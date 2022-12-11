« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 11, 2022, 12:13:14 pm
And the match is off.

The pitch passed it's 10am inspection. But the areas surrounding the pitch have not passed midday inspection as ice is making it impossible to remove the covers from the pitch... that has passed inspection  ???
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 12, 2022, 09:30:21 am
 
Quote from: kellan on December 11, 2022, 04:41:57 am
I suppose they could, in theory, switch the ground at short notice, but it would surely have to be closed door? I imagine there's a fair bit more than just opening the turnstiles that goes into putting a match on for spectators.

Hopefully we can go ahead as planned. I'd really like to get this particular match played and over with, and won, it would make our second half of the season look and feel very different.


I totally understand why the match was cancelled, its right for public & player safety to come first.
However, I'm annoyed at the timing of this extra cold weather.
With our luck the match will probably be re-scheduled in between 2 other really important matches, Leicester may have baught a couple of players and stabilised their ship, we will probably have a number of key players out. Then we'll end up dropping points.

But that's probably just the pessimistic side of me coming out.  :-\


Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 12, 2022, 07:20:08 pm
WSL clubs go into the FA Cup now and we've drawn Chelsea away. Should be played Sun 29 January. Which means we get back-to-back trips to Kingsmeadow now because we're also playing Chelsea away in the league the weekend before  :(
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 12, 2022, 07:41:48 pm
Urgh that is the worst.I was hoping they'd get the Liverpool Feds team if they get past WBA.Do these games go to replays or decided on the day?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 14, 2022, 01:51:48 pm
Quote from: kellan on December 12, 2022, 07:20:08 pm
WSL clubs go into the FA Cup now and we've drawn Chelsea away. Should be played Sun 29 January. Which means we get back-to-back trips to Kingsmeadow now because we're also playing Chelsea away in the league the weekend before  :(

Great for those of us who live down south, but probably one of the 2 London teams I would probably have avoided (...them and Arsenal)   :(
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 14, 2022, 04:23:18 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 12, 2022, 07:41:48 pm
Urgh that is the worst.I was hoping they'd get the Liverpool Feds team if they get past WBA.Do these games go to replays or decided on the day?
Ties are decided on the day. Extra time and pens if needed.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 14, 2022, 04:40:54 pm
The Leicester match has been rescheduled for 12 February. A Sunday, thankfully. I was expecting additional workload coming midweek.

15 Jan - United A (league)
22 Jan - Chelsea A (league)
25/26 Jan - League Cup QF
29 Jan - Chelsea A (FA Cup)
5 Feb - Reading H (league)
8/9 Feb - League Cup SF
12 Feb - Leicester H (league)
26 Feb - FA Cup 5th Round
4/5 Mar - League Cup F | 5 Mar - Arsenal A (league)

Not especially kind in terms of opposition. And not especially kind in terms of scheduling either should we progress through the cup. We will find out if we go into the quarters after the last games are played this weekend.
February is probably where make ourselves comfortable against relegation, so it's shame it's coming sandwiched between the rest of those fixtures.

Reading's league matches before we face each other are Everton A & United H
Leicester's league matches before we face each other are Brighton H, Spurs A, City H
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 15, 2022, 09:19:45 pm
Quote from: kellan on December 12, 2022, 07:20:08 pm
WSL clubs go into the FA Cup now and we've drawn Chelsea away. Should be played Sun 29 January. Which means we get back-to-back trips to Kingsmeadow now because we're also playing Chelsea away in the league the weekend before  :(

Does anyone know how to buy away tickets for Kingsmeadow? Or is it a case of sitting with the home fans? The Chelsea website is pretty unhelpful

Thanks
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 16, 2022, 04:33:28 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on December 15, 2022, 09:19:45 pm
Does anyone know how to buy away tickets for Kingsmeadow? Or is it a case of sitting with the home fans? The Chelsea website is pretty unhelpful

Thanks
 
It's usually GA ,for the league game,from the supporter club site,no info on the cup game yet.
Quote
Chelsea
Sunday 22nd January 2023 - Barclay's WSL
12:30pm - Kingsmeadow
We have booked tickets in Blocks J & K West Stand. Seating is unreserved.

https://lfcwsc.co.uk/away/
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 16, 2022, 04:40:40 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on December 15, 2022, 09:19:45 pm
Does anyone know how to buy away tickets for Kingsmeadow? Or is it a case of sitting with the home fans? The Chelsea website is pretty unhelpful

Thanks
Chelsea do give away ticket allocations, but as I understand it one has to be requested by the away team for it to happen 'officially'.

Unofficially, our supporters club announces where in a stadium they have tickets for and anyone wanting to tag along simply books in the same area. They have their tickets for the league game in blocks J & K of the west stand, which is unreserved. No announcement for the cup game the weekend after https://lfcwsc.co.uk/away/

Might be a good idea to send them an email, they may be able to tell you more than I can or help you out with sitting in their block if you can't buy the ticket yourself.

edit: beaten to it  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 18, 2022, 02:03:12 pm
Some Good news.

Spurs Women have just beaten Southampton in the Conti cup, so it looks like Liverpool women will go through to the next round.


Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 18, 2022, 02:48:53 pm
Hurrah! Thanks for the update Leo ;D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 18, 2022, 04:06:42 pm
Kiernan is on track for a February return at the last update. Details that I've seen are minimal, so no idea if that's if a return to training, to the match squad, or to full fitness, but it will be nice to have her back in the mix for a potentially busy period.

