goal hadn't happened, we would have ended up with 2-2 after 90 minutes. There are no replays. As much as I would have liked to progress, if offered the chance, it wouldn't have been an easy choice to take it at the expense of playing ET when looking ahead to our upcoming fixtures. I'd have been watching through my fingers praying everyone was still in one piece at the end of it.Speaking of ET and upcoming fixtures... Leicester and Reading were playing each other yesterday. It finished 2-2 and needed a shootout (which Reading won 2-3). Reading have a full week to recover from the extra running, but still I'm going to tell myself it's an advantage to us anyway.