Kiernan is on track for a February return at the last update. Details that I've seen are minimal, so no idea if that's if a return to training, to the match squad, or to full fitness, but it will be nice to have her back in the mix for a potentially busy period.



While I'm on the subject of squad reinforcements, Beard gave this pretty stock answer to the question of January transfers, which may be stock but it does at least allow for more of a discussion than him saying we're not in for anyone:



We will [look to do business] and we are looking to get some players in. Its an important window now weve got ourselves in a good position. We will only bring in the right player if they are available. Weve got numerous targets we are looking at. Like we said in the summer, we felt we had good experience and quality in the squad. If I look at Hannah Silcocks progress, she was unbelievable the other night against Manchester City. Weve got a good squad here, we would like to improve it, but we will see what happens.