While I'm on the subject of squad reinforcements, Beard gave this pretty stock answer to the question of January transfers, which may be stock but it does at least allow for more of a discussion than him saying we're not in for anyone:

We will [look to do business] and we are looking to get some players in. Its an important window now weve got ourselves in a good position. We will only bring in the right player if they are available. Weve got numerous targets we are looking at. Like we said in the summer, we felt we had good experience and quality in the squad. If I look at Hannah Silcocks progress, she was unbelievable the other night against Manchester City. Weve got a good squad here, we would like to improve it, but we will see what happens.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 20, 2022, 12:53:16 am
Quote from: kellan on December 18, 2022, 04:06:42 pm
Kiernan is on track for a February return at the last update. Details that I've seen are minimal, so no idea if that's if a return to training, to the match squad, or to full fitness, but it will be nice to have her back in the mix for a potentially busy period.

While I'm on the subject of squad reinforcements, Beard gave this pretty stock answer to the question of January transfers, which may be stock but it does at least allow for more of a discussion than him saying we're not in for anyone:

We will [look to do business] and we are looking to get some players in. Its an important window now weve got ourselves in a good position. We will only bring in the right player if they are available. Weve got numerous targets we are looking at. Like we said in the summer, we felt we had good experience and quality in the squad. If I look at Hannah Silcocks progress, she was unbelievable the other night against Manchester City. Weve got a good squad here, we would like to improve it, but we will see what happens.

The defence is not world class but it is of reasonable WSL quality.

Up front (Lawley - Stengel - Van De Sanden) have proven they can be a handfull with Yana on the bench, and Keirnan to return.

We've had a few games in which we have struggled to gain/retain possession possibly because our midfield is nice and technical but not as athletic as the opposition (Other then Ceri Holland & Matthews).

So I think we could do with another hardworking central midfielder, other than that we're good.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 20, 2022, 07:15:45 pm
Do the Women get a warm weather team building trip or is it a long weekend in Butlins Skegness for them? :)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 21, 2022, 08:12:48 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 20, 2022, 07:15:45 pm
Do the Women get a warm weather team building trip or is it a long weekend in Butlins Skegness for them? :)
Rhyl. It's closer.

But seriously, I'd really like to see us start joining in with the new trend of pre-season cups somewhere abroad. I'm sure they have their downsides, but it would be nice to see us once again be considered worthwhile inviting.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 21, 2022, 10:35:54 am
Quote from: kellan on December 21, 2022, 08:12:48 am
Rhyl. It's closer.

But seriously, I'd really like to see us start joining in with the new trend of pre-season cups somewhere abroad. I'm sure they have their downsides, but it would be nice to see us once again be considered worthwhile inviting.

Yes, that would be great.
Hoping the new owners see it that way too (...if we get sold).
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 21, 2022, 03:23:42 pm
Quote from: LeoT on December 18, 2022, 02:03:12 pm
Some Good news.

Spurs Women have just beaten Southampton in the Conti cup, so it looks like Liverpool women will go through to the next round.

Looks like I was premature, it is still not confirmed that we are the best 2nd placed team...


Here's yesterday's official draw (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64042974).


Winner of Group D (Bristol City / Charlton Athletic / Lewes) v Winner of Group B (Manchester City / Leicester City / Liverpool)
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Best Second Placed Team (Manchester City / Leicester City / Liverpool) v Winner of Group C (Brighton & Hove Albion / West Ham United)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 21, 2022, 05:51:32 pm
Quote from: LeoT on December 21, 2022, 10:35:54 am
Yes, that would be great.
Hoping the new owners see it that way too (...if we get sold).
We did go to France for one of these tournaments under the current owners, I want to say pre-season 2017. We also went to South Africa on some weird sponsorship trip, too. I don't see any reason such trips wouldn't be sanctioned again if it was wanted. But who knows what the plans are, we could even tag along with the men's team again.

Just to rewind back to the original question of warm weather training camps... it has been said today that Chelsea are having one after Christmas. They do happen in the women's game.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 22, 2022, 01:43:55 am
Went to America as well preseason with the Mens team.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 22, 2022, 06:07:50 pm
Quote from: 4pool on December 22, 2022, 01:43:55 am
Went to America as well preseason with the Mens team.

Yeah they played a game at Harvard that was behind closed doors or invite only... something weird anyways,i didn't go see.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 22, 2022, 06:10:55 pm
Gemma Bonner on LFCTV again. If she isn't on the club channel, she's on The Anfield Wrap.

Every time I see her, the more convinced I become that she has resigned. Her next club is confirmed to be an English one. She can't seem to stay away from ours.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
December 22, 2022, 07:42:02 pm
Quote from: kellan on December 22, 2022, 06:10:55 pm
Gemma Bonner on LFCTV again. If she isn't on the club channel, she's on The Anfield Wrap.

Every time I see her, the more convinced I become that she has resigned. Her next club is confirmed to be an English one. She can't seem to stay away from ours.

Resigned, or re-signed?

Or resigned from FC Louisville to re-sign with us?

 ;D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 09:51:56 am
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on December 22, 2022, 07:42:02 pm
Resigned, or re-signed?

Or resigned from FC Louisville to re-sign with us?

 ;D
Smart arse got a hyphen for christmas.
