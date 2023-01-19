I found this part of Matt's pre-match (below) quite interesting.
On what new signings Fuka Nagano and Miri Taylor will offer the team
Fuka is a wonderful footballer, she is very technically gifted. Its going to take her time to settle into the team, and into England. Its a new culture for her. The great thing is shes experienced a year in America [playing for North Carolina Courage], in an English-speaking country. When we became aware of Fukas availability, that she was interested in coming to England, and we watched more of her, for us it was a no-brainer. In Japan she played in a midfield three, in a holding role, but in America she played as a No.10. She was so creative there, which is great for us, as it gives us that little bit of flexibility.
With Miri, Ive known her for a while as a player. When she was at Chelsea, she was a holding midfield player. In America [for Angel City], she has had a year of experience playing down the middle [as a striker] or out wide in a front three. Her natural position is in midfield, though, and she can play either in a holding role or an attacking role. Miri gives me great flexibility in regards to her versatility. When we lost Katie Stengel [to injury] last Friday, it left me with only three fit forwards. So, it gives us more cover there and more competition in midfield. Miri has done very well since shes come in. Technically, shes very gifted, shes very athletic, and shes confident as well. Im really pleased with all the players weve brought in during this window. Theyre going to improve the team and the competition for places.