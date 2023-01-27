« previous next »
Stengel's xray was fine, she just needs the standard fitness assessment ahead of the weekend.

Hopefully she gets at least some game time, just so we can have another 90 minute shooting drill with her as part of it. It would be nice if we could get a little closer to the point at which the goals are happening again, and before the must win matches come along.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/katie-stengel-injury-update
I hope Stengel is wrapped up in cotton wool on Sunday.
Hope she misses the team bus, so sits at home with her feet up, holding a warm cup of  cocoa, whilst watching Songs of Praise.    ;D

Otherwise I'm going to be sooooo nervous every time she goes near the ball :-)
I hope Stengel is wrapped up in cotton wool on Sunday.
Hope she misses the team bus, so sits at home with her feet up, holding a warm cup of  cocoa, whilst watching Songs of Praise.    ;D

Otherwise I'm going to be sooooo nervous every time she goes near the ball :-)
Well when you put it like that......
...now I've got that image stuck in my mind, (but with pink dressing gown, slippers, and hair curlers).

Not really kellan's style, that, Leo mate, but whatever makes you happy :wave
Not really kellan's style, that, Leo mate, but whatever makes you happy :wave

The training photos are out, looks like Stengel is ok (Sadly there's no sign of a dressing gown or slippers).

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/photos-lfc-women-gear-cup-meeting-chelsea
Superb that, cheers Leo!
The training photos are out, looks like Stengel is ok (Sadly there's no sign of a dressing gown or slippers).

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/photos-lfc-women-gear-cup-meeting-chelsea
van de Sanden's knee heavily strapped. She isn't involved today, so that's two matches missed now. I don't really understand what has happened here. Beard said she picked up the issue in the warm up vs Chelsea (blaming it on the state of the frozen pitch) but she then started that match?? She hasn't been fit enough to start any since. But is at least in training, I guess.

There's no Taylor in the photos. She isn't in the team today.

There is one photo of Roberts but it's hard to tell if she was actually training or just hovering around. She isn't back in the team either way.

Neither is Kiernan - who posted a lovely little photo of herself on her instagram with her foot back in a boot. To use her own words, 'a little setback' is what has happened. Brilliant news.

Leo might have been right about leaving Stengel in her slippers for the afternoon.

This is how we are lining up:

Laws, Koivisto, Fahey, Matthews, Campbell, Kearns, Holland, Nagano, Lawley. Daniels, Stengel
subs: Kirby, Cumings, Bonner, Robe, Silcock, Hinds, Humphrey, Lundgaard, Furness
The match is on the Chelsea website (I think only for those in the UK). Registration obviously required. It hasn't asked me for any money yet so I'm assuming it's free.

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/match/chelsea-women-vs-liverpool-women-womens-fa-cup-2023-01-29
'Chelsea vs Liverpool Women | Women's FA Cup 29-01-2023' - 10 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ScEBVBpqLBs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ScEBVBpqLBs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScEBVBpqLBs
I thought we gave a better account of ourselves today. Didn't win of course, but having a bit of fight in us and not needing to rely on Stengel to get either goal are surely two things that will make the next matches feel perfectly winnable. Doesn't appear that we've picked up any injuries either.

It's not all good news on that front sadly. Beard has said post-match that van de Sanden might be out for two months. So I'm guessing that, plus the Kiernan setback, is what has finally pushed us to go shopping for the forward we might not otherwise have signed. The window closes on Tuesday. We'll do well to pull anything off if we're starting from scratch.
It was the result I kinda expected if to be honest.

I thought we were totally outplayed first half, but we played quite well 2nd half and made a load more chances.
I was sat near the Liverpool bench, and gasped when Stengel took a knock in the run up to Chelsea's first goal, in fact I was more concerned about Stengel hopping than I was about us conceding.


I though all of our players were much better today than we'd been in recent matches
Special mention of Nagano, she was really, really good today.
It was the result I kinda expected if to be honest.
I didn't think we'd win, so I'm with you on the result being expected. The unexpected bit for me is that we scored two more goals than I thought we would.

The timing of Chelsea's third was really unfortunate. We make a defensive change, they've got the ball in the back of the net a minute later. But we did still get another goal of our own after that, despite having gone 3-1 down, and I can't not be happy with us still trying to get something from the game. Given we made it 3-2 in the 85th minute, there unfortunately probably wasn't the time left for the 'something got' to be anything but drawing 3-3 when the ref blew up. And chances are that even if Chelsea's third goal hadn't happened, we would have ended up with 2-2 after 90 minutes. There are no replays. As much as I would have liked to progress, if offered the chance, it wouldn't have been an easy choice to take it at the expense of playing ET when looking ahead to our upcoming fixtures. I'd have been watching through my fingers praying everyone was still in one piece at the end of it.

Speaking of ET and upcoming fixtures... Leicester and Reading were playing each other yesterday. It finished 2-2 and needed a shootout (which Reading won 2-3). Reading have a full week to recover from the extra running, but still I'm going to tell myself it's an advantage to us anyway.
Emma Sanders has confirmed we're looking for a forward, not that it wasn't already known. Doesn't look like we're going to get clear runs at anybody though because she also says Reading, West Ham, Arsenal and Brighton are still after attacking players. With the exception of maybe Arsenal, we may well be in direction competition with the rest. Though it was said that we beat West Ham to Miri Taylor, so let's hope we're seen as the most attractive of the bunch in the eyes of anyone else we speak to between now and tomorrow night.

https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1620016700048678913
Emma Sanders has confirmed we're looking for a forward, not that it wasn't already known. Doesn't look like we're going to get clear runs at anybody though because she also says Reading, West Ham, Arsenal and Brighton are still after attacking players. With the exception of maybe Arsenal, we may well be in direction competition with the rest. Though it was said that we beat West Ham to Miri Taylor, so let's hope we're seen as the most attractive of the bunch in the eyes of anyone else we speak to between now and tomorrow night.

https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1620016700048678913

I didn't notice Miri Taylor or Razza Roberts in the dugouts yesterday, though Van Der Sanden was there.
Does anyone know if Miri is injured or something like that?

I ask because I seem to remember reading somewhere that Miri sometimes played as a central striker at her old club.

other Options are getting Ash Hodson back from her loan (though I still have doubts about whether she still has the quality required for the WSL).

I wish we could do a "Chelsea", and just go out there spend a few hundred bazillian quid on a bunch of forwards from foreign leagues. Though the reality is we need to balance our books.
Looks like Rachel Furness is on other clubs radar as possible outgoing loan (again according to Emma Sanders)
Looks like Rachel Furness is on other clubs radar as possible outgoing loan (again according to Emma Sanders)
She has also mentioned Humphrey, who was reported as a possible outgoing loan earlier in the window before we signed the midfielders we did. So I've been expecting Humphrey to finally happen, if it does. But I think letting go of both her and Furness, without us bringing anybody else in, would be a bit of a gamble in terms of numbers.
