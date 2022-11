My maths isn't good enough to work out how long a new manager bounce lasts in a shorter 22 match league but Brighton's first match under their caretaker manager was a win (4-5 vs West Ham) and I'm hoping that's their lot.



Villa vs Reading and West Ham vs Leicester are the other relevant matches this weekend.



Holland still isn't back yet. Laws is out for two weeks. But those are our only absences as of today.