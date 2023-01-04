Looks like Wardlaw's gone back to Chelsea.

Guess she wasn't getting enough game time.



I would like to think this points towards us getting those two new signings, but I know it doesn't necessarily do so. Ideally, Chelsea will have had a word with us and asked if we could/would give Wardlaw more game time, to which we said no because X and Y are coming in, leading to the recall. Less ideal is that they've just gone ahead and ended the loan, and without us having got any transfers over the line. I know Wardlaw has hardly featured, but it's better to have options you aren't using than be short of them.Emma Sanders is saying we're after two players. She also said 'a midfielder the priority', which could be read as just one of those targets being a midfielder or both of them are. Sam Kerr and Miri Taylor are the only names mentioned in relation to us. Both midfielders. It all lines up. Hopefully at least one of them materialises because if not that will mean two windows in a row that we've been said to be in for a midfielder only to not get one.