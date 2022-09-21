Interesting, just wondering how it will go with the womens game progressing and growing, youd expect numbers to bump up of cost and income. Hopefully the sportwashing type clubs dont bump up the wages etc so much that it makes it difficult for other clubs to progress



The WSL does have its own version of FFP, so to speak. I haven't seen the regulations for the current season, so can't give specifics. But the FA has long tried to set spending rules. I suppose those rules are more for the sake of making sure clubs are living within their means, given how easy it is for smaller ones to find themselves completely unable to function should something as relatively minor as a single sponsor walking away happen. I wouldn't say reining clubs in has ever been the FA's intent. The rules have always allowed those who want to invest to be able to do that. Which makes sense, since the sport is hardly finished in its development.The cost of operating a top women's team is a drop in the ocean for the have-lots, so you're right that clubs who are already big spenders could easily make themselves a force in the women's game if they wished to, really blowing out of the water any club who prefers to run themselves with even a semblance of self-sufficiency. There still needs to be that wish, however. I would say things as they stand are just about still sensible enough for there to be the kind of on-pitch parity that every league needs. Hopefully that remains, because I don't for a second expect FSG will adopt a drastically different business model for the women's team than the one that currently runs the men's.