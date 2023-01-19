Can't disagree with much of that above XI, the starting team has been picking itself for a while now. The only players I would maybe question are Hinds over Campbell (I don't think Hinds offers enough to make up for losing the threat that is Campbell's throws when we're still overly relient on them at times), and Kearns (who hasn't managed to establish herself as a starter this season).



A change in shape would of course allow an extra midfielder on the pitch, but it will come at the expense of which CB? If Bonner hadn't come in, then Flaherty's retirement would have solved that juggling by leaving us with just Fahey and Matthews. But Bonner did come in, and not to sit on the bench. Matthews has been performing too well to deserve that fate. And Fahey won't want to stop playing going into the World Cup. It could be said that Bonner will at least easily step into that captain role if Fahey did drop out of the team, but will she drop out?



I think we will stick to the same shape used so far, for the sake of continuity. Matthews returning to CB feels like something of a necessity, but the rest can stay the same for now, with the new signings being eased in where and when needed. We're too close to getting over the safety line to go making drastic changes imo. Beat Reading, beat Leicester, try to pick up a bonus point through March just to make absolutely certain of staying up, and then we would be free to tinker to our heart's content after that to figure out how we're going to line up for next season.



That's what I'd do, anyway. If I was playing football manager.